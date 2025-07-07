Who went home on Love Island USA tonight? Season 7 episode 30's recoupling ceremony explored

Peacock's Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 30 on July 6, 2025. In the latest segment, Ariana Madix entered the villa and asked the islanders to join her at the firepit. She told the cast that women would make their choices known about which male cast member they wanted to couple up with.

Ad

She also revealed that any boy who was not in a couple would leave the island. As some islanders stayed with their original partners, others opted to explore other connections. Since Zak and Elan were left without partners, they were asked to pack up their bags and say their goodbyes.

The new couples of Love Island USA season 7 were Ace and Chelley, Olandria and Nic, Huda and Chris, Iris and Pepe, Amaya and Bryan, and Taylor and Clark.

Ad

Trending

Who was left single in Love Island USA season 7 episode 30?

Ad

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 30, Chelley was the first islander to make her choice about who she wanted to couple up with. Before revealing who she picked, the cast member stated that they had been on "quite" the journey while on the show.

Chelley added that she felt reassured, appreciated, and believed he went the "extra mile" to show her that he was her "number one." She named Ace as her pick, and the two continued their relationship.

Ad

Next up was Love Island USA season 7 star Clarke, and she said the boy she wanted to pick had been "overly considerate" ever since she entered the show as a Casa Amor bombshell. She added that he would check in on her and that she loved what they had going on and wanted to explore her connection with Taylor further.

Huda chimed in on why she wanted to pick Chris and said that although the beginning of their journey was a last-minute decision, it was a "risk worth taking" because he had done more than she could have imagined. She added that liking someone was scary for her and that Chris had never judged her for it.

Ad

Huda added that whenever she was around Chris, she felt calm, a feeling that was new for her.

Iris revealed the reasons behind her pick and said that she and the boy she wanted to couple up with had a "similarly rough journey. She added that she was comfortable speaking to him and that was something "really important" to her.

Ad

The Love Island USA season 7 islander added that she had been having a good time getting to know him and talking to him, and was excited to see what would happen next, as she wanted to have fun.

"So the boy I would like to couple up with is Pepe," Iris said.

Olandria was up next and chimed in on who she wanted to couple up with. She said that the Love Island USA season 7 islander she wanted to pick had always expressed how much he valued her as a person. She added that he had a "crazy quirky personality," and that she loved him the moment they met.

Ad

She added that she was "super excited" to spend the rest of her time on the show with him and added that she wanted to couple up with Nic.

Amaya was the only girl left, while three male islanders stood at risk of being eliminated. She chimed in on her decision and said that the person she wanted to couple up with was Bryan.

She explained that Bryan recognized the "queen" that she was and allowed her to "illuminate" without trying to dim her light.

Ad

Since Elan and Zac were left single after the recoupling ceremony, they were eliminated from Love Island USA season 7 in episode 30.

Tune in on Monday, July 7, to watch what happens next on Love Island USA season 7 in episode 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More