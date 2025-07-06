7 major reasons to watch The Chosen

The Chosen began as a small crowd-funded project that gradually evolved into one of the most viewed faith-based series around the world. A character-driven portrayal of Jesus (played by Jonathan Roumie) and his earliest followers, it has done something unique: broken viewership records and reached the top of the charts without the support of major studios or conventional distribution.

Ad

With no flashy chase scenes or major Hollywood actors, this series has been an underdog when it comes to accumulating viewership. A diverse cast, refreshing takes on ancient context, and its dedication to the source material are some of the many aspects at play, making the series stand out, drawing in millions of viewers worldwide.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Readers' discretion is advised.

7 reasons why The Chosen has taken the world by storm

7) A diverse cast

Ad

Trending

A still from The Chosen (Image via Prime Video)

Hollywood's history of whitewashed casting is too well documented for anyone to ignore. The very reasons that make some roles over the top for white actors make the casting of actors of color in their roles astonishing. The Chosen takes a different direction. The creators have made a very conscious choice of casting actors close to the ethnic backgrounds of the characters they'd be playing.

Ad

It's not just about accuracy, but also about intentions. The authenticity of the series is consistent, respectful, and genuine in a way that so many series are not.

6) Fresh takes on an ancient context

A still from The Chosen (Image via Prime Video)

The Chosen doesn’t shy away from creative risks. From portraying Matthew as neurodivergent to exploring Simon’s struggles with gambling, the show isn’t afraid to read between the lines of scripture—and occasionally write its own. Not every choice lands without criticism, but many help build a fuller, more human story.

Ad

Characters like Eden, Simon’s wife, and Tamar aren’t pulled directly from the Bible, but their inclusion adds emotional weight and narrative continuity. The series acknowledges that the Gospels aren’t a minute-by-minute account. By thoughtfully filling in the blanks, the show balances imagination with intention—honoring the source while making room for something new.

5) Great production value

A still from The Chosen (Image via Prime Video)

Faith-based shows, going by narratives, have mostly been on the lower end of the quality spectrum. However, The Chosen has put an end to all of that. The very success of the show indicates there is a huge market for good edifying stories.

Ad

The large-scale location shoots in Utah and Texas, as well as the cinematic camera work in the series, bring about a kind of polish very rarely seen in this particular genre. On top of it, the design, costumes, and sound all amalgamate to produce something that looks and feels premium. It is not just good "for a faith-based show." It is just good TV.

4) Dedication to source material

It can be a bit unnerving whenever a cherished story, especially one like the Bible, is adapted for the screen, but The Chosen has had one major advantage from the beginning: creator Dallas Jenkins. With a history of helming faith-based projects, Jenkins has brought both experience and perspective to the project.

Ad

As the son of Jerry B. Jenkins, co-author of the Left Behind series and part of the huge success that is the genre, Jenkins has storytelling in his genes. One legacy, an original vision of his own, and the convergence of different influences and ideas came together to create this show. Jenkins has created something well-grounded, thoughtful, and observant that can be enjoyed by old believers and curious newcomers alike.

3) An engaging story

Ad

A still from The Chosen (Image via Prime Video)

The Chosen doesn't just retell stories viewers are used to. Rather, it creates a world one wants to return to. Although it clearly takes artistic license with characters and arcs that aren't explicitly in the Bible, the point is always to create compelling stories, told from a character's perspective, to keep viewers engaged.

Ad

The number one distinction that this show makes is its grounded, human take. Instead of Jesus and the Apostles always being held at a distance and portrayed on a pedestal, the series focuses on their historically human element, opting to reflect their real hopes and struggles. It's that perspective—raw, personal, and refreshingly intimate—that makes the series hit home in ways that so few biblical stories do.

2) A show for everyone

Ad

A still from The Chosen (Image via Prime Video)

The Chosen has pulled off something rare: building a fanbase that cuts across generations, beliefs, and backgrounds. With a broad appeal for viewers eight years of age and up, the series resonates far beyond traditional faith-based circles.

Ad

According to Jenkins, the show doesn't chase a broader religious appeal but keeps the focus on Jesus. By doing that, the show naturally draws in a wide range of viewers. That same openness carries over behind the camera, too, where cast and crew represent a spectrum of political, spiritual, and personal perspectives. The result is a show rooted in authenticity that feels welcoming to all, irrespective of religion.

1) A feel-good message

Ad

A still from The Chosen (Image via Prime Video)

In uncertain times marked by crisis—climate catastrophe, unrest, and war—it makes sense that viewers gravitate towards stories that offer hope. This series does just that. The stories of people being healed, lives being changed, and quiet miracles happening remind the audience that light can shine through during the darkest of times.

Ad

Focusing on Jesus and his first followers, the show is unapologetically earnest. For many viewers and cast alike, it is more than a gospel retelling. It is a rare moment of peace and meaning. With a thoughtful approach to storytelling and committed performances, it's a show with soul and staying power.

The Chosen isn't just a retelling of a familiar story. It’s reframing it with humanity, honesty, and heart. In a world that often feels fractured, the series reminds viewers of the power of empathy, purpose, and belief. And in doing so, it quietly builds an enduring legacy in modern television. All seasons of The Chosen can be streamed on Prime Video and Apple TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diwakar Mathur Diwakar Mathur is a writer at Sportskeeda who covers timeless content. A Mass Media graduate, he has three years of experience working around films and television, including one of the top OTT platforms.



Diwakar strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by conducting proper research and understanding every aspect surrounding a particular topic to ensure that the right information reaches the public. He loves writing as well as offering his opinion about the shows and movies he watches, fulfilling the need to express his thoughts after watching impactful media. He also runs his movie review blog in his free time.



Diwakar's favorite celebrity is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whom he admires for being a great entertainer who gives his all in every profession he pursues. When not writing, Diwakar enjoys catching up on the latest movies and shows he has missed and tries to read one book a month. Know More