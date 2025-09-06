5 key details about Lulu Sosa's conspiracy against her husband

In 2015, a chilling murder-for-hire plot unfolded in Houston, Texas, involving Maria Lulu Sosa and her estranged husband, Ramon Sosa, a former professional boxer and gym owner. Amid a bitter divorce, Lulu sought to eliminate Ramon to gain control of his assets, including life insurance, retirement funds, and their shared business. The scheme came to light when a close friend overheard Lulu's intentions and alerted Ramon, prompting police intervention.

Authorities set up a sting operation, where Ramon posed as if he had been killed, using staged photos to convince Lulu Sosa that the deed was done. This evidence led to her arrest and guilty plea for solicitation of murder. The case drew attention for its dramatic elements, including undercover recordings and the faked death scene. Ramon later shared his story to raise awareness about domestic threats.

For a detailed look, viewers can check out the episode Lulu Sosa from Snapped (season 32 episode 15), which re-aired on September 5, 2025, and is available to watch on Oxygen and Peacock. Originally aired in May 2023, it features interviews and reenactments.

Five crucial details of Lulu Sosa's conspiracy against her husband, Ramon

1) The financial motive driving the plot

Lulu and Ramon had a fitness boxing gym (Representative image via Unsplash/ @ Temple Noble Art)

Lulu Sosa's plan stemmed from disputes over money during her divorce from Ramon. The couple had built a successful gym business, Woodlands Boxing and Fitness, which brought in good income. As the marriage broke down, Lulu filed for divorce in March 2015, claiming abuse and embezzlement by Ramon. She wanted full control of assets including the gym, home, vehicles, and Ramon's life insurance and pension.

Recordings later showed Lulu saying Ramon's death would be her "retirement," ensuring she inherited everything before the divorce was finalized on July 22, 2015. This would prevent Ramon's children from his first marriage from getting any share.

Police noted her focus on timing the hit to align with the legal proceedings. Lulu offered payments, including cash, jewelry, and Ramon's truck, to make it happen. The motive highlighted how financial stress can lead to extreme actions in relationships, as per ESPN.

2) A friend discovered the plot

Lulu Sosa wanted Ramon dead (Representative image via Unsplash/ @ Max Kleinen)

The conspiracy was exposed in June 2015 when Gustavo "Mundo" Mendez, a friend and former trainee of Ramon, overheard Lulu talking at the gym. She mentioned to her daughter about wanting Ramon gone and knowing someone with hitman connections. Mundo, who had a past in gangs but had reformed, approached Lulu directly. She confirmed her wish for Ramon to "disappear," using a hand gesture like a gun.

Mundo pretended to help by saying he knew people who could do the job. Secretly, he told Ramon, who was doubtful at first but agreed to collect proof. They used hidden recordings where Lulu Sosa detailed payments and her reasons. Mundo then contacted the police with the evidence, including a down payment from Lulu. This quick action by a loyal friend turned the situation around and involved law enforcement early, according to Oxygen.

3) The role of undercover police in the sting operation

Snapped: season 32, episode 15 (Representative image via Unsplash/ @ Richard Bell) Police staged Ramon Sosa's murder(mage via Unsplash/ @ Richard Bell)

Once informed, Montgomery County police launched a sting operation. An undercover officer posed as a hitman named "Paco," based on the persona Mundo and Ramon had created. Meetings took place in a parking lot from July 20 to 22, 2015. Lulu handed over cash payments, starting with $100 for a gun, and later made additional payments.

Lulu Sosa rejected ideas like just injuring Ramon, insisting he must die. Audio and video captured her confirming the plan and stressing the deadline before the divorce. Police verified the evidence despite initial doubts about Mundo's background.

This setup gathered clear proof of Lulu Sosa's intent. The operation showed how law enforcement can use deception to protect potential victims and build a strong case without real harm occurring, as per Oxygen.

4) Staging the fake murder scene

Police staged Ramon Sosa's murder (Representative image via Unsplash/ @Richard Bell)

To seal the evidence, police faked Ramon's death on July 21, 2015. They applied makeup to create fake blood and a bullet wound on his head. Ramon lay in a shallow grave in a remote area, dressed only in underwear, while photos were taken. He described the moment as surreal, even helping dig the hole. The undercover officer showed these images to Lulu on July 22.

She reacted calmly, smiling or laughing, and suggested using FaceTime next time for proof. She then paid extra money, believing the job was complete. This step proved her lack of remorse and commitment to the plot. Ramon stayed hidden in a hotel for safety during this time. The fake scene provided visual proof that convinced prosecutors of the case's strength, as per ESPN.

5) The arrest and legal outcome

Lulu was convicted solicitation of capital murder (Representative image via Unsplash/ @ Hansjörg Keller)

Lulu Sosa was arrested on July 23, 2015, at the gym during a police wellness check, pretending to look for missing Ramon. Body cameras recorded her calm response before charges of solicitation of capital murder. She spent 15 months in jail awaiting trial. In October 2016, Lulu pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree solicitation of murder.

A judge sentenced her to 20 years in prison. The divorce had already given Ramon the assets, as per CBS News. Lulu's family did not comment publicly, and she declined interviews. Ramon faced financial issues from legal costs, but continued his work. This resolution closed the case, with Lulu serving time in a Texas facility.

Snapped season 32 episode 15 is available on Oxygen.

