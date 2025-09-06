Man fakes his own murder after police tip him off to a hit by his own wife Lulu Sosa

Maria Lulu Sosa, the estranged wife of retired professional boxer and Houston gym owner Ramon Sosa, shocked many in 2015 when she conspired to hire a hitman to kill her husband. Motivated by financial gain during their bitter divorce, Lulu sought to secure Ramon's assets, including his life insurance and retirement accounts, before the divorce could be finalized.

The plot unraveled when a common friend overheard Lulu's plans and warned Ramon, prompting the involvement of the police. Authorities devised a sting operation in which Ramon staged his own death, including staged photographs of him lying in a shallow grave, to create undeniable evidence against Lulu. The trick exposed Lulu's intention, leading to her arrest and conviction. The case features greed, deceit, and cunning law enforcement.

For those interested in a detailed retelling, Snapped season 32 episode 15 re-aired on September 5 on Oxygen, featuring interviews and in-depth coverage of how Ramon flipped the script on a deadly plot.

Background of Ramon and Lulu Sosa

The couple had a fitness gym named Woodlands Boxing (Image via Unsplash/@David Guliciuc)

Ramon Sosa, born in Carolina, Puerto Rico, pursued a career in professional boxing and earned the nickname "Puerto Rican Express." He later moved to Houston, Texas, where he worked at FedEx and trained aspiring boxers at his gym, Young Prospects Boxing, a nonprofit for young athletes.

After his first marriage ended, leaving him with three children, Ramon met Maria Lourdes "Lulu" Dorantes, a Mexican immigrant, at a salsa club in 2007. The two bonded quickly while dancing, and Ramon described feeling an instant connection.

They married on March 15, 2009, and a year later, the couple opened Woodlands Boxing and Fitness, a gym that quickly became a success and generated steady income. For the first three years, their relationship appeared stable, with Lulu Sosa working as a personal trainer and handling gym operations. However, tensions emerged as financial success grew, as per Oxygen.

Discovery of the murder-for-hire plot

Lulu Sosa hired a hitman to kill her husband (Image via Unsplash/@JOSHUA COLEMAN)

In June 2015, during the couple's divorce proceedings, a mutual friend, Gustavo "Mundo" Mendez, a former gang member and Ramon's protégé, overheard a disturbing conversation at the gym. Lulu was speaking with her 16-year-old daughter, expressing frustration and wishing Ramon were dead. She even mentioned a gym client with connections to hitmen.

When Mundo later confronted her, Lulu confirmed her intent. She told him she was "tired" of Ramon and made a gesture mimicking a pistol shot, indicating she wanted him to disappear.

Shocked, Mundo played along, pretending to know potential hitmen, while secretly informing Ramon. Ramon initially doubted it but agreed to gather proof after Mundo's insistence. They used burner phones, with Ramon posing as a hitman named "Paco."

Recordings captured Lulu Sosa offering $1,000 cash, Ramon's truck, watches, and jewelry as payment, starting with a $100 down payment for a gun. She emphasized the need for the act before the July 22 divorce finalization to secure inheritance, stating, "His life is my retirement," as per Oxygen.

On July 15, Mundo and Ramon reported everything to the Montgomery County Constable's Office, providing recordings and the down payment. Lt. Mike Atkins verified the evidence, despite initial skepticism due to Mundo's past. Lulu's accusations against Ramon, including staged photos portraying him as abusive or an alcoholic, added context to her desperation amid the divorce, as per Oxygen.

The sting operation and fake death

Police faked Ramon Sosa's murder (Image via Unsplash/@Jusdevoyage)

Police soon took over the investigation, with an undercover officer posing as the hitman "Paco." Between July 20 and 22, 2015, meetings occurred in a parking lot, where Lulu Sosa confirmed details, handing over payments and items. She rejected alternatives like beating. To build the case, authorities staged Ramon's murder between July 21 and 23. Using makeup for fake blood and a bullet wound, they photographed Ramon in a shallow grave he helped dig, as per CBS News.

Ramon later described the experience as mind-boggling, lying in underwear with a simulated head injury. On July 22, the undercover agent showed Lulu the photos; she smiled or laughed, showing no remorse. Ramon hid in a hotel for safety during the operation, as per Oxygen.

The sting highlighted the financial motive, as Lulu Sosa wanted assets before the divorce was awarded to Ramon's children. Investigators noted her chilling response to the images, with one saying it was the most disturbing part. The operation raced against time, as the divorce was finalized on July 23, aligning with Lulu's deadline, as per Oxygen.

Arrest, legal proceedings, and aftermath

Lulu Sosa was sentenced to 20 years in prison (Image via Unsplash/@Emiliano Bar)

On July 23, 2015, police arrested Lulu at the gym during a staged wellness check, captured on body cameras. She appeared calm initially but was soon charged with solicitation of capital murder. Lulu Sosa spent 15 months in jail awaiting trial. Her defense claimed fear of alleged abuse, but no charges were filed against Ramon, according to CBS News.

On October 11, 2016, Lulu Sosa pleaded guilty to second-degree solicitation of murder, a reduced charge from capital murder that allowed her to avoid a life sentence. She received 20 years, showing no emotion in court and never looking at Ramon. The divorce settlement awarded Ramon all assets, including the gym and home, as per CBS News.

Interested viewers can stream Snapped season 32 episode 15 on Oxygen.

