7 Heartwarming shows and movies to Watch Based on Animals if You Liked Old Dog, New Tricks

Old Dog, New Tricks brings warmth to screens with its tale of unlikely friendships and second chances. The story follows a retired police dog who finds new purpose when paired with a complex teenager. Their bond develops through quiet moments of understanding and shared struggles.

Old Dog, New Tricks captures the charm that happens when two lost souls discover each other. The movie explores themes of loyalty, redemption, and the healing power of companionship.

For viewers who liked Old Dog, New Tricks and found it touched their heart, you'll find similar comfort in these seven productions. Each one celebrates the bond between animals and humans. They remind viewers that love comes in several forms. These shows and movies share the gentle spirit that made Old Dog, New Tricks is a unique title.

1) A Dog's Purpose

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie follows a golden retriever, who lives several lives across several years. Each new beginning brings a new owner and a new lesson to learn. The dog searches for meaning through every incarnation. He protects a lonely boy, comforts a complicated cop, and guides a lost college student.

The film asks a simple question regarding the existence of dogs. Through wagging tails and wet noses, answers emerge. Like Old Dog, New Tricks, this film shows how animals teach people about unconditional love. The dog's journey mirrors their own search for a sense of belonging. Every life matters, no matter how short. The connection between past and present creates something memorable.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Hachi: A Tale of True Loyalty

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A professor finds an abandoned puppy at a train station. Their daily routine becomes a ritual. Every morning, Hachi walks his owner to the station. Every evening, he waits for his comeback.

When tragedy strikes, Hachi continues to wait for his owner, not knowing that he has died. Days turn into weeks, weeks into years. The town witnesses as loyalty takes physical form.

The Japanese Akita refuses to accept absence as permanence. Old Dog, New Tricks celebrates dedication, and so does this movie. Hachi's story asks nothing of viewers except that they open their hearts. The simplicity carries weight and nuance. Sometimes love means showing up, again and again.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Because of Winn-Dixie

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story follows a young girl who moves to a small Florida city, feeling invisible. She finds a scruffy dog creating chaos in a grocery store. Winn-Dixie becomes her bridge to the world. Through him, she encounters the preacher, the mysterious woman everyone fears, and the librarian.

The dog collects people the way some collect stamps. Each friendship adds color to her lonely summer. Like Old Dog, New Tricks, this movie understands that animals can heal what words cannot. Winn-Dixie's funny smile opens doors. The girl learns that everyone carries hidden sorrows. Community forms in unexpected ways when a four-legged friend leads.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) My Dog Skip

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A coy boy in 1940s Mississippi gets a Jack Russell terrier for his birthday. Skip transforms everything. The boy gains the courage to encounter bullies and interact with girls. The dog becomes the neighbourhood's unofficial mayor.

They share secrets, growing pains, and adventures. War affects their small city, and innocence begins to fade. Skip ages faster than his boy wants to accept. The movies capture the bittersweet beauty of childhood.

Old Dog, New Tricks knows how animals mark several timelines, and this movie honors that reality. Skip represents a golden period that cannot stay forever. Some friendships shape personality.

My Dog Skip is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Red Dog

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A red kelpie wanders the Australian outback, belonging to no one and everyone. He rides trucks, visits mines, and unites a rough mining team. When a bus driver arrives, Red Dog chooses him as his favorite.

Their bond becomes iconic. After the loss, the dog goes on an epic search. He travels many miles, refusing to give up hope. The community rallies around this scruffy wanderer. Like Old Dog, New Tricks, this movie celebrates resilience and the connections that define humanity. Red Dog's spirit lifts an entire community. His story proves that some souls burn too brightly to be forgotten.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Max

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A military working dog survives a mission that claims his handler's life. Aggressive and traumatized, Max encounters an uncertain future. The handler's younger brother reluctantly takes him in. Neither wants this arrangement.

The boy carries guilt, Max carries grief. Slowly, they support each other in their healing. When danger threatens their small Texas city, Max's training kicks in. The dog and boy must trust each other entirely. Old Dog, New Tricks explores second chances, and Max does too. Both dog and boy discover courage they did not know they possessed. Healing is not easy, but it remains possible.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) A Dog's Way Home

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, Bella, a mixed breed of pit bull, gets separated from her owner by hundreds of miles. She started an incredible journey home.

Along the way, she befriends a cougar cub, survives natural calamities like avalanches, and touches the lives of several people. Every person she encounters receives unexpected joy. Bella's determination never wavers.

Home is not just a place but an emotion. The movie mirrors Old Dog, New Tricks in celebrating the unbreakable bond between dogs and their favorite humans. Bella crosses mountains, literally and figuratively. Her adventure reminds viewers that love guides people through impossible terrain.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven movies and shows about animals to watch if you liked Old Dog, New Tricks

