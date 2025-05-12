10 best characters from ‘SEAL Team’

SEAL Team (2017-2024) explores how the professional lives of American military personnel take a toll on their personal lives. Led by Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz), a crew of Navy SEALs undertakes the most dangerous missions worldwide. The series was created by Benjamin Cavell and produced by CBS Studios.

With a large ensemble cast starring David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Jessica Paré, Neil Brown Jr., A. J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, and others, the show tackles themes like sacrifice, trauma, and the dangers of being on the front lines. With memorable performances and a realistic portrayal of life in the Navy, the show has several emotional episodes spanning seven seasons.

While all the characters from the SEAL Team contribute to the narrative and help in the series' popularity and progress, these ten characters stand out.

Jason Hayes, Cerberus, and other best characters from SEAL Team

1) Sonny Quinn (AJ Buckley)

Buckley as Sonny (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

A Navy SEAL who wears his heart on his sleeve, Sonny is one of the most polarizing characters on SEAL Team. On the one hand, he is known for his genius comedic timing, with his zingy one-liners and increasingly nonsensical nicknames for his crew. On the other hand, his emotional intensity makes him go from nothing to all-guns-blazing in seconds.

These multi-dimensional personality traits echo his past baggage as a child who lost his mother early and had a turbulent home life in Texas. Buckley's portrayal of a man whose patriotism supersedes much else, with a touch of vulnerability and humor, made him an immediate fan favorite. Who could forget his brute strength in clutch situations?

2) Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot)

Thieriot is one of the main characters (Image via Prime Video)

Every Navy crew needs the fearless one, ready to jump headfirst into any mission. For Bravo Team, that was Clay. A brash, arrogant, and highly-skilled second-generation Navy officer, his childhood with his absentee father made him wear confidence as his second skin. He is an integral part of the SEAL Team cast.

Thieriot balances Spenser's jarring cockiness with his innate vulnerabilities perfectly, making him a pivotal representation of complex youth in the military. His struggle with PTSD is an accurate portrayal of the hardships of being on the front lines.

3) Stella Baxter (Alona Tal)

Tal plays Clay's partner, Stella (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

SEAL Team captured the other side of military life through the eyes of Stella, Clay's love interest, who is a teacher. She is a resilient woman who dreams of a future with Clay, only to end her relationship with him out of fear of losing him time and again, before the couple decides to give it a real shot.

Tal's portrayal of a military wife's (or partner, initially) duality, being proud of Clay's service to his country while afraid of losing him altogether, broke fans' hearts for its realism and added nuance to the military drama. Her unwavering love and support of Clay and her ability to bring out a good partner and father in him made her a fan favorite.

4) Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz)

Jason is the show's lead (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

As the leader of Bravo Team in SEAL Team, Hayes had his eyes on the prize: His missions, crew, and nothing else. This made him a bullish leader, whose extreme ego and bluster only hid his deep insecurities and vulnerabilities. This makes him an interesting character on the show. Boreanaz accurately portrays what happens when one allows their entire identity to be swallowed by their work.

In his case, important work decides the safety of his country, gravely affecting his personal life, where he has never shown emotional maturity. The show's nuanced portrayal of flawed human beings making mistakes, trying their best, and going on a self-discovery journey was helmed by Jason Hayes' character arc.

5) Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr.)

A still of Ryan Perry from the show (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

Ray is an integral part of the Bravo Team and one of the crew's longest-tenured members. In a team full of loud personalities and clashing egos, Ray was the cornerstone of reason, often steering Jason in the right direction. His highly specialized skills made him one of the most dependable people on the team.

His mixed ethnicity and Michigan upbringing unlocked another dimension to SEAL Team, showcasing the extremely different personalities who fight for their country. As a deeply religious man, he embodied strong values and principles, becoming the perfect counterbalance the team needed.

6) Eric Blackburn (Judd Lormand)

Lormand in SEAL Team (Image via Prime Video)

As commanding officer and later Commander of Bravo Team, Blackburn shows the intense leadership and confidence of Hayes, while also knowing where to draw the line and show a bit more restraint like Perry. He portrays a great mentor archetype, coveting teamwork above everything else, while putting his team's health first.

Blackburn represents the importance of strategy in SEAL Team. He ensures big-picture action, thinking five steps ahead at all times. But what makes him a memorable character is how he balances that with his easy-going personality, particularly how he riffs with Sonny, who loves a joke.

7) Trent Sawyer (Tyler Grey)

Grey on an interview about the show (Image via YouTube/Shawn Ryan Show)

Although Tyler Grey's Trent Sawyer has minimal screentime, his expertise in the Bravo Team is pivotal to the crew's success. Grey brings his expertise and advice as a real-life army officer with over a decade's experience, adding authenticity and gravitas to SEAL Team.

Sawyer's calm, almost poignant approach to missions makes him an interesting addition to the team. Even without much dialogue, his steady presence makes the team lock in under pressure situations. A bigger role in the show could have made him one of the most memorable characters in drama television.

8) Scott Carter AKA Full Metal (Scott Foxx)

Scott Foxx (Bottom left) with the cast of SEAL Team (Image via YouTube/Paramount Veterans Network)

Another real-life former NAVY seal, Foxx, brought gritty realism and light-hearted comedy to SEAL Team. He goes from being the team leader of another crew (or Alpha 1) to replacing Clay after his injury took him out of Bravo Team's missions. However, he puts his duty and team loyalty before all else, taking the role on with spirit and valor.

Carter was also a resident joker, making light of situations to help improve everyone's mood. He portrayed patriotism in the truest sense of the word, which made his death a tragic and unforgettable moment on SEAL Team.

9) Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks)

Trucks play Davis (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

Trucks portrayed the hardships and delicate balance of being a woman in a male-dominated field through Davis, a Lieutenant, who climbs the ranks through the seven seasons of SEAL Team. Her demanding and sometimes pushy attitude accurately portrays her need to be taken seriously and respected at her job.

Davis goes through several ups and downs, particularly in her relationships with Sonny. Her smart and driven personality helps her go from a logistics specialist to an Intelligence Officer, making fans root for her growth and success.

10) Cerberus (Dita the Hair Missile Dog)

Melnick and his dog Dita, who plays Cerberus in SEAL Team (Image via CBS Philadelphia)

One of the most memorable recurring characters on SEAL Team is the Narcotics detection dog named Ceberus. Handled by Brock (Justin Melnick, the dog's real-life owner, also in the show), he shows immense courage in the face of extreme danger. His keen sense of smell and hearing are key in Bravo Team's missions.

The show portrays the hardships of trained K9 dogs on active duty through Cerberus' PTSD diagnosis and eventual retirement from Bravo Team. In reality, Dita (a female Belgian Malinois) showed symptoms after being exposed to high-intensity missions while shooting for SEAL Team, causing her retirement. But even her short-term presence made the show's premise more realistic and beloved.

Stream all episodes of SEAL Team on Paramount+ and relive the emotional storylines of all your favorite characters!

