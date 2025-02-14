Why did Beast Games Player 974 Gage self-eliminate in the finale? Details explored

Beast Games season 1 contestant Gage Gallagher (Player 974) secured $1 million by choosing self-elimination during the show's finale on February 13, 2025. The decision came after MrBeast revealed a vote from the top 50 contestants targeting one finalist for removal.

Ad

Gallagher, an EMT from San Clemente, had minutes earlier doubled the main prize to $10 million through a successful coin flip challenge. His exit occurred with three players remaining, as MrBeast offered the cash bribe before revealing which contestant received the most elimination votes.

The million-dollar decision proved significant when MrBeast later revealed Player 830 (Twana) as the actual elimination target. This left Players 831 (Jeffrey Randall Allen) and 830 to compete for the increased prize pool, with Allen ultimately winning the $10 million on Prime Video's game show.

Ad

Trending

Beast Games player 974 takes million-dollar offer before final challenge

Ad

The Beast Games season 1 finale's crucial moment came after several elimination rounds reduced the field to three players. MrBeast assembled Gallagher, Allen, and Twana to explain the next phase. Before announcing the results, MrBeast introduced an alternative option. He brought stacks of cash totaling $1 million to the stage and offered it to any finalist willing to leave the competition.

The timing of this offer created maximum pressure, as the contestants knew one of them would be eliminated regardless. MrBeast first explained how the top 50 contestants had submitted their votes in private. The host emphasized that whoever matched the survey's choice would exit without compensation.

Ad

When presented with the million-dollar alternative, Gallagher assessed his position in the game. The Beast Games season 1 player expressed certainty about being the survey's target, citing his gameplay style throughout the season.

Ad

After brief consideration, he stepped forward to accept the offer. Gallagher embraced his fellow contestants and activated the elimination buzzer. The dramatic reveal followed, showing that Player 830 (Twana) had actually received the most elimination votes. Through his decision, Gallagher secured a substantial prize while unknowingly saving Twana from elimination.

Before accepting the bribe, Gage Gallagher shared his plans for the potential winnings with MrBeast and fellow contestants. His primary goal focused on purchasing a travel conversion van for music tours. As a musician, he aimed to use this opportunity to perform with friends across different locations.

Ad

During his exit interview, Gallagher mentioned his financial struggles working as an EMT. He stated,

"It's awesome and it definitely impacts my life. Before I was struggling financially as an EMT."

In a follow-up Instagram video, the Beast Games season 1 player confirmed his commitment to pursuing music full-time, describing it as a long-term passion project and emotional outlet.

Gage's background

Ad

Gallagher built his life in San Clemente, California, working as an emergency medical technician. His Instagram profile @gagegallagher confirms his California residence, which he mentioned during several episodes. His medical background as an EMT shaped his approach to high-pressure situations throughout the competition.

Before his million-dollar exit, Gallagher made significant contributions to the show, including the successful coin flip that doubled the prize money from $5 million to $10 million in episode 9.

Beast Games finale results

Beast Games season 1 host MrBeast (Image via Getty)

The finale started with six contestants facing elimination challenges. In the first round, players threw red balls into opponents' tubes while standing on platforms, leading to Player 424's elimination.

Ad

The second challenge involved memorizing and walking on illuminated floor patterns, resulting in Emma's exit. A third task eliminated Yessi, bringing the count to three finalists. After Gallagher's self-elimination, the remaining players, Jeff and Twana, competed in a final challenge involving hidden briefcases.

Jeff correctly selected briefcase number 6, containing the $10 million prize, making him the first Beast Games champion. The show concluded with Jeff announcing plans to use the money for research into his son's rare condition, creatine transporter disease.

Ad

Beast Games season 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback