5 chilling details about Kimberly Reps and her crime ahead of Snapped

In July 2016, a peaceful neighborhood in Matthews, North Carolina, was shaken by a violent attack at the home of Robert "Rob" Reps and his wife, Kimberly Reps. Kimberly called 911 one morning, reporting that an intruder had attacked her and her husband during a home invasion.

Rob was found shot in the head, and Kimberly Reps was injured in the shoulder. Rob did not survive, but the investigation later uncovered inconsistencies suggesting another story.

What appeared to be a senseless crime turned out to involve staging and deception, leading to Kimberly's arrest and guilty plea. The case focuses on domestic relationships and hidden motives, highlighting how evidence can reveal the truth behind a tragedy.

This story is featured in season 35, episode 19 of the true-crime TV series Snapped, titled Kimberly Reps. The episode premieres on August 24, 2025, at 6/5c pm ET on Oxygen. It can also be streamed on Peacock or through services like DirecTV, YouTube TV, or Fubo.

Snapped: Five horrifying details of Kimberly Reps' case

1) The early morning 911 call

Kimberly called 911 and described the attack (Representative Image via Unsplash/@shraga kopstein)

On July 12, 2016, around 3 am, Kimberly Reps dialed 911 from her home on Parkstone Drive in Matthews, North Carolina. She reported that an unknown intruder had entered their house and shot both her and her husband, Rob. Her voice on the call sounded distressed as she described the attack, claiming she could not identify the person because it was dark.

Emergency responders arrived quickly to find a chaotic scene. This call was the first alert to authorities, setting off an investigation that would later question the details provided. The timing and her account initially raised concerns about what occurred that night, as no signs of forced entry were immediately apparent, according to Oxygen.

2) The discovery of Robert Reps' body

Robert's body was found in his bed (Representative Image via Unsplash/@ Daniel von Appen)

When deputies entered the master bedroom, they discovered Rob Reps in bed with a single gunshot wound to his head. There was a large amount of blood, along with brain matter and skull fragments, scattered on the headboard and pillow. Rob was still breathing shallowly, a sign of severe injury, but he was pronounced dead shortly after being airlifted, according to Oxygen.

Kimberly Reps was found on the floor nearby, injured but conscious. The weapon was recovered at the scene, and the lack of disturbance elsewhere in the home suggested the attack was targeted and close-range. This detail highlighted the violence of the act and helped investigators piece together the events.

3) The self-inflicted shoulder wound of Kimberly

Robert Reps was murdered by his wife (Representative Image via Unsplash/@Maxim Hopman)

Kimberly Reps had a gunshot wound to her left shoulder, which she claimed was inflicted by the intruder. Investigators later found no intruder; Kimberly had staged the scene. She had shot her husband and then herself, fabricating a story of a violent home invasion to hide her actions, according to Oxygen.

This act added a layer of calculation, as it appeared intended to mislead responders and evoke sympathy. No other injuries or defensive wounds were found, which further cast doubt on the home invasion claim.

4) Kimberly staged a home invasion

Kimberly staged the crime to shift focus (Representative Image via Unsplash/@Erik Mclean)

Investigators found the back door slightly ajar, but there was no evidence of forced entry, stolen items, or footprints from an outsider. The scene seemed staged to imitate a burglary gone wrong, focusing only on the bedroom. Forensic experts determined the shooting was not random, as there were no signs of a struggle downstairs or elsewhere.

This staging became a key factor in shifting suspicion to Kimberly Reps, who initially maintained her story of an intruder. The lack of typical invasion signs, like ransacked rooms, led authorities to conclude the event was fabricated to cover up a domestic incident, according to WCNC.

5) Guilty plea and prison sentence

Kimberly pleaded guilty to second-degree murder (Representative Image via Unsplash/@Tingey Injury Law Firm)

On the eve of her trial, Kimberly Renee Reps pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. She was sentenced to 20–25 years in prison, ending a case that started with a dramatic and chilling claim of intrusion but concluded with a tragic act of domestic homicide, according to WCNC.

Stay tuned for more updates on Snapped.

