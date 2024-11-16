5 chilling details about Alyssa Burkett's murder 

Alyssa Burkett, a young mother from Texas, faced a violent and tragic end on October 2, 2020, when she was brutally murdered in broad daylight outside her workplace.

The incident took place amid a custody battle with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Beard. 48 Hours on CBS looks into Burkett’s story in the episode titled The Plot to Eliminate Alyssa Burkett. It airs on November 16 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The episode promises to unveil startling details surrounding the murder, featuring interviews with Burkett's family and the investigators who discovered the plot. This crime series offers a thorough analysis of Burkett's tragic story, which still haunts those close to her.

Willow, Alyssa Burkett's one-year-old daughter, is now with her family. Based on information from the investigation, here are five scary facts about Burkett's death.

5 disturbing details of Alyssa Burkett's murder in 2020

1) A sudden attack in broad daylight

On the morning of October 2, 2020, Alyssa Burkett was attacked outside her workplace. This shocking act of violence happened in full view of others. A man pulled up next to her as she parked outside the leasing office for Greentree Apartments, shot her through the driver's side window, and then left her to die.

Despite being shot, Alyssa Burkett managed to stumble out of her car, prompting her assailant to return. He allegedly chased her with a knife and stabbed her more than 40 times. This level of brutality in broad daylight shows how far her attacker was willing to go.

2) A bitter custody battle as a catalyst

Alyssa Burkett was killed amid a custody battle with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Beard, over who would gain custody of their daughter Willow. Before her death, Burkett fought hard to keep custody, but Beard's demand for primary custody caused constant conflict.

The stakes escalated when Burkett realized she was being followed by Beard, who always seemed to know where she was. This constant threat reportedly made every day difficult for her. The custody battle set the stage for the scary plot that ultimately led to her death, showing how a personal grudge over parental rights turned into a murder plot.

3) A twisted disguise

In addition to the horror of Alyssa Burkett's murder, investigators found that Andrew Beard had used makeup to look like a Black man during the attack to trick witnesses. Police found a dark foundation in Beard's truck after the murder, which they think he used to change his appearance and make it harder for anyone to identify him.

The fact that Beard chose to wear a mask and kill Burkett in a public place shows how far he was willing to go to murder him and avoid being caught. The careful effort he put into hiding himself adds a scary element to an already sad case.

4) The role of Holly Elkins: A manipulative partner

It became clear that Andrew Beard killed Burkett, but investigators quickly discovered that his fiancée, Holly Elkins, was also very involved in planning the murder. Texts and testimony showed that Elkins hated Alyssa Burkett very much and didn't like that she was Willow's mother.

Beard's testimony stated that Elkins not only supported the crime but also carefully planned it, even suggesting that he wear makeup to hide his face.

Elkins' power over Beard and her ability to manipulate others led to the death of a young mother, showing a strong, scary desire to get rid of Burkett from their lives. This part of the case shows how Elkins's animosity and control over Beard escalated into violence, making her a major player in the crime.

5) Evidence of relentless stalking and harassment

Alyssa Burkett was always afraid in the weeks before she died because she thought someone was following her around. Investigators found a GPS tracking device hidden under her car, which they believe Beard put there. This device let Beard and Elkins keep an eye on her, which made her feel even more watched and made her more vulnerable.

Through GPS tracking and surveillance, this constant stalking painted a picture of a woman being chased by the people she most feared. The fact that they were trying to control her life in this way shows how far Beard and Elkins went to make her feel unsafe, which led to her murder.

The 48 Hours episode, titled The Plot to Eliminate Alyssa Burkett, will air on Saturday, November 16, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

