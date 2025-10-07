7 must-watch Taylor Sheridan shows

Taylor Sheridan has made a mark in the neo-Western genre over the past few decades, creating emotionally resonant sagas about family dynamics, political power struggles, and hometowns that become central characters. He has donned several roles, as an actor, writer, director, and producer, with an Academy Award-nominated catalog for fans to enjoy.

He started his film career as an actor, with a breakthrough role as Danny Boyd in the teen mystery drama, Veronica Mars. Since then, Taylor Sheridan has acted in many popular shows like Sons of Anarchy before creating his own multiverse of stories, from Yellowstone to its prequels, 1923 and 1883.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. This list is in no particular order.

Yellowstone, 1883, and other must-watch Taylor Sheridan shows

1) Yellowstone (2018-2024)

The Duttons reign over the cattle ranch business in Montana (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)

The Dutton family runs the biggest contiguous ranch in Montana, nicknamed the Yellowstone. But with the business comes family complexities and troubles from its neighbors: The Yellowstone National Park, Indian reservations, and greedy land developers. As the family patriarch, John Dutton, faces it all, the family's story unfolds in five seasons of high-stakes drama.

As the creator, director, writer, and executive producer, Taylor Sheridan creates a world of grandeur, where family trumps all. From its sweeping landscapes to its intricate interpersonal relationships, the show has a lot to offer. It immerses every fan into a world where the best and worst of humanity are on full display. Sheridan also plays Travis Wheatly for 12 episodes.

Where to watch: Paramount+

2) 1883 (2021-2022)

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)

The Yellowstone universe expanded under Taylor Sheridan's direction, writing, and production, giving fans a peek into the Dutton family history before they became ranch royalty. Their humble beginnings, set against the backdrop of the post-Civil War era, create a canvas for their legacy. The story revolves around James Dillard Dutton, John Dutton's great-grandfather, and an ensemble cast.

As the Dutton family journeys from Texas to Montana, they go through the trials and tribulations of frontier life, rediscovering the importance of family and community. The world is ripe with opportunities, waiting for them to grasp with open hands. Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Isabel May join the celebrated franchise.

Where to watch: Paramount+

3) 1923 (2022-2025)

Harrison Ford is the patriarch in the show (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star as the Dutton matriarch and patriarch, Cara and Jacob, continuing their story into the Prohibition era. As the early stages of the Great Depression create volatility, the family realizes the importance of survival and loyalty. Economic hardships and political instability underscore their life on the ranch.

Taylor Sheridan creates a nuanced portrayal of a family through the ages, with 1923 becoming another feather in his cap. The breathtaking cinematography and era-appropriate set design immediately draw fans in, but critics cited uneven pacing issues as one of its only downsides.

4) Tulsa King (2022-present)

Stallone is a mafia king in the show (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)

Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) is released from prison in New York City for his involvement in the American Mafia Caporegime. But just after he reaches Tulsa, Oklahoma, the mafia boss goes back to what he knows best: Creating another empire. But when he crosses paths with BAFTE Agent Stacy Beale, his personal and professional lives clash irrevocably.

Taylor Sheridan creates yet another opulent and unique world with Stallone at its nexus in this gripping crime drama. Loyalty, power, and personal struggles collide in this character-driven storytelling, making it an immersive watch from episode 1. The genre blend also promises a unique premise.

Where to watch: Paramount+

5) Special Ops: Lionness (2023-present)

Zoe Saldana is the head of the Lionness program (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)

Cruz Manuelos, a former Force Recon Marine, becomes a part of a special CIA operation called the Lionness, a woman-only crew for undercover operations in war-ridden zones across the world. When she gets close to one of her subjects, the line between emotions and duty gets blurry.

Taylor Sheridan creates a character-driven world where crime, drama, and loyalty intersect. Starring Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Laysla De Oliveira, and others, the show uses emotional intensity to drive the point about geopolitical issues forward. It is an inspiring tale based on real-life events, and Sheridan's nuanced writing captures the high-stakes premise.

Where to watch: Paramount+

6) Mayor of Kingstown (2021-present)

Jeremy Renner is the new mayor of Kingstown (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)

The McLusky family's influence in the political climate of the fictional Kingstown, Michigan, is unparalleled. But their powerful ship hits rocky waters when Mayor Mitch McLusky faces an untimely death, putting his reluctant brother, Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner), at the town's helm. Mike processes his past baggage as he tries to broker peace between the different factions of society.

Taylor Sheridan takes complex small-town politics and intersperses it with the complications of a family dealing with dark secrets, grief, and new power dynamics. While the show received mixed reviews, it offers an intriguing peek into the mindset of a main character trapped by filial duties.

Where to watch: Paramount+

7) Landman (2024-present)

Bob Thornton in and as Landman (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)

Petroleum landman Tom Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) finds himself in the thick of an economic boom in West Texas, where everyone wants a piece of the lucrative oil business. His arrival shakes things up for the town's socio-political climate, and the stakes are higher than ever before as his personal life bleeds into his public persona.

Landman could be considered one of those Taylor Sheridan shows that fly under the radar when compared to his flagship franchises like Yellowstone. However, the show promises potential, with Bob Thornton's enigmatic screen presence driving the complexities of vastly different factions coming together.

Where to watch: Paramount+

Fans of Taylor Sheridan's shows can also check out his movies, including Sirico (2015), Hell or Highwater (2016), and Wind River (2017).

