5 Kang Ha-neul K-dramas to watch if you loved him in ‘Tastefully Yours’

Kang Ha-neul is currently playing the character of an executive director, Han Beom-woo, at South Korea's top food conglomerate Hansang in the romance drama Tastefully Yours. He is the head of the one-star restaurant Motto and wants to earn three ratings for his place. The series is helmed and penned by director Park Dan-hee and screenwriter Jung Soo-yoon, respectively.

Featuring Tastefully Yours cast (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

Tastefully Yours revolves around Han Beom-woo, the successor of a large food company, who runs a famous dining restaurant in Seoul. However, he has no interest in the quality and taste of food.

Meanwhile, the ambitious chef, Mo Yeon-joo, owns a one-table restaurant without any marketing strategy in the remote corner of the country. As they meet each other, they can't stop but fall in love while working in a small restaurant in Jeonju.

Misaeng: Incomplete Life, When the Camellia Blooms, Curtain Call, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Kang Ha-neul in Tastefully Yours

1) Misaeng: Incomplete Life

Featuring Yim Si-wan (Image via Netflix Website)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and Tubi

Cast: Yim Si-wan, Lee Sung-min, Kang So-ra, Kang Ha-neul, Kim Dae-myung, and Byun Yo-han

Misaeng: Incomplete Life is adapted from the webtoon series of the same name, authored by Yoon Tae-ho. It revolves around the life of a former prodigy, Jang Geu-rae, who fails to become a professional player. Hence, he is compelled to work at the company One International, where he passes the internship. He has to work under the section chief, Oh Sang-shik, and navigate the challenges of office place.

Kang Ha-neul plays the character of Jang Baek,-gi who was successful in joining Steel Teel after passing the internship at One International. He secures the permanent employee's position and tries to work hard at the job.

2) When the Camellia Blooms

Featuring When the Camelia Blooms cast (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Gong Hyo-jin, Kang Ha-neul, Kim Ji-suk

When the Camellia Blooms follows the story of a single mother who runs a small restaurant in the town of Ongsan. She looks after her son, Pil-gu. Most of her customers are men, which makes her a center of gossip in the neighborhood. However, the local police officer, Yong-sik, falls in love with her ambitious and soft side.

Kang Ha-neul plays the role of a police officer, Hwang Yong-sik. He has a strong instinct for catching the culprits. After moving back to his hometown Ongsan, he falls in love with Dong-baek.

3) Curtain Call

Featuring Curtain Call cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, Prime Video, and Hulu

Cast: Kang Ha-neul, Ha Ji-won, Go Doo-shim

The family and romance drama Curtain Call revolves around Geum-soon, who gets separated from her husband and infant son during the Korean War. She restarts her life and remarries. She establishes the top hotel chain Nakwon Group with her hard work. Years later, she gets the chance to meet her adult son and grandson. However, soon, she loses contact with both of them.

Years later, Geum-soon is dying of cancer and given only three months to live. She wants to see her grandson and tasks Jeong Sang-cheol to find him.

Kang Ha-neul plays the double role of Yoo Jae-heon and Jung-moon. Jung-moon is the North Korean husband who was separated from his wife Geum-soon, during the war. Yoo Jae-heon is a theater actor.

4) Insider

Featuring Insider cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Cast: Kang Ha-neul, Lee Yoo-young, Heo Sung-tae

Insider revolves around the story of a judicial trainee, Kim Yo-han. During an investigation, he fails to get his hands on cards. Subsequently, he ends up in prison, where he tries to change his fate. Simultaneously, he gets involved in gambling and plans ahead of time.

Kang Ha-neul plays the character of judicial trainee Kim Yo-han. To create a better life for his grandmother, he agrees to enter into jail for an undercover investigation.

5) Squid Game season 2

Featuring Squid Game cast (Image via Instagram/@Netflixkr)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-joon, and Park Gyu-young

Squid Game season 2 follows the story of player 456, who enters the game after winning in the first round. With the knowledge of the game, he tries to save as many lives as possible. He also warns the participants of the consequences if they lose the game. However, the mastermind has different plans, and they change the series of games.

Kang Ha-neul plays the role of player 388, aka Kang Dae-ho.

Tastefully Yours is available to watch on Netflix.

