7 period dramas and movies to watch if you liked The Other Boleyn Girl

Period dramas have always attracted a considerable number of fans who enjoy historical storytelling, transporting viewers to different eras with their culturally rich narratives.

The Other Boleyn Girl stands as one of the most engaging period drama movies of the recent decade. The film follows the story of King Henry VIII, who lacks an heir. The Duke of Norfolk and Sir Thomas Boleyn seize this opportunity and convince Thomas' daughter Anne Boleyn to seduce the king.

However, Henry ends up falling for another sister, Mary Boleyn. She becomes pregnant, is confined to bed, and asks Anne to keep the king from straying. But the plan backfires as Anne embarks on a sinister scheme to win the king's affection for herself. This film marks a significant turning point in the history of the Empire, paving the way for the future.

Many fans who enjoyed this movie look for other period dramas that offer a similarly compelling mix of romance, history, and political drama. Therefore, there are other period dramas, such as The Tudors, The White Queen, and Elizabeth, that explore similar themes viewers might enjoy.

1) The Tudors

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The Tudors focuses on the reign of King Henry VIII in greater detail. This series covers the same decade and period depicted in The Other Boleyn Girl. It ran for four seasons and was created by Michael Hirst. The show highlights the scandalous life of a young king whose carefree affairs transformed marriage, the church, and the world.

Fans might notice various similarities between The Other Boleyn Girl and its characters, including Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII. This storyline explores Henry's multiple marriages and the ensuing political conflicts.

The series features Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Henry VIII and Natalie Dormer as Anne. Its compelling narrative proves why period dramas like these are worth binge-watching, transporting viewers to another time through the screen.

The Tudors is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

2) The White Queen

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The White Queen tells the story of Elizabeth Woodville during the Wars of the Roses. The series explores the power dynamics and conflicts between different royal houses in medieval England. Viewers appreciate resilient female characters who navigate complex and risky political situations. The production features the same attention to historical detail found in quality period dramas.

The costumes and set help create an authentic medieval atmosphere. The show ran for one season and garnered considerable recognition. The conflict between the houses of Lancaster and York creates high stakes and tension, making period dramas like this even more engaging.

The White Queen is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

3) Elizabeth

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Elizabeth is considered one of the most accurate period dramas, depicting the life of the first queen. The story highlights the early reign of Queen Elizabeth I (portrayed by Cate Blanchett).

The correlation between The Other Boleyn Girl and this film is that Elizabeth was the daughter of Anne Boleyn. The movie explores her transformation from a naive princess to a powerful monarch, capturing the same Tudor atmosphere that viewers find appealing in period dramas.

The film received numerous Academy Award nominations, and Blanchett's performance brought complexity and depth to the portrayal of the historical queen.

Elizabeth faces numerous challenges in a male-dominated era, which keeps the audience engaged. As a single queen, she also struggles to resist political pressure to marry, ultimately deciding to avoid marriage for the rest of her life.

The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

4) The White Princess

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The White Princess is the continuation of The White Queen. The series follows Elizabeth of York after she weds Henry Tudor. It also features critically acclaimed actors like Jodie Comer and Suki Waterhouse.

Moreover, the storyline provides background for later Tudor period dramas by introducing the Tudor dynasty. Themes like power, love, and political survival add even more stakes to the story.

This series is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

5) Victoria

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Victoria follows the early life of Queen Victoria (portrayed by Jenna Coleman) and her relationship with Prince Albert, as well as the political challenges they faced.

The series offers an equal blend of royal drama and romance, characteristic of critically acclaimed period dramas. Audiences also appreciate the realistic elite costumes and court settings. Running for three seasons, the show garnered considerable attention and popularity. Victoria's character arc, from being a protected princess to a strong and confident one, serves as inspiration for many viewers.

This show is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

6) The Spanish Princess

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The Spanish Princess tells the story of Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of Henry VIII before his marriage to Anne Boleyn. This show delves into the background of the events that unfold in The Other Boleyn Girl and other period dramas.

The series highlights Catherine's journey from Spanish princess to English queen. The cultural differences between the English and Spanish courts add extra spark to the storyline. Moreover, Catherine's role in setting the stage for later events in Tudor history sheds light on the period dramas that explore the same lineage.

The Spanish Princess is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

7) Becoming Elizabeth

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Becoming Elizabeth follows the teenage years of Elizabeth Tudor as she navigates and learns the complexities of court politics.

The show portrays Elizabeth before she becomes the strong, rightful queen familiar from other period dramas. Various plotlines also focus on her relationships with court advisors and siblings.

This series is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

These are seven popular period dramas to watch if you liked The Other Boleyn Girl. Let us know in the comments which one of these period dramas is your favorite.

