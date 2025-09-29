7 Iconic Moments from 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

The Summer I Turned Pretty brought complex romance and beach house vacations to screens everywhere. The premise of the show follows Belly Conklin as she navigates her feelings for two brothers during their yearly summer vacations. The storyline is based on Jenny Han's popular book series, and the Prime Video adaptation captured hearts with its blend of family drama, first love, and coastal ambience.

Every season delivered moments that viewers replayed over and over. From emotional confrontations to sudden stolen glances, the show created moments that became instant icons.

The love triangle between Conard, Jeremiah, and Belly kept audiences guessing until the last. Music played a significant role, with some carefully selected songs by artists like Taylor Swift, and every considerable moment became even more special.

Three seasons gave viewers plenty to remember, and specific sequences stood out above the rest. These are the moments that defined The Summer I Turned Pretty and made it a memorable experience.

7 memorable moments from The Summer I Turned Pretty

1) The first summer encounter

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The moment Belly laid eyes on Conard at the beach house changed everything. The scene from the pilot episode set the tone for The Summer I Turned Pretty . Belly had spent years visiting Cousins Beach with her family. But this particular summer felt different. She had grown up, and so had Conard.

When, after years as a grown-up, he walked into the frame, the connection between them became immediately apparent. The music choice elevated the sequence perfectly. Audiences could feel the shift in their relationship right away. It was nostalgic, sweet, and full of possibility.

This encounter established the foundation for everything that followed. Conard noticed Belly in a completely new manner, and she felt seen by him for the first time.

2) The debutante ball dance

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Belly found herself without an escort at a crucial moment during the debutant ball. She had been anxious about the event already. When her original date disappeared, panic started to set in. Then Conard stepped forward. He recognised her stress and immediately offered to be her partner.

The gesture meant more than just filling an empty spot. It displayed that he paid attention to her needs and cared more intensely about her happiness. They moved across the dance floor together while classic music played. The sequence demonstrated Conrad's reliability and protective nature.

They moved across the dance floor together while classic music played. The scene demonstrated Conrad's protective nature and reliability. It proved he would show up for Belly when it mattered most. This moment became one of the most beloved sequences in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

3) The midnight pool conversation

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Conard sat alone by the pool late at night, smoking a cigarette. Belly joins him and asks him to stop. Their conversation revealed layers of their connection. She referenced something he had told her years prior about the health effects.

He looked surprised that she remembered his exact words. The exchange was charged with shared history and unspoken feelings. Years later, the same conversation happened again, but with reversed roles. When they met in Paris, Conard echoed Belly's words back to her.

The callback displayed how deeply they remembered each other. Both sequences displayed the impact they had on one another's lives. Minor moments between them carried huge weight throughout The Summer I Turned Pretty.

4) The snack store argument

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Brothers Jeremiah and Conard clashed over candy preferences during a supply run. Belly was hungry and waiting for them to come back with snacks.

Conard insisted he knew what Belly liked the most. Jeremiah questioned this confidence. The disagreement was about more than just candy choices. It represented more tensions about who truly understood Belly. Conard called his brother out directly with harsh words.

The confrontation exposed Conrad's jealousy and lingering feelings. When they returned, Belly's reaction settled the debate. The scene added humor while revealing character dynamics. It showed how competition between the brothers affected their behaviour in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

5) The first kiss at the beach

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

After episodes of developing tension, Belly Conard finally kissed. They walked along Cousins Beach together during a particularly emotional time.

Conard was dealing with his mother's illness. Belly worried about taking advantage of his vulnerable state. They talked honestly about what they meant to each other. The maturity in their conversation stood out. Then Conard made his feelings clear. He told Bellly he wanted her. The kiss that followed felt earned after a long wait. Music swelled at precisely the right moment. This scene marked a turning point in their relationship within The Summer I Turned Pretty.

6) The feather boa shopping trip

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

An easy-going shopping outing turned into a viral moment for the show. Belly played with Conard in the store. She draped a feather boa around his neck and added sunglasses. The nickname Connie Baby was born in this scene. The lighthearted interaction provided relief from heavier storylines. It displayed the comfortable friendship underneath their romantic tension.

Belly's delivery of the line became instantly quotable. Viewers loved seeing this playful side of their relationship. The moment captured the ease and fun they shared. Even during complex times, they bring smiles to each other's faces in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

7) The Paris reunion

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Conard travelled to Paris to meet Belly after a long separation. Uncertainty hung over his decision to visit. They had been apart for over a year. When they finally met again, the chemistry came back immediately. They spent the day exploring the town together. Every interaction crackled with renewed energy.

The day concluded by the Seine River. That's where they kissed again after years apart. The sequence displayed their connection remained strong despite distance and time. It proved that some connections do not break easily. Their reunion delivered the payoff viewers had been hoping for. This moment became the culmination of their journey throughout The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The Summer I Turned Pretty created countless unforgettable scenes across three seasons. These seven moments stood out for their storytelling significance and emotional impact. During transformative summers, they captured the essence of complicated relationships, first love, and growing up.

