7 Jeremiah moments in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty’ that were quite problematic 

The internet has been flooded with The Summer I Turned Pretty content, with fans vehemently on Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah. With season 3 wrapping up, and Belly and Conrad getting together after several hurdles, it is safe to say that Jeremiah Fisher has had some problematic moments before he went on the road to redemption in the finale.

Ad

For three seasons, Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) goes on a coming-of-age journey as she discovers her identity, deals with the grief of losing Susannah, and falls in and out of love with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). In their time together as friends and romantic partners, he messes up, whether it's with the wedding planning or the out-of-the-blue breakup before his spring break trip.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty ahead.

Ad

Trending

Breakups, proposals, and everything in between: 7 problematic Jeremiah moments from The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022-2025)

1) Cheating on Belly with Lacie Barone... twice.

Season 3, episode 1, Last Season

Jeremiah admits the truth (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

One of the biggest revelations in the third season premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty is that Jeremiah slept with Lacie Barone, a girl from Taylor's sorority, during his time away in Cabo for summer break. A flashback reveals that he abruptly broke up with Belly after a small argument before leaving. It was a problematic moment that could've been solved with proper communication.

Ad

If that wasn't enough, Belly had to find out about his tryst with Lacie by overhearing her outside a bathroom stall. Jeremiah did not come clean to her before, and by the looks of it, would not have if she had not found out accidentally. Later, when he breaks off their wedding, he comes clean, telling her he blew up their relationship just because she did not tell him about spending platonic time with Conrad.

Ad

Overall, it was one of his worst decisions in The Summer I Turned Pretty, even if they were technically broken up.

2) Shooting a firework at Conrad and Belly

Season 1, episode 4, Summer Heat

Conrad and Belly have a moment on the dock (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Things heat up during the Fourth of July celebrations at Cousins Beach. After a margarita party, a drunk Belly causes chaos between Steven, Taylor, and Shayla, and she admits to Conrad (Chris Briney) that she finds his wet hair "romantic." This escalates into a moment later on the dock in The Summer I Turned Pretty. After she apologizes to Conrad for her disorderly behavior, they almost kiss.

Ad

However, Jeremiah watches this unfold from the porch, and his jealousy makes him set a Fourth of July firework towards them. It explodes next to Belly and Conrad, startling them out of the moment. Even if his jealousy is justified, his need to meddle in Belly's wishes just to have her for himself is wholly problematic.

3) Ignoring Belly's messages

Season 2, episode 1, Love Lost, and episode 2, Love Scene

Jeremiah is hostile towards Belly (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

After almost getting together with Belly and losing her to Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1, it is understandable that Jeremiah cuts contact with her. But after they realize that Conrad is missing from his college dorm, they reluctantly team up to find him again. Jeremiah's final straw is when their car breaks down, and Belly insists she can fix it without calling for help.

Ad

The duo fight, and Jeremiah admonishes Belly for not being there after Susannah's death. This is untrue because Belly messages and calls him multiple times afterwards in vain. His hostility is warranted, but not based entirely on the truth. He also knew, getting into it, that Belly always loved Conrad. So his righteousness comes off as slightly problematic.

4) The shotgun proposal

Season 3, episode 2, Last Christmas

Belly and Jeremiah announce their engagement (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Belly is unsure of forgiving Jeremiah after discovering his affair with Lacie in The Summer I Turned Pretty. She is heartbroken, but still misses him because she has known him her whole life, and dated him for four years. In the midst of her confusion, Steven (Sean Kaufman) gets into an accident, leaving him in a coma. Their parents are unreachable, and Belly is inconsolable.

Ad

So when she sees Jeremiah at the hospital and hears Taylor's advice about giving him a chance, she forgives him in an emotional haze. In this chaos, Jeremiah asks her to marry him, outside the hospital, without a ring. Instead of apologizing and working through their problems, he uses her moment of weakness to propose. It is a way to keep Belly closer than a romantic gesture.

5) Making Belly look bad in front of Cam

Ad

Season 1, episode 3, Summer Nights

Belly and Cam are uncomfortable (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

By episode 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, it is clear that both the Fisher brothers have some vested interest in Belly's love life because they have feelings for her. So things are awkward when she brings her date, Cameron, to her birthday dinner at the beach house.

Ad

After Cam explains that he's vegan, Jeremiah makes fun of his relationship with Belly because she eats meat. He comments:

"So you let her kiss you with those lips? So you don't mind that her lips touched a dead animal and then those dead animal lips touch your lips, right?"

It is the saying "Boys at school bully you because they like you" coming to life, and it is extremely uncalled for in that situation. While Cam defends her, it is clearly meant to hurt Belly for choosing someone else. He also doubles down by fake gagging when Cam kisses Belly.

Ad

6) Jeremiah's wedding planning persona

Season 3, various episodes

Jeremiah blindsides Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Jeremiah's worst self comes out throughout the wedding planning process in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Before Adam's blessing, the duo is on a shoestring budget. While Belly tries to sort things out for the wedding, Jeremiah stays back in Boston to please his father at work. To make matters worse, he is completely unreasonable when Belly tells him the cake of his choice costs $750.

Ad

He yells at Belly about cacao percentages and tells her to put the expenses on his credit card (with his bad credit score). To make matters worse, he gives in to Adam's wishes for a large wedding with company affiliates at the country club without asking Belly first. She wanted a small wedding with friends and family at the beach house, but was completely blindsided by Adam's involvement.

7) Taking a job away from Finch without telling Belly

Ad

Season 3, episode 8, Last Kiss

Jeremiah takes a full-time job in The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Most of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is about Jeremiah's tense relationship with his father, Adam. Everything he does for the wedding is to please his father instead of his bride. But the icing on the cake is when Belly finds out through a throwaway comment from Adam that Jeremiah is taking a full-time job at his company instead of returning to school next semester.

Ad

It is abundantly clear that Jeremiah knows little about being in a committed partnership, because he doesn't discuss his (and by extension, their) future with his fiancée before making a big decision that might put them in a long-distance marriage. He also downplays her feelings by saying he won't take the job if she doesn't want him to, essentially guilting her into being okay with his decision.

Watch The Summer I Tuned Pretty on Prime Video while waiting for more exciting announcements about the movie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More