"You have done your time" — Meri Brown reflects on ending her marriage with Kody in Sister Wives preview

TLC’s Sister Wives has been following the lives of Kody Brown and his wives, exploring the ups and downs of their plural marriage. Over the years, the family dynamic has shifted drastically, with three of Kody’s wives— Meri, Christine, and Janelle— leaving the marriage.

In an upcoming episode preview, Meri Brown, Kody’s first wife, reflected on her decision to move on after decades of marriage. The preview clip captured Meri and Kody working together to pack her belongings, as she prepares to leave her Arizona home.

The day coincided with what would have been their 33rd wedding anniversary. During an interview segment, Meri shared her thoughts.

"It’s almost like it’s God, the universe...like, 'You have done your time. Move on,'" she said.

Trending

The clip sets the stage for the upcoming episode, which will reveal further details about Meri’s journey and her evolving relationship with Kody as she steps away from the plural family dynamic.

Meri and Kody reflect on their anniversary in Sister Wives

The Sister Wives preview showed a moment of cooperation between Meri and Kody as they packed up her belongings. Kody described the effort as a "goodwill gesture," explaining that he wanted to support Meri during her transition. Their collaboration happened on the day that would have marked their 33rd wedding anniversary.

Meri acknowledged the timing during an interview.

“Today would have been mine and Kody’s 33rd anniversary,” she noted.

Meri wore a shirt with the word “karma” printed on it, which caught attention during the scene. Kody, on the other hand, appeared reserved as they worked together.

In the same interview, Meri reflected on her readiness to move on from their marriage, mentioning that it felt like a higher power or the universe was signaling to her that she had fulfilled her time in the relationship, and that it was time to move forward. Kody also expressed his perspective.

“I’m very good with her moving on,” he stated.

Meri’s perspective on closure and moving forward in Sister Wives

In the preview clip of Sister Wives, Meri discussed her approach to moving forward after her marriage to Kody ended. She stated that she no longer planned to hold back her thoughts about the past or her experiences in their relationship.

Emphasizing that her separation from Kody allowed her to be more open about her perspective, Meri explained:

“I’m just laying the cards out on the table. This is who I am.”

During the interaction, Kody presented their cooperation as an effort to support Meri during her transition. However, Meri’s actions appeared to focus on her steps toward reclaiming independence. According to her, packing her belongings and preparing to leave her Arizona home marked a clear shift in her life.

“It doesn’t matter anymore. We’re not married,” she shared.

Her candid remarks in the interview reflected her decision to leave the past behind while remaining vocal about her struggles during her time in the plural marriage. The preview hinted at further developments in Meri’s journey as she navigates life after the end of her relationship with Kody.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Sister Wives, airing every Sunday on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback