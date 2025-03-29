10 burning questions after Severance season 2 finale

The Severance season 2 finale just dropped a truckload of new mysteries, leaving more questions than answers in the minds of fans. The show has always thrived on its slow-burn tension, but now, it’s practically begging for a deep dive.

Did Helly just tank her entire life in one reckless moment? And what exactly is Lumon hiding in those underground halls? The company clearly has a grip on reality itself, but how deep does that control go?

Then there’s the question of Kier Eagan—how much of the cult-like mythology is actually real? The bizarre rituals, the creepy artwork, and the unsettling devotion from employees—there’s something bigger at play. And let’s not forget the cliffhanger.

The show has always been a puzzle wrapped in corporate horror, but season 2 just cracked the mystery wide open. Until season 3 arrives, these burning questions are going to haunt fans for a long time.

10 questions from Severance season 2 that will keep fans guessing till season 3

1) What'll happen to the severed floor?

Still from Severance season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

The Severed Floor is in chaos, and Lumon won’t let it slide. Mark and Helly are still trapped down there, along with Dylan, Milchick, and even an entire marching band from Choreography and Merriment. Will they fight back, or does Lumon have a kill switch hidden in their chips, like the Overtime Contingency or Glasgow Block?

Even more chilling is Dr. Mauer’s warning to Mark and Gemma: “You’ll kill them all.” Who’s he talking about? The Innies? Did they just seal their own fate?

2) Who is on the board?

Still from Severance season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

This question lingers from season 1, but Severance season 2 makes it even more pressing. With more meetings between Lumon’s top brass—Helena, Mr. Drummond, and Milchick—we’re left wondering who really runs the show. The faceless board members still hide behind that eerie blue speaker (or whisper in Natalie’s earpiece), offering almost no real clues.

But after the chaos of the Cold Harbor test, could this be the moment they finally step out of the shadows?

3) Where is Irving going?

Still from Severance season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

If there’s one downside to the Severance season 2 finale, it’s the severe lack of Irving. Losing Innie Irving after his “retirement” in Woe’s Hollow was already rough—now Outie Irving is missing too.

Of course, his absence makes sense. Burt (Christopher Walken) sent him far away on a train, hoping to keep him safe. But where exactly is he headed? And more importantly—will we see him again?

4) Will Dylan retire?

Still from Severance season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

If the Innies survive their big showdown, and if Dylan even gets a choice—will he retire for good or keep fighting? He was all in on quitting back in episode 9, but maybe his Outie’s plea got to him. After all, instead of heading for the elevator to retire, he ran straight to MDR to back up Helly.

5) Will Helly be the successor to James Eagan?

Still from Severance season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

What was James Eagan's visit to Helly about? He started off slamming Helena—“I do not love my daughter”—because she’s lost her Kier-ness. But then he flips and says he does see Kier in Helly. The same thing he said to Cobel before giving her the Wintertide Fellowship.

Does he see Helly as his true heir? Will he force reintegration to mold her into a Kier-worshipping successor? Or maybe he just wants someone new to take over the theremin now that Miss Huang is out. Have to wait till season 3 to find out.

6) What were the other MDR Innies working on?

Still from Severance season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

Cobel drops a bomb in the season 2 finale: Mark’s number-crunching wasn’t just busywork—it was literally building Gemma’s mind, file by file. Each completed file created a new Innie for her, meaning his 24 (or 25 with Cold Harbor) correspond to that many separate consciousnesses.

But what about Dylan, Helly, and Irving? Some of their files—like Dylan’s Tumwater or Helly’s Siena—show up on the Testing Floor. Were they also working on Gemma? If so, she might have way more than 25 Innies.

But since Cold Harbor was the last file for Gemma, what were the others actually doing? Refining minds for other test subjects? Just pushing numbers to keep the illusion of work alive? Or is Lumon cooking up something even worse?

7) What is the revolving?

Still from Severance season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)

This mystery first popped up in season 1, but with Jame Eagan showing up more in season 2, it’s worth asking again. In the first season’s finale, Jame told Helena, “One day you will sit with me at my revolving.” It’s clearly some kind of rite of passage for Lumon’s CEO, but what is it?

Fan theories are all over the place—some think it’s a fancy way of saying death, while others suspect cloning or even consciousness transfer to keep the Eagan dynasty alive. Given that this is Lumon, the truth is probably something way worse.

8) How many goats has Lumon killed?

Still from Severance season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

The season 2 finale finally spilled the truth about Lumon’s baby goats. They’re sacrificed to be entombed with the dead, like Gemma would have been, so the goat can guide them to Kier’s door.

Where did this bizarre tradition come from? Just how many times has Lumon done this? Lorne, head of Mammalians Nurturable, is visibly shaken when asked to give up Emile, pleading, “How many more must I give?” That one line hints that this isn’t a rare ritual—it’s routine. But for what? Failed test subjects like Gemma? Other secret projects? Whatever the case, it’s clear Lumon’s been playing god for a long time.

9) What is Lumon's endgame?

Still from Severance season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

Between Gemma’s horrific Testing Floor trials and the increasing focus on the severance barrier, one thing is clear—Lumon is after something bigger than just workplace compliance. Mr. Drummond’s goat monologue spells it out: Kier’s “eternal war against pain.” Sounds like they’re working toward a world where suffering, grief, and hardship are completely severed.

But Severance never gives answers without raising more questions. What if that’s just one piece of the puzzle? A stepping stone to something worse? Even if this is the grand agendum, the implications are already terrifying. A world scrubbed clean of suffering might sound ideal, but someone has to bear that burden.

10) What is Ms. Cobel going to do with her notebook?

Still from Severance season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

Harmony Cobel’s arc this season was a wild ride. She started off desperate to win back Lumon’s favor, only to end up helping Mark rescue Gemma in the finale. But before all that, she made a stop in her hometown, Salt’s Neck, where she picked up a notebook filled with her own designs for the severance chip.

So far, she hasn’t acted on it. But with everything crumbling around Lumon, could season 3 see her making a power move? Maybe even trying to claim she was the true inventor of the severance procedure all along? Cobel’s always been ambitious—if she sees an opening to shift the balance of power in her favor, she won’t hesitate.

Severance thrives on mystery, and season 2’s finale left more questions than answers. With Lumon’s secrets unraveling and the stakes higher than ever, the road ahead is anything but clear. As we wait for season 3, one thing’s certain—whatever comes next, it’s going to change everything.

