10 best characters from The Wire

The Wire crosses paths with the living, breathing elements of Baltimore's institutions, the good, the bad, and the ugly. Each season shifts the lens and narrates the city's stories through a new perspective, with a continuous undercurrent of tension, intrigue, and power conflict.

At its core, the crime drama focuses on the Baltimore Police Department, officer Jimmy McNulty, and the team's friction against the Barksdale Organization, a drug and crime crew headed by Avon Barksdale. The law enforcement crew tries to bring down their counterparts through wire taps and street smarts.

While the city of Baltimore might be considered the best character on The Wire because of its active role in the tale, here are the 10 most memorable characters from the show.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Characters from The Wire who are fan favourites

1) Omar Devon Little (Michael K. Williams)

Michael K. Williams as Omar Little (Image via HBO)

Omar is introduced as a stick-up man, someone who steals drugs directly from dealers. He makes a quick enemy out of Avon Barksdale, who targets a hit on him. What made Omar stand out from every other character in The Wire was his strong moral code. While he was one of the "bad guys", he went by what was fair and proper in the situation, making him an oddity.

His work made him a legend in Baltimore, where he was feared and revered. But he was a contradiction, showing more moments of deep humanness than anyone else on the show. He wore his heart on his sleeve as a witty, defiant homos*xual black man who went to church diligently with his grandmother every Sunday.

In The Wire's chaos, Omar Little was consistent until the end, making him an antagonist fans couldn't help but root for.

"A man's gotta have code."- Omar.

2) Bunk Moreland (Wendell Pierce)

Pierce as Bunk in The Wire (Image via HBO)

William "Bunk" Moreland is one of the level-headed homicide detectives at the Baltimore Police Department. He is introduced as a begrudging, sarcastic, and truth-seeking man, but fans also began to see his grey areas as The Wire progressed. His infidelity and underhanded ways to get anything he wanted made him a realistic portrait of law enforcement and the human underneath.

Bunk had some of the show's most memorable one-liners, laced with charisma and deadpan delivery. Pierce used many body language cues—the mumbling, his mannerisms, his inability to hide his feelings from directly showing on his face—to cement the detective as a fan favourite.

"The Bunk is strictly a suit & tie m*therf*cker"- Bunk, about himself.

3) Avon Barksdale (Wood Harris)

Avon in The Wire (Image via HBO)

As the primary antagonist in The Wire, Avon was everything one would expect: Ruthless, intelligent, and cunning. But what makes this crime drama stand out is its ability to weave complexities within every character, and Avon is no different. Underneath his violent streak, he understood the power of restraint and knew when to give up.

Barksdale played the game knowing it was one. He understood that his power had limitations and his reputation was the coveted prize he needed to protect. He also made plenty of mistakes as someone with bullish intentions to be all-powerful, which made him real, gritty, and memorable.

"Real power doesn't flex. It commands"- Avon.

4) Stringer Bell (Idris Elba)

Elba as Bell (Image via HBO)

Avon and Stringer were two sides of the same coin. While Avon played the game, Stringer wanted to change the game. He was one of Avon's closest allies, taking over the Barksdale organization after his arrest. Stringer was the organization's brain, but he lacked street instincts. This made him see everything from a money and business perspective, leading to his eventual downfall.

Elba perfectly portrayed Stringer's methodical, almost mechanical approach to a business where emotions ran high. He represented a moral conundrum in the Baltimore underbelly: wanting power but wanting to attain it in a way he thought was right and just.

"We ain't gotta dream no more, man."- Stringer to Avon.

5) Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West)

West plays Detective McNulty (Image via HBO)

McNulty was The Wire's unofficial protagonist. The show portrayed every character as human, instead of focusing on making them good or bad. McNulty was obsessed with the truth and bringing the Barksdale organization down, but his means-to-the-end strategy was never straightforward. In a way, he got his hands just as dirty as the people he tried to implicate.

His stubbornness, inability to take no for an answer, and willingness to go to any lengths to get his way (including creating a fake serial killer to redirect resources to his department) made him a highly unlikeable but fascinating character. He struggled with alcoholism and infidelity, but West's portrayal made his humanity shine in the show.

His single-minded quest to be the hero defined him, ultimately making him an antihero, and fans invested in him.

"They can chew you up, but they gotta spit you back out."- McNulty.

6) Reginald "Bubbles" Cousins (Andre Royo)

Royo as Bubbles (Image via HBO)

Haunted by drugs, crime, and political strife, Baltimore is home to Bubbles, a heroin addict in season 1. He becomes an informant for the Baltimore Police Department because of his in-depth on-ground knowledge of the drug scene.

What makes Bubbles one of the best characters on the show is his deep compassion, which shines through even in his worst days. His struggle with addiction is realistic and non-linear, painting a heartbreaking picture of a man for whom most of life has withered away.

By season 4, Bubbles' condition hadn't changed, except for the arrival of Sherrod, a high school kid he takes under his wing. But when Sherrod consumes the tainted drugs Bubbles had planted for his enemies and dies, he gets a wake-up call. He tries to kill himself, but Bunk and Greggs intervene, giving him another shot at life.

In season 5 of The Wire, he redeems himself, is sober, and lives in his sister's basement, showing a small ray of sunshine in the otherwise murky Baltimore scene.

"Ain't no shame in holding onto grief... As long as you hold space for other things too."- Bubbles.

7) Roland "Prez" Pryzbylewski (Jim True-Frost)

Prez goes from detective to teacher (Image via HBO)

Prez starts as a detective at the Baltimore Police Department. Brash and inept, he represented the stronghold of navigating power and nepotism within the system, married to senior officer Valchek's daughter. The turning point in his life came when he accidentally killed a plainclothes officer.

True-Frost's portrayal of a rough-around-the-edges police officer made him universally hated until season 4, when he found a job as a middle-school math teacher. He found his purpose and threw himself into the job, redeeming his seemingly irredeemable personality. This arc makes him one of the show's best characters, as someone who proves change is possible in a reality as grim as The Wire's.

"No one wins. One side just loses more slowly."- Prez.

8) Marlo Stanfield (Jaimie Hector)

Marlo, leader of the Stanfield Organization (Image via HBO)

Marlo is Avon's antithesis. As his direct competition, Marlo emerged from the shadows as a formidable villain who went beyond the confines of playing a "game". He ensured straightforward evil, power, and a thirst for victory. In the spectrum of grey characters in The Wire, he embodied darkness perfectly.

One of the most memorable parts of the show was Hector's portrayal of a villain's selfish greed and lack of remorse. His strong sense of self betrayed his arrogance, giving him little to no redeeming qualities. He knew his power and exactly how to use it at the right time to ensure maximum impact. That made him someone to watch out for and an even greater villain than Avon.

"Either do it, or don't, but I got some place to be."- Marlo.

9) Lester Freamon (Clarke Peters)

Peters as Lester (Image via HBO)

In The Wire's complex world of characters, Detective Freamon portrayed the chaotic good. He understood the importance of patience in a job filled with red tape and political strife, and used the department's constant underestimation of his skills to his advantage.

He was brought into the Barksdale detail because the department didn't care about the assignment and ensured they assigned inept resources. But through his years in homicide (and later in the pawnshop unit), Freamon brought invaluable skills that cracked their cases wide open. In a show like The Wire, victory for his character felt personal to fans who love a good underdog story.

Lestor was McNulty's balancing act. He was the patience to McNulty's rashness, the measured disposition to McNulty's lack of impulse control. This made him a character to watch out for, knowing he chooses when to rebel and makes it count.

"A life, you know what that is? It's the sh*t that happens while you're waiting for moments that never come"- Lester.

10) Ellis Carver (Seth Gilliam)

Gilliam played Detective Carver (Image via HBO)

Detective Carver is introduced in The Wire season 1 as a product of the system and someone who does not understand the consequences of his actions. He was a brute officer with his partner, Herc, and just a cog in the machine, not above making several mistakes.

The show portrays turning points, lasting growth, and change in characters like Carver. Major Colvin, who takes on a mentor-like role for Carver, calls him out for his lack of understanding of the community he works for and with, imploring him to consider looking past the statistics and truly getting to know who he is dealing with.

This changes Carver, who goes from a stereotypical power enforcer to someone who understands the nuances of policing and does things that can truly help the community. Regarding character arcs, fans consider Carver's one of the best.

"They f*ck up, they get beat. We f*ck up, they give us pensions."- Carver.

The Wire's complex world-building also introduced memorable characters like Bodie, Detective Greggs, Lieutenant Cedric Daniels, and Major "Bunny" Colvin. Every character played a vital role in shaping the show's narrative.

Stream all episodes on HBO.

