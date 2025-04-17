⁠“Would’ve changed the game for me”- Million Dollar Secret stars Sydnee and Sam reflect on strategies that they didn’t use

Million Dollar Secret, the coveted Netflix game show, concluded on April 9. Cara was crowned the winner of the show after an intense finale. She successfully deceived Sam and Corey, the other two finalists, to win the $1M prize money. Since the finale has been released, fans of the show want to know more about the players' strategies and their experiences through the season.

Ad

The stars have been appearing on several podcasts and interviews to share these things. In one such interview with Access Hollywood, released on April 15, the final four contestants — Sam, Corey, Sydnee, and Cara talked about the show. Sydnee stated that instead of voting for her ally, Chris, if she had voted for Sam, the secret millionaire, it would've been a different outcome.

"That would have changed the game for me personally because I would have had a lot more alliances."

Ad

Trending

Sam also opened up and stated that she hoped she didn't take everything in the intense way she did, which would have helped her forge better connections in the game from the get-go.

What Sydnee and Sam regretted not doing during Million Dollar Secret

When the interviewer asked if there was anything that they thought they could have done differently to enhance their experience of the game or make them have a different outcome, Sydnee stated that she jokingly mentioned how her vote for Sam, instead of Chris, would have impacted her game positively.

Ad

Ad

She added that the move could have saved her from getting eliminated towards the end of Million Dollar Secret.

"It wouldn't have come down to something like this," she said.

She also mentioned that forming connections with her fellow cast members from an early stage was the way to go, rather than breaking off into groups and getting to know some of them towards the end.

Corey stated that he wouldn't change anything from his experience of the game because he thought, however he played and whatever it turned out to be, was perfect.

Ad

Sam reminisced about her time at the police academy and shared that it was the same as Million Dollar Secret, in the way that it was "really scary" to go in there. The instructors were scary, and it was paramilitary. Comparing the show to it, Sam stated that she knew it was a game, but it felt real.

Ad

She added that if she took a step back and reminded herself that it was just a game, it wouldn't have felt as intense. She also would've been able to foster some more relationships with her fellow Million Dollar Secret cast members.

"You were so scared to get close, you didn't want to give out any clues from your identity," she added.

She also stated that another reason that kept them from growing closer to each other while filming was the fact that they didn't know what each of them was capable of, and they also didn't know whom they could trust.

Ad

She then added that, in retrospect, what she would change about her journey on the show. She pointed at Sydnee and added that she would get closer to people she hadn't gotten closer to earlier on.

Sydnee agreed and mentioned that she hadn't gotten close to Cara earlier on and it was towards the end that she tried getting to know her, which she regretted because she believed getting to know everyone from the get-go was how it should've been.

Ad

For more updates on the lives of Sam and Sydnee, fans of Million Dollar Secret can follow the stars on their official Instagram accounts, @sammysep and @sydnee.falkner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More