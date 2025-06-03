Why did Alliya leave Shawn waiting at the altar on 90 Day Fiancé season 11? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 16 aired on June 1, 2025. It centered on the wedding day of Shawn Finch and Alliya de Batista. Shawn 62, worked as a hairstylist in New York. Alliya 25, came from Rio de Janeiro Brazil. The couple had to deal with several obstacles, including a 36-year age difference, cultural gaps and Alliya's transition.

Despite their issues, Alliya and Shawn had planned to get married. But on the big day, Alliya didn’t show up at the altar because she felt anxious and overwhelmed. Shawn had carefully planned the schedule: a 5:00 p.m. ceremony, a toast at 5:15, dinner at 5:30, and a dance show at 7:00.

Yet, nothing went according to plan. As guests started to arrive, Alliya was still getting ready. Her tardiness caused tension for everyone involved. Alliya’s absence for nearly two hours left Shawn waiting in the heat, and he eventually left the venue, feeling hurt and frustrated. The episode raised questions about Alliya’s feelings, their relationship pressures, and what would happen next for the couple.

Shawn feels hurt after Alliya’s late arrival in 90 Day Fiancé

Shawn shared how he felt after waiting for nearly two hours at the wedding in 90 Day Fiancé. He said it wasn’t just about being late, but about how it made him feel.

“It’s not about the day itself. It’s about the fact that you didn’t respect my time, my family, or my friends,” he explained.

Shawn had invested his time, money, and efforts in the relationship, so being left waiting at the venue was difficult for him. His mother’s effort to attend the wedding, despite her health issues, added to his frustration. Alliya later shared that she felt “frozen inside” and found it hard to manage the pressure of the situation.

Even though she wanted the wedding to happen, she couldn’t manage her feelings. Fans reacted on social media, with many saying Alliya could have planned better and arrived on time. Some wondered if the couple could move forward after such a big issue. The episode ended without answers, leaving viewers to wonder about their future.

Alliya’s tardiness brings stress on the wedding day in 90 Day Fiancé

Alliya was late for her own wedding, leaving Shawn and the guests waiting in the hot weather. As the time for the ceremony approached, Alliya was still getting ready with her friend Jackie. She expressed how she was feeling, saying that she was feeling "worried, overwhelmed, and anxious.”

Alliya explained that she wanted the day to be special, but she was stressed about how things were going. Meanwhile, Shawn had planned the entire day with a detailed schedule in mind in 90 Day Fiancé.

“So I work in a business where everything is punctual to the minute, like military time,” he said.

His mother, Jeanne, who had recently fallen, also attended the ceremony, even though she was not feeling well. As time passed, guests began to ask Shawn if Alliya was coming. They waited in the heat, and no one had clear information about what was happening.

The delay created confusion and concern among the guests. Shawn, after waiting for nearly two hours, decided to leave the venue. He said, “No more, I’m done.” The situation left the event unfinished and created a sense of uncertainty for everyone involved. Alliya’s absence at the scheduled time became a central point of the day, raising questions about what would happen next for the couple.

90 Day Fiancé episodes are available to stream on TLC.

