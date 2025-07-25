5 chilling details about One Night in Idaho

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders is a documentary that delves into the tragic events that occurred in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022. Madison Mogenfour, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, four students from the University of Idaho, were stabbed to death in their off-campus residence on King Road.

Ad

Two housemates survived, and the investigation uncovered harrowing details. There was no evidence of forced entry, a military-type knife was used, and the killer seemed to disappear into thin air. Nearly three years later, the story is brought to life in the four-part Prime Video documentary series One Night in Idaho: The College Murders, directed by Liz Garbus and Matthew Galkin.

Through in-depth interviews with families, friends, and survivors, One Night in Idaho: The College Murders presents a deeply human picture of loss, terror, and unanswered questions. Viewers can watch the entire series exclusively on Prime Video, with all four episodes released on July 11, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Five key details of One Night in Idaho: The College Murders

1) The brutal attack in the early hours

Suspect Arrested For The Murders Of Four Idaho Students - Source: Getty

On November 13, 2022, between 4:00 and 4:20 am, four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in a rental house at 1122 King Road in Moscow. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed with a large knife, likely while sleeping or shortly after waking.

Ad

The attack was swift and violent, with no signs of forced entry, suggesting the killer entered easily, as per Today.

Two roommates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, survived the attack, unaware of the tragedy until hours later. Mortensen allegedly saw a masked man dressed in black but, likely in shock, didn’t immediately call 911. The bodies were discovered around 11:58 am after friends arrived and alerted authorities.

2) The delayed 911 call

Suspect Arrested For The Murders Of Four Idaho Students - Source: Getty

The delay by the surviving roommates in calling the police became a focal point in the case. Dylan Mortensen, who reportedly saw a masked person fleeing the house, was allegedly stunned by fear and disbelief, unsure at first if she had imagined it.

Ad

No 911 call was made until almost eight hours later, at about 11:58 am, when friends Hunter Johnson, Emily Alandt, and Josie Lauteren arrived and found the bodies, according to an affidavit.

According to Fox 13, the delay, caused by trauma and shock, led to public criticism and vilification of the roommates. However, experts cited such reactions as typical under conditions of extreme stress. One Night in Idaho: The College Murders highlights the psychological impact on Mortensen and Funke, both of whom endured online harassment even after surviving the ordeal.

Ad

This delay also made the initial investigation more challenging because precious time was lost before police sealed the area.

3) The elusive suspect and key evidence

Suspect Arrested For The Murders Of Four Idaho Students - Source: Getty

For weeks, no suspect was identified, heightening fear across Moscow. The breakthrough came when a white Hyundai Elantra was spotted near the crime scene on security footage. Investigators traced the vehicle to Bryan Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student.

Ad

A knife sheath found at the scene contained DNA linked to Kohberger’s father, and cell phone records placed Kohberger's phone near the house, though it had been turned off during the time of the murders, as per the affidavit.

Kohberger was arrested on December 30, 2022, in Pennsylvania, as per The Times. One Night in Idaho: The College Murders details how key evidence, including the vehicle, DNA, and phone data, cracked the case, though Kohberger’s motive remains unclear. On July 23, 2025, he pleaded guilty and received four life sentences in prison, as per People.

Ad

4) A growing fear before the crime

Bryan Kohberger Is Sentenced For the Murder Of 4 Idaho Students - Source: Getty

Before the murders, Kaylee Goncalves had expressed concerns to friends and family that she was being followed. According to NBC News, she even mentioned this fear to her father. The docuseries One Night in Idaho highlights this often-overlooked detail, suggesting that Goncalves’s unease may have been more than mere paranoia.

Ad

While authorities have not confirmed any specific stalking incident involving Bryan Kohberger, the timeline and Kaylee’s observations add an unsettling layer to the case. Combined with the suspect’s criminology background and familiarity with criminal behavior, this early warning underscores the victims’ vulnerability and raises questions about whether the killer had been surveilling the victims in advance.

5) A Tinder encounter and an elusive motive

Bryan Kohberger Is Sentenced For Murder Of 4 University Of Idaho Students - Source: Getty

One of the insights revealed after Bryan Kohberger’s arrest was a Tinder match he had made with a woman prior to the murders. According to NBC News, during their brief online exchange, he reportedly asked strange and personal questions, making the woman uncomfortable enough to stop responding. The interaction reflects behavioral patterns that raise red flags about his intentions and social mindset.

Ad

Despite pleading guilty to the murders in July 2025, Kohberger has never publicly explained his motive. One Night in Idaho: The College Murders explores possible theories—ranging from his academic interest in criminal psychology to potential ties to the incel subculture. However, no definitive link has been proven between him and the victims. For the grieving families, the absence of clear answers continues to cast a shadow over their search for closure.

Ad

Watch One Night in Idaho: The College Murders available on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More