5 unanswered questions after ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2 

Season 2 of The Buccaneers shocked fans with major twists, messy love triangles, and a pregnancy reveal. Picking up from the season 1 finale, the period drama plunges fans back into 1870s London and the lives of the five leading ladies, Nan and Jinny St. George, Conchita Closson, and Lizzy and Mabel Elmsworth.

Ad

Jinny's safe haven is revealed, Nan's tactical marriage to Theo comes to a head, and Lizzy must choose between her loyalty and her new love. Created by Katherine Jakeways and based on an unfinished novel by Edith Wharton, The Buccaneers season 2 can potentially go anywhere from here. The ending leaves fans with several unanswered questions about the future.

What does season 3 have in store?

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers for the show ahead.

Ad

Trending

Nan's future, Jinny's troubles with Lord Seadown, and other unanswered questions from The Buccaneers season 2

1) Is it the end of the road for Lord James Seadown?

Lord Seadown is imprisoned (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

One of the biggest storylines in The Buccaneers season 2 is Jinny trying to outrun her past, AKA her abusive husband Lord James Seadown. With Nan's help, she and Guy escape and live a peaceful life with her son, Freddie, before Lord Seadown finds her and hounds her to spend more time with Freddie. However, his sinister plans are soon revealed.

Ad

Seadown forcefully takes Freddie away from Jinny after convincing everyone that she deserves to be institutionalized for mental illness. All the hard work she did to get away from his abuse in season 1 comes crashing down when she isn't allowed to see her own son without his permission. Richard and Honoria try to successfully help Jinny and Freddie escape, but the tense scene ends shockingly.

Lord Seadown murders his brother and Conchita's husband, Richard Marable, and is imprisoned for his crimes. Will this signal the end of his control over Jinny in The Buccaneers? Or is she never safe from his undeserving wrath?

Ad

2) Will Nan's pregnancy change her future?

Nan's pregnancy could be the biggest plotline of season 3 (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Nan's pregnancy reveal raises a question in The Buccaneers season 2: Whose baby is it, Theo's or Guy's? While Nan is certain it's Theo's, fans are a little more suspicious, given Guy and Nan were intimate the night before her wedding. That is never revealed because there are more pressing matters, like her impending divorce from Theo after he renounces his title.

Ad

She flees the castle, but can she truly escape the clutches of the Dowager Duchess of Tintagel? Theo's mother decides that their divorce will be approved only if Nan gives her an heir. But things escalate well before that, with Theo discovering Nan's secret rendezvous with Guy and his sudden passion for Lizzy. This causes his public decision, rendering the Dowager Duchess powerless.

She will likely use the newest heir to regain her standing in high society, given the extent to which she is ready to go to keep the Tintagel name intact. What will that mean for Nan's future? Can she be truly free?

Ad

3) Will Paloma stand in the way of Guy and Nan's reunion?

Guy meets Paloma when he escapes to Italy with Jinny (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

With Theo and Nan's marriage dissolving in The Buccaneers season 2, the path is clear for Nan and Guy to pursue their long-awaited romance. However, Paloma stands in the way. Nan's visit to Italy to meet Jinny and Guy doesn't go as hoped, with Guy confronting her about giving him hope of their future together. But after Nan decides to leave Theo, she is ready to take the plunge with him.

Ad

Things get complicated when fans realize that Guy and Paloma are married after a night of romance and bonding over Guy's heartbreak. This puts Nan between a rock and a hard place, as she realizes her divorce will strip her of her Duchess title and leave her without her romance with Guy. But the season finale of The Buccaneers sees Guy beg Nan for a chance to talk, where he confesses his love.

Ad

Paloma and Guy decide to get their marriage annulled, but she hides the papers at the last minute. With their marriage still intact and Nan escaping, what will happen to Guy and Nan's love story?

4) Will Lizzy tell Theo about his baby?

Lizzy almost marries Hector in The Buccaneers season 2 (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Lizzy's affair with Theo comes with extreme guilt about betraying her best friend, Nan. Theo first courts her out of lust, but the duo soon fall for each other, leading to Lizzy breaking off her relationship with Hector on the day of their wedding. Nan finds out after discovering one of Lizzy's earrings. Bereft of betrayal, she summons Lizzy to the end-of-season ball by sending her earring with the invite.

Ad

However, in the meantime, Hector goes to the press and leaks Theo's illicit affair with Lizzy. To make things right, Theo denounces his title, and Nan runs away from the ball with Lizzy at her heels, who accuses her of the leak. Nan tells Lizzy the truth: She isn't responsible for the leak, and she is pregnant with Theo's child. But Lizzy has to swear to secrecy.

As Nan runs away, Lizzy goes back to Theo. Can she keep such a big secret from him while pursuing a relationship? Fans have to wait and see how that plays out in The Buccaneers.

Ad

5) Who is Theo's half-brother, Kit?

Theo is no longer a Duke after The Buccaneers season 2 finale (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

The end-of-season ball comes with more than one announcement. After Theo's shocking departure from Dukedom, the Dowager Duchess drops her bombshell news: To keep the title within the family, she has invited Kit, Theo's half-brother and her husband's illegitimate child, to take over. This way, she maintains control.

Ad

This will be the biggest curveball of The Buccaneers season 3, as fans see how the newest addition to London high society shakes things up. Fans don't see any part of him, just a carriage entering the castle grounds. Who is he? Is he a good fit for the role? Or is it an evil plot in the books?

Watch The Buchaneers on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More