7 Glen Powell movies and shows to watch if you loved him in 'Chad Powers'

Glen Powell has become one of Hollywood's most seasoned actors. His performance in Chad Powers displayed his physical transformation potential and comedic timing. The premise of the story follows a struggling college quarterback who disguises himself to join a struggling football team. Powell's commitment to character displays his range as a performer.

Throughout his career, Glen Powell has effortlessly explored various genres. He tackles intimate dramas and action blockbusters equally well. His filmography includes ensemble casts and leading roles. Every project reveals different layers of his talent. From romantic comedies to fighter jets, Powell proves he can tackle anything. His recent work has cemented his status as a leading man.

Viewers of Chad Powers will find plenty more to enjoy in his diverse list. These seven productions highlight why Glen Powell continues to grow in Hollywood.

1) Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, Glen Powell embodies the role of Lieutenant Jake' Hangman' Seresin. The story brings together Tom Cruise with a Navy pilot years later. Powell's character serves as the savage antagonist among the high-end aviators. His persona and confidence create immediate tension with the other pilots.

The movie turned into a massive box office success. Powell holds his own against newcomers and veteran actors alike. The aerial scenes push practical filmmaking to new heights.

His character's moves from teamwork to arrogance. Powell delivers memorable one-liners throughout the mission. The chemistry between the cast members feels real. This role introduced Glen Powell to a mainstream audience worldwide.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2)Hidden Figures (2016)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This historical drama narrates the story of Black women mathematicians at NASA. Glen Powell embodies the role of John Glenn, the renowned astronaut. The movie focuses on the unsung heroes behind America's victories in the race. Powell's Glen displays curiosity and respect toward the mathematicians.

This movie earned several Academy Award nominations. The ensemble cast includes Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle Monáe. Powell brings nuance to his portrayal of real life figure. Glen Powell's supporting portrayal adds rawness to the NASA setting. His performance complements the compelling lead performances.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Set It Up (2018)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Glen Powell features opposite Zoey Duetch in this romantic comedy. The premise follows two exhausted assistants who orchestrate a plan to set up their dominating bosses to get some time for themselves.

However, the plan backfires unexpectedly and charmingly. Powell portrays Charlie, a sports writer's assistant with big aspirations.

The movie revitalized the romantic comedy genre for streaming viewers. The banter between Duetch and Powell is displayed with humor. Their chemistry drives the complete story forward. Powell navigates tender moments and physical comedy smoothly.

The script gives him room to be funny and vulnerable. His character's journey feels raw despite the comedic setup. Glen Powell proves to be leading man material in this crowd-pleasing movie.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Richard Linklater creates this spiritual sequel to Dazed and Confused. Glen Powell embodies the role of Finnegan, an influential college baseball player. The premise follows a team during the weekend before the classes start. Powell's character represents the confident boy with hidden secrets.

This film captures a crucial moment in time with accuracy. The ensemble cast creates a reliable team dynamic. Powell stands out with his comedic instincts and natural charisma. His character leads the group through various social situations. The movie prioritizes character development over traditional physical comedy.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Devotion (2022)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This Korean War drama narrates the true story of two Navy pilots. Glen Powell portrays Tom Hunder, alongside Jonathan Majors as Jesse Brown. The movie explores their friendship across racial divides during the 1950s.

Powell's character supports and learns from his wingman. This film examines serious historical themes with respect. The aerial combat scenes rival any modern war movie. Powell brings sincerity and restraint to his acting. His chemistry with Majors forms the emotional grounding. The movie does not shy away from complex conversations about race. Glen Powell displays his dramatic range in silent moments. The performance displays his growth as a dramatic actor.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Scream Queens (2015-2016)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This horror comedy drama features Glen Powlle in its second season. The series blends slasher movie tropes with sharp humor. Powell embodies Chad Radwell, a narcissistic fraternity president. His character provides comic relief amid the mysteries and murders.

The show allows Powell to lean into absurd comedy. The show shifts between satirical humor and genuine scares. His character's absorption creates several comedic possibilities. Powell commits entirely to the ridiculous situations. The show features an ensemble cast of seasoned comedic actors. Glen Powell's television work displays his versatility across several media. His episodes remain viewers' favorites among long-time fans of the series.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Hit Man (2023)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The creator Richard Linklater teams up with Glen Powell for this eccentric thriller. Powell portrays a professor who poses as a hitman for police duties. The movie explores morality and identity through an intense comic lens. His character's several personas display his transformative abilities.

The movie premiered to critical acclaim at film festivals. Powell co-wrote the screenplay with Linkalter based on a real story. His acting carries the whole film, with a mix of impending danger and charm. The role demands constant shifts between several characters. Powell proves he can anchor a movie entirely. The collaboration highlights his creative liberation beyond acting.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven Glen Powell movies and shows to watch if you liked his performance in Chad Powers.

