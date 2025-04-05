7 best Randall Park shows and movies to watch if you loved him in The Residence

Randall Park has shown his talent through his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe. His hit romantic comedies have also demonstrated his versatile side. However, his work in the recent comedy-drama The Residence as an FBI agent who shows up at the White House to solve a fictional murder has given viewers many chuckles.

Over the years, the talented comedic actor has gone from having minor roles on shows like Community and The Office to being one of the leads in WandaVision and other bigger projects.

There is no stopping Randall Park, and his fans cannot wait further to see him in different movies and shows. However, for viewers willing to explore more of his work, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Always Be My Maybe, and Veep are some movies and shows that will keep the audience hooked.

1) Always Be My Maybe

A still frame from the movie Always Be My Maybe (Image via X/NetflixTudum)

The movie's premise follows childhood friends Marcus and Sasha, who reconnect after years of estrangement when Sasha, a celebrity chef, returns to her town to open a restaurant. They rekindle their romance and explore its potential; both Sasha and Marcus navigate their connection through old past troubles and memories.

Randall Park, as Marcus, delivers an endearing performance through his charm on the screen, and his chemistry with Sasha (portrayed by Ali Wong) keeps the viewers hooked throughout the film and makes them root for their union in the film.

This romantic comedy was released in 2019 and is available on Netflix.

2) Veep

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the Vice President of the United States in this comedy series. (Image via HBO)

The political satire comedy Veep follows the political career and personal life of Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who becomes the Commander in Chief after serving as the Vice President of the United States.

While she navigates her life with her loyal but eccentric staff, Meyer makes many enemies and friends throughout. She also deals with awkward encounters with various political figures, including Governor Danny Chung (portrayed by Randall Park).

Even though he is only featured in a few episodes of Veep, Park consistently makes a significant impact on the screen and delivers some of the series' best moments as a guest star.

The series, which was released in 2012 and ran until 2019, is available on HBO Max and Amazon.

3) The Interview

James Franco and Randall Park in a scene from The Interview (Image via Sony Pictures Releasing)

Fighting all the odds, Aaron Rapoport (Seth Rogen) and Dark Skylark (James Franco) manage to score an interview with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (portrayed by Randall Park), only to find out later that the CIA has recruited them to assassinate the ruler.

Despite facing controversies following its release, The Interview remains one of the funniest movies of the decade. Most of the credit goes to Randall Park's acting in the role. His transitions from a dictator to a fun-loving person throughout the film keep the viewers engaged.

The Interview was released in 2014 and is available for viewers on Amazon.

4) Young Rock

A still from the The Young Rock (Image via Youtube/NBC)

Set during Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's fictional 2032 presidential election bid, Young Rock reflects on the events in his life, from being a wrestler to becoming an actor.

From the beginning to the end of various episodes, Dwayne is displayed narrating all his stories to the fictional version of Randall Park, who had been acting before transitioning to an interviewer.

Randall Park's interactions with Dwayne Johnson throughout Young Rock season 1 tickle the viewers' funny bones. The chemistry of both is undeniable, delivering one of the best moments in the series.

Young Rock was released in 2021 and ran till 2023. It is available on Amazon and Peacock.

5) Trainwreck

A still from the trailer of Trainwreck (Image via Youtube/@Universal Pictures All-Access)

Amy Townsend (portrayed by Amy Schumer) is a serial dater whose life changes overnight after she meets sports doctor Aaron Conners (Bill Hader) for the material of her assignment.

What begins as a quick interview and feature story turns into a love story of the ages as the reckless writer finds purpose in life.

With his minor role and limited screen time in this romantic comedy, Randall Park makes the viewers laugh out loud with his exceptional and funny performance as Bryson. He is Amy's colleague where she works, and his chemistry with the actress in the movie adds charm to the screen and a few chuckles among the viewers.

Trainwreck was released in 2015 and is available on Amazon.

6) Fresh Off The Boat

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/IGN)

The series' premise follows Huang's family, who move to Orlando to open a restaurant and achieve the 'American Dream.' The parents, Louis (portrayed by Randall Park) and Jessica (portrayed by Constance Wu), along with their oldest son, Eddie (portrayed by Hudson Yang), navigate the new cultural change in the town while trying to make their business a success.

Randall Park had already garnered success for his previous work, but his lead role in Fresh Off the Boat took him to the next level of his career. His role was funny, charming, and ambitious, making the viewers root for the character.

Fresh Off The Boat was released in 2015 and is available for viewers on Hulu and Amazon.

7) WandaVision

A man looking distressed (Image via Instagram/@wandavision)

Established after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Disney+ series WandaVision follows Wanda Maximoff (portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen), also known as Scarlet Witch, as she takes charge of the small town in New Jersey in a state of sadness and tries to build a life with Vision (Paul Bettany), who has been dead for five years.

Randall Park makes his appearance in the series as FBI agent Jimmy Woo to figure out the strange phenomena in the town. Randall surprises fans with his conventional acting, which makes this one of the breakthrough roles of his career.

Let us know in the comment section which of these is your favorite movie or show by Randall Park.

