"You don't deserve me" — Love Island UK's Toni ends things with Harrison after learning about his secret kiss with Helena

Love Island UK season 12 returned with a new episode on July 2, 2025. The segment showed Toni ending things with Harrison after learning about his secret kiss with Helena while she was away on a date with bombshell (newcomer) Ryan. While Toni was adamant about removing herself from the love triangle, Harrison was not prepared to let Toni go. Regardless, Toni had made up her mind.

Ad

During a conversation with the male islander, Toni said:

"You don't deserve me."

The Love Island UK star explained she was not a "love triangle kind of girl," urging Harrison to explore his connection with Helena if that was what he truly wanted to pursue. While Harrison said he wanted to get to know both of them, Toni clarified she was not interested in sharing a connection with Helena. Consequently, she asked Harrison to leave her because she did not want to be near Helena.

Ad

Trending

She thanked him "for a waste of time" before walking off, leaving Harrison in a predicament. Later in the Love Island UK episode, during a conversation with Conor, Harrison confessed to regretting losing Toni. He expressed that he needed to figure out what he truly wanted out of his experience in the villa.

Love Island UK star Toni calls out Harrison for disrespecting her

Ad

In one of the segments of the Love Island UK episode, Harrison pulled Toni for a chat, asking her about her date with Ryan. When Toni asked what he had done while she was away, Harrison confessed that he spent his day with Helena and kissed her.

While Toni wondered why he never pursued Helena in front of her, Harrison explained he did not because it would be "awkward." However, Toni argued otherwise, calling him "sneaky" and noting that he lacked the courage to do it in her presence. The Love Island UK star reminded Harrison that Helena did not like him and would couple up with Harry if she could.

Ad

"Tomorrow's my birthday, and you kissed her while I was gone," Toni said.

Harrison said the timing was "unfortunate," and defended himself, noting that he would "sometimes" kiss others since he was open to exploring his chances. Hearing that, Toni asked the male islander to "grow a f**king pair of b*lls" and do it in front of her face.

Ad

He eventually apologized for disrespecting her, but Toni remained unconvinced. She believed Harrison would not have kissed Helena had he respected her in the "slightest bit." Toni stormed off and sat down with Shakira, telling her she was "done" with Harrison and that Helena could have him.

"You lost me, pal," Toni remarked.

Later in the Love Island UK episode, Toni decided to call things off with Harrison by removing herself from the love triangle situation, especially since Harrison could not make up his mind about who he genuinely wanted. She called Harrison to the terrace and immediately told him, "This is done."

Ad

Toni asked him to stay with Helena since he seemed interested in getting to know her. While a surprised Harrison wondered what went wrong when he had yet to make a decision, Toni said she was making a choice for him.

"Your actions have made the decision for you," she added.

Ad

Harrison apologized, but it did not move Toni, who stated that the "recycled flowers and note" he gave her for her birthday were not enough to make her feel better. Additionally, she knew he was not genuinely apologetic for his behavior.

Harrison called himself an "idiot," but Toni refused to change her decision.

"You want to get to know her so bad, go the f**k ahead. Leave me out of it. Go spend the f**king day with her, 'cause I don't want her anywhere near me," Toni said.

Ad

In another segment of the Love Island UK episode, Harrison confided in Conor that he was "sad" after Toni called things off with him. He admitted that the realization of his mistakes hit him harder than expected. Conor then advised him to mend things with Toni and not dive into a "messy situation" with Helena.

Love Island UK episodes can be streamed on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More