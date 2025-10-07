5 things we’re excited to see in ‘Ghosts’ season 5

Ghosts season 5 returns on October 16, 2025, and there is so much left to explore for the residents of the hilarious and haunted mansion. From Jay's deal with the devil to the most exciting romance for the show's will-they-won't-they couple, Pete and Alberta, there are so many storylines that showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman need to explore.

Ad

After the high-stakes reveal of season 4, fans have one big question: What's in store for Woodstone Manor? Every character has a chance in the spotlight, as more and more developments lie in store. Knowing what has gone down in the first four seasons, fans obviously expect more shenanigans, impeccable comedic timing, and shocking reveals in this one-of-a-kind sitcom.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers for Paramount+'s Ghosts ahead. Reader discretion advised.

Ad

Trending

5 potentially exciting storylines that must be explored in Ghosts season 5

1) The consequences of Jay's deal

Jay and Sam have a lot to worry about (Image via YouTube/CBS)

Season 4, episode 22, The Devil Went Down to Woodstone revealed to Sam and the rest of the ghostly crew that the publicist Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) made a deal with is actually the Devil. The Devil, aka Elias (Matt Walsh) tricked Jay into putting his soul in harm's way, and warned him that he has little time left on Earth. Everyone, especially Jay's wife Sam, is horrified, with no way out.

Ad

Jay is young and not technically in harm's way, but given the Devil gets what he wants, Jay isn't exactly safe from a red carpet to his afterlife. Amidst his new restaurant opening and the developments at Woodstone, how is he going to get out of the contract with Elias? Every contract has a loophole, and Ghosts season 5 has the opportunity to come up with a wildly witty one to save its main lead.

Ad

2) Pete and Alberta's romance

The duo offers an exciting storyline in season 5 (Image via YouTube/CBS)

For almost four seasons, Pete (Richie Moriarty) pursued his love for Alberta (Danielle Pinnock). The boyish and quirky ghost moved on, dating Donna, the outside ghost. But after years of will-they-won't-they, Alberta, the Prohibition era singer, finally caved to her attraction. Pete's earnestness and growing confidence after gaining the ability to leave the mansion might have something to do with it.

Ad

This is an interesting romance plot in Ghosts season 5. It has been four seasons in the making, so what comes next? Will their fantasy of each other live up to the reality? What does an afterlife relationship look like? With Pete's ability to travel, things might look very different than what fans expect.

"We have to put ourselves in the ghosts' shoes. If you have tried to have a relationship with someone with whom you'll be stuck forever in a house and it doesn't work out, the stakes are very high. So we proceed cautiously when pairing people up."- Ghosts showrunner Joe Port for USA Today, published on May 9, 2025.

Ad

3) Bela's character arc

Punam Patel (second from right) with the cast of Ghosts at the San Diego Comic Con (Image via Getty)

If there's one character who entered with a bang and ended up becoming everyone's favorite, it's Bela (Punam Patel), Jay's sister. She unintentionally gets pulled into the ghost lore of Woodstone Manor, but that brings her closer than ever to Jay and her sister-in-law, Sam (Rose McIver). The last fans saw of her was when she was on the phone with Kyle about Jay and Sam's plan to stop Patience.

Ad

With Bela being appointed as interim manager of Jay's restaurant and later CEO of her own venture, there is a lot in store for her character arc. Is this her time to hang up her cloak of chaos and step up to save the day? Then there is the matter of her relationship with Eric and her attraction towards Kyle.

With an explosive love life and an even busier career on the horizon, Ghosts season 5 is setting her story up as one of the most exciting aspects.

Ad

4) Trevor and Hetty's relationship

Trevor and Hetty's power friendship (Image via YouTube/CBS)

Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Hetty's not-so-secretive romance in season 3 came to abrupt end after her evil plan resulted in her almost-affair with Thor. Since then, the duo has been hostile acquaintances at best, with no way to avoid each other, stuck together at the mansion for eternity. Things come to a head when their fight over a spot at Isaac's ghost table brings their unresolved feelings to the forefront.

Ad

But what came next makes it impossible to wait for Ghosts season 5. Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) acknowledges the breakup and suggests an alliance. With their newfound friendship, the duo is all set to kick up a fuss at Woodstone Manor. They amplify each other's chaos, and that means that apart from dealing with the literal Devil, Jay and Sam might have a handful with these two ,too.

5) More ghost stories

The ghost lore must continue (Image via YouTube/CBS)

There is so much potential for flashbacks and new ghost lore in Ghosts season 5. For starters, fan-favorite chaos creators like Patience (Mary Holland), the puritan ghost, have unfinished business. Will there be space for more of her backstory? Season 4 brought the pomp and comedy, giving stories like Isaac's beef with Alexander Hamilton.

Ad

With flashbacks, story times, and other narrative devices, the show can get more into who the ghosts were before Sam and Jay found them. How did they establish their little society after getting stuck on the property? How did the many traditions (like St. Hetty's Day) come about? With confirmed Halloween and Christmas episodes, Ghosts can use holiday specials to get into the weeds of their past.

Catch the first four seasons of Ghosts only on Paramount+. Season 5, episode 1, titled Soul Custody, is scheduled to release on October 16, 2025, with episode 2, Viking Wedding out on October 23, and episode 3, Halloween 5: The Mummy on October 30. More episodes to follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More