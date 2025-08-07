  • home icon
Will there be The Buccaneers season 3? Renewal possibilities and more

By Abhisri Kodandaraman
Published Aug 07, 2025 20:11 GMT
Will there be The Buccaneers season 3? (Image via Instagram/@appletv)
The possibility of The Buccaneers season 3 is highly anticipated, especially after the season 2 finale aired on August 6, 2025. Season 2 continues the story of the five American debutantes navigating their way through London. Nan St. George, the duchess of Tintagel, struggles with her identity and new responsibilities. After her husband's death, Conchita becomes Lady Brightlingsea and learns to gain independence.

The season ends with multiple cliffhangers and open arcs for a majority of the characters. While there has been no official confirmation for the renewal of The Buccaneers season 3, the showrunners believe there is a lot more of the story to be told.

The Buccaneers season 3: What we know so far

In an interview with Deadline published on August 6, 2025, executive producer Beth Willis spoke about the major character arcs in season 2 and what fans can expect from The Buccaneers season 3.

"There’s just so much unraveling to do, isn’t there? They’re all in a bit of a corner. Lizzy’s in a corner. What’s she going to do? Is she going to tell Theo about the baby? Will she lose him? If she does (tell him), does that mean she’s betrayed Nan? Is she going to keep quiet? What does that mean? What’s Theo going to do if he finds out about the baby?" Willis explained.
In another interview with Tech Radar published on June 14, 2025, showrunner Katherine Jakeways stated that while the cast and crew were focused on making season 2, there were a lot of different avenues the characters could take in the future.

"In terms of season 3 we’re just concentrating on season 2 at the moment! There’s lots of excitement about where the characters could go and being in that world," she stated.
The intersecting arcs and cliffhangers in season 2 build strong momentum for a potential The Buccaneers season 3. The next installment could be one in which the characters potentially try to rebuild their lives on their terms, deal with the implications of secrecy, and shift roles in society.

What happens at the end of The Buccaneers season 2

A still from The Buccaneers season 2 (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)
Season 2 concludes on several loose ends, setting up a good basis for a potential The Buccaneers season 3. Nan's unexpected exit from Tintagel, pregnant and no longer a duchess, has her future entirely up in the air. Theo, not realizing he is the father of her child, has relinquished his dukedom in a dramatic public gesture, destabilizing the aristocratic hierarchy.

His half-brother Kit, who is presented as the new heir, represents new power dynamics that are yet to be explored. In the meantime, Lizzy Elmsworth, who is now dating Theo, is torn between allegiance to Nan and a secret that has the potential to ruin everything.

Emotional stakes are also increased by unresolved romantic tension between Guy and Nan, whose silent presence continues to overshadow her decisions. The other characters, such as Jinny and Conchita, also reach personal crossroads, with changing allegiances and dissolved friendships foreshadowing further drama.

The climax also highlights the cost of violence and loss when Richard Marable is murdered, eliciting an outburst of sorrow and resilience, particularly for Conchita, who comes out as a grieving widow and resilient single mom fighting to preserve her family's heritage. These unresolved character arcs could potentially be explored in The Buccaneers season 3.

While The Buccaneers season 3 hasn't been confirmed yet, season 2 is available to stream on Apple TV.

Abhisri Kodandaraman

Edited by Riya Peter
