"You're still giving me this gaslit apology" — Kristen Doute confronts Janet Caperna over pregnancy comments on The Valley

The Valley season 2 premiered on April 15, 2025, with tensions resurfacing between Kristen Doute and Janet Caperna. The Bravo reality series opened with the cast attending Brittany Cartwright’s white party, where Kristen and Janet confronted unresolved issues from the previous summer. Their conversation focused on past comments Janet made about Kristen’s pregnancy.

Ad

Kristen expressed hesitation about continuing their friendship, recalling a podcast appearance where Janet allegedly said she didn’t support Kristen’s pregnancy.

“After the summer, you went really hard. You did a podcast and said, ‘I don’t want your baby to come to full term. I didn’t support your pregnancy,’” Kristen said during their conversation.

Janet apologised but attempted to explain her mindset by referencing a separate comment from Zach Wickham that she claimed caused her anxiety. However, Kristen rejected Janet’s explanation.

Ad

Trending

“You're still giving me this gaslit apology that includes Zach’s demonic behavior. Just say, ‘I’m sorry I said [it],’” she said.

The confrontation continued without a clear resolution, and Kristen later shared in a confessional that Janet had previously tried to make her appear dishonest.

Kristen and Janet’s confrontation revisits past remarks in The Valley season 2 premiere

Ad

During the season 2 premiere of The Valley, Kristen Doute and Janet Caperna met face-to-face at Brittany’s party to address their issues. Kristen was direct in confronting Janet about her comments from the past summer. Before repeating what Janet had said on a podcast — that she didn’t want Kristen’s pregnancy to go full term.

“I feel very reluctant in hearing that you actually want to be friends with me,” Kristen told Janet.

Ad

Janet apologised but added context, referencing an upsetting rumour that Zach Wickham had allegedly said he didn’t care if she miscarried.

“That f***ed me up. That gave me so much anxiety at the end of my pregnancy. I was not OK,” Janet said.

Ad

Kristen responded by asking Janet to apologise without bringing Zach into the conversation. She told her to take him out of the situation and simply say sorry for what she had said. When Janet repeated the apology but continued to link her behaviour to Zach’s influence, Kristen interrupted and said she was still giving a "gaslit apology."

In a confessional, Kristen stated that Janet spent the previous summer trying to portray her as a liar.

Ad

“Janet tried to paint me as a complete a*shole liar all of last summer. Just own your own feelings instead of running away,” Kristen said.

Zach Wickham reflects on his past words

Ad

Though Zach Wickham did not confront Janet directly during the season premiere of The Valley, he was featured in a separate scene speaking with Kristen and Nia Sanchez. Zach acknowledged his past actions, he explained he definitely said some things that he took "full responsibility for.” He also mentioned that he had apologised, but the details of the conversation with Janet remain unseen.

Back in May 2024, Janet had spoken on the Gabbing With Gib podcast about how she wanted to be surrounded by people who supported her during her pregnancy.

Ad

“I wanted to be my true self and surround myself with people that wanted to see my pregnancy go to full term and see me become a mom and have a healthy child,” she said during the podcast.

Janet also added that she did not feel Kristen and Zach shared that support. The conflict between the three cast members — Kristen, Janet, and Zach — remains unresolved as the season began, with viewers likely to see more discussions take place in upcoming episodes of The Valley.

Ad

The Valley season 2 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More