7 best characters from ‘Hacks’

An unlikely and begrudging friendship forms between former stand-up comedy legend Deborah Vance and an out-of-work comedy writer, Ava Daniels, in Hacks, an HBO Max dark comedy. What follows is a chaotic roller coaster as they work to get Deborah back at the top of the comedy pyramid. Their old vs. new viewpoints clash, and egos get in the way, creating peak entertainment.

From the complex interpersonal dynamics to the cutting social commentary, Hacks manages to infuse comedy in the most unexpected places, mostly due to the stellar cast. This gives fans a lot of great characters to cheer for. Creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky sculpt a bustling world of entertainment, where the characters' quirks, slipups, and witty remarks take the cake.

Mild spoilers ahead.

Ava, Deborah, or Kayla: Who are the best characters in Hacks?

1) Deborah Vance (Jean Smart)

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance (Image via HBO Max)

If the other characters are on an orbit, it is to revolve around the sun, AKA Deborah Vance. Her energy commands that level of attention, and fans immediately root for her, even if she isn't the most likable person in the room. In fact, her vindictive and blunt nature makes her downright antagonistic. However, as the show unveils her past traumas, her negative attributes become a shield to protect herself.

It is rare to see a woman on television be unabashedly herself, which is why Jean Smart's razor-sharp portrayal makes her one of the best characters in Hacks. She is ambitious and isn't afraid to go after what she wants, even if age isn't on her side, and that inspires much of the show's dramatic comedy. She goes toe-to-toe with Ava, inspiring passion, hate, and respect all in one go.

2) Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder)

Einbender as Ava (Image via HBO Max)

Ava is Deborah's mirror in some ways, and her antithesis in others. Headstrong, sassy, and unafraid to be authentic, she embodies the burnt-out millennial who re-discovers her purpose. She tries to be Deborah's voice of reason, calling her out if her jokes are outdated or politically incorrect. Einbinder's award-winning performance and on-screen chemistry with Smart are the core of Hacks' success.

But that doesn't mean Ava is perfect. She has her own antagonistic side that comes out especially when she is around Deborah. While she tries to do the right thing, her impulsive side leads to most of the show's drama. Case in point: When she blackmails her way into the head writer position at the end of season 3. But her moral compass struggles to make amends, and that makes her relatable.

3) Jimmy LuSaque Jr. (Paul W. Downs)

Jimmy is the manager (Image via HBO Max)

Amidst the chaotic and bossy women, Jimmy LuSaque Jr. is the perfect male antidote. He is both Ava and Deborah's earnest and straight-laced manager, oftentimes having to physically get in between their raging fights. His helplessness is laced with humor, but fans can't help cheering when he stands up for himself and quits his job to go out on his own.

Between Ava, Deborah, and his assistant-turned-partner Kayla, it sometimes feels like Jimmy is the only one who has eyes on the prize. But that's what makes him a relatable, everyday character. His growth over the four seasons of Hacks is heartwarming, and watching him go from slightly awkward to a go-getter is inspiring.

4) Kayla Schaefer (Megan Stalter)

Kayla brings silly humor (Image via HBO Max)

While most of Hacks is the witty, back-and-forth humor between Ava and Deborah, Kayla adds a splash of color with her unserious personality and tone-deaf humor. Her eccentric style and bold opinions are often wildly inappropriate, and she becomes an instant fan-favorite from the moment she walks into LuSaque's office as his assistant. But her duality is what makes her shine.

While she appears ditzy and uninterested at first, making Jimmy feel like she's only there to give him a hard time, she steps up when she has to. With her unconventional sense of ownership, she is the perfect partner for Jimmy's new venture. Her humor is shockingly inspiring, and her convoluted sense of logic strangely makes sense. Overall, she is the perfect addition to a women-led show.

5) Marcus Vaughan (Carl Clemons-Hopkins)

Marcus is Deborah's company's CEO (Image via HBO Max)

If there's one person who isn't intimidated by Deborah, it's Marcus, her COO and later, CEO. Fans respect him when Hacks reveals that he started as a Deborah superfan before getting hired and becoming a trusted part of her inner circle. He is ambitious enough to know what he wants, and emotionally aware enough to know when to step away from the empire he built with Deborah.

But away from his buttoned-up workaholic persona, Marcus is inherently human. His vulnerable and humorous side comes out with his family, messy love life, and banter with Damien, Deborah's personal assistant. His steady presence makes him one of the best characters in Hacks.

6) Josefina (Rose Abdoo)

Josefina is Deborah's estate manager (Image via HBO Max)

From the moment Josefina is introduced as Deborah's estate manager on Hacks, fans know they are in for a treat. Her wry dialogue delivery underscores how unfazed she is by Deborah's intimidation or fame. She is so good at her job that Deborah can do nothing but respect and befriend her.

Josefina's humor draws unexpected laughs from fans because her prim attire and neutral expression do not scream 'playful'. So when she gets in on teasing Ava or chiding Deborah for wanting to cancel the New York Times subscription when she needed to play Wordle, it becomes the perfect punchline.

7) Kiki Loas (Poppy Liu)

Kiki is the blackjack dealer (Image via HBO Max)

While Kiki doesn't have a major role as Deborah's personal Blackjack dealer, her deadpan humor makes her impact on Hacks undeniable. She is Ava's window into Deborah's convoluted world, and doesn't shy away from the truth. But her brutal honesty and random pearls of wisdom bring perfect comedic timing.

Unbothered by the trivial details of life as a single mother, Kiki lives every day like it's her last. This adds a zing to the show whenever she turns up, whether it's at the casino or catching up with Deborag and Ava's tour bus by hitching a ride with a biker gang. Her effortless demeanor adds to her charm.

Watch all episodes of Emmy Award-winning Hacks on HBO Max.

