"You're just shivering nonstop" - All the Sharks star Brendan Talwar discusses the challenges of filming the show

All the Sharks winner, Brendan Talwar, recently spoke about his experience filming the Netflix show and the challenges he faced while photographing elusive sharks. While it may seem easy since he and his teammate, Chris Malinowski, were marine experts, Brendan shared that the shooting process was not for the weak. In an interview with CBS8, published on July 28, 2025, Brendan said:&quot;We were freezing, you know, 'cause you're diving and then you're out and then you're doing interviews, but you're constantly on the move, so you want to get back in the water, so then you snorkel, you miss lunch, you forget to eat, and you're just shivering nonstop.&quot;The All the Sharks contestant explained that they traveled to different places, located in the Northern and Southern hemispheres, which was why they had to deal with both summers and winters. While those with a more tropical climate were easier to navigate, the locations that experienced winter proved difficult for the divers as they had to be underwater for long periods.Brendan also discussed the types of sharks he encountered and how meaningful the project was to the marine community and viewers in general.All the Sharks alum, Brendan Talwar, says he was initially skeptical about being part of the Netflix show View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile reflecting on how the series came about, Brendan said that he received a &quot;random email&quot; in 2024, followed by a Zoom call with the show's producer, who had been conceptualizing the show for a &quot;really long time.&quot; However, contrary to popular belief, Brendan was apprehensive about joining the series' cast.He explained that most scientists avoided starring in such shows because they capitalized on using the &quot;hook of fear,&quot; portraying animals in a negative light. &quot;We see these animals as beautiful and important parts of healthy, thriving marine ecosystems,&quot; he added.However, Brendan changed his mind after he learned that All the Sharks would be a new take on &quot;wildlife documentary&quot; in a competitive reality format. Even then, he described his participation as a &quot;leap of faith.&quot;When asked about the experience on the show, Brendan stated that it was &quot;fun&quot; to use his knowledge and diving skills to explore the oceans for a different purpose. He explained that on most occasions, marine experts were &quot;mission-focused&quot; as they dove to achieve something. However, on All the Sharks, he and his co-stars could use diving as &quot;a tool&quot; to see as many sharks and rays as they could.&quot;That's different for us. That's not how we typically dive, and it was a lot of fun,&quot; he expressed.Brendan then revealed that most of the filming locations were new to him, except for the Bahamas, where he spent most of his adult life. South Africa, in particular, piqued his interest because he got to see endemic sharks that did not exist anywhere else on earth. The All the Sharks contestant admitted that most of the species were unknown to him. Consequently, he was mesmerised when he came across a leopard catshark in South Africa. He believed that their genuine reactions to seeing the elusive types of sharks translated well to viewers who were also most likely unaware of the predators' existence.Shortly after, Brendan reminisced about the time he and Chris spotted the rare Wobbegong shark, saying that it looked exactly like &quot;the sea floor.&quot;&quot;They're absolutely gorgeous and they're always, during the daytime, under a ledge. So, the only way to find them is to swim frantically as far and as fast as you can and check under every single coral ledge,&quot; he explained.In the closing segment of the interview, Brendan reflected on his overall experience of the show, appreciating the educational aspect of the series, which allowed the global audience to study sharks under a different lens. All the Sharks is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.