Who won the Head of Household after Mickey in Big Brother season 27? Details explored

Big Brother season 27 episode 14 was released on August 7, 2025. It saw Kelley, Rylie, and Jimmy, the three nominees under Mickey's Head of Household reign, battling it out in the BB Blockbuster challenge. Rylie won the challenge and saved himself from the chopping block while Kelley and Jimmy braced for the votes. The houseguests collectively voted for Jimmy, and he was evicted with 9-2 votes. After his eviction, fans wondered who would take over the Head of Household next. Thanks to the live feeds section of the show, they know that Ava Pearl has become the Head of Household for week 5. More details on Ava Pearl's Head of Household win on Big Brother season 27 In the Head of Household competition in week 5, the contestants were given a chance to pit their competition against each other. This exposed everyone's true alliances. Ava won the challenge after reaping the benefits of her various allegiances. Ava from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@childofvenusandmars)Up until this point in the game, Ava's game wasn't highlighted. She didn't take any leading roles, nor was she ever nominated, so viewers didn't know much about her standing. However, the live feeds section of the show revealed that she was looking to nominate people who were never on the radar before. Kelley, who has been on the block for the past four weeks, wasn't going to be nominated this week because she was a part of the girl alliance Ava was in. Keanu, who has been a target for the past three weeks, also wasn't on Ava's radar. Ava is after Vince, the Head of Household from week 1, because during his reign, he had nominated Ava's alliance members, Amy, Ashley, and Kelley. Vince also had Jimmy evicted in week 4, who was also an ally of Ava. The new Head of Household has also thought of putting Zach in the nominations because he has been flying smoothly under the radar. If Ava sticks to these plans, then viewers will get to see new players fighting for their lives on the block. Now it is for episode 15 to reveal those details on August 8, 2025. What happened on Big Brother season 27 episode 14? Mickey became the Head of Household by snatching the title from Rylie. She then nominated Keanu, who was her target, and put Kelley and Rylie as pawns. However, their expectations fell flat when Keanu saved himself by winning the Power of Veto competition. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSo in his place, Mickey nominated Jimmy. While Rachel tried convincing everyone to vote for Kelley, she soon realized that they all wanted to keep her. For her campaigning speech, Kelley asked the houseguests to keep her if she was serving their purpose. Jimmy, on the other hand, got emotional and asked the houseguests to keep him because he wanted to live the Big Brother dream for his family. Eventually, the majority of houseguests voted for Jimmy and evicted him. The only two people who didn't vote for him were Rachel and Ashley. However, when Ashley found out that most people voted for him, she went back to the diary room to change her vote, but the Big Brother host, Julie, didn't let her. In his exit interview, Jimmy said that while he knew Rachel and Ashley voted to keep him, he was surprised that Katherine didn't.