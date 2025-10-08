7 Shows to Watch If You Liked Old Dog, New Tricks

Old Dog, New Tricks brings a new take on workplace comedies with heart. The series follows Antón, a veterinarian who shifts from treating farm animals in rural settings to working at an upscale pet store in the town.

Ad

The refreshing premise creates a lot of laughs while exploring themes of survival and adaptation. The show balances genuine emotion with humor as Antón navigates a world that is far from his comfort zone.

Financial struggles compel him to reconsider everything he knows about his profession. The contrast between his practical background and the luxury pet industry delivers endless entertainment.

Old Dog, New Tricks captures the awkwardness of starting over in uncharted territory. It reminds audiences that change can be both rewarding and challenging. The series's charm lies in its relatable main lead and the berserk situations he encounters every day.

Ad

Trending

Schitt's Creek, Ted Lasso, Workin' Moms, and four other shows to watch if you liked Old Dog, New Tricks

1)The Good Doctor

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this story revolves around a talented surgeon named Shaun Murphy with autism who joins an established hospital. Like Old Dog, New Tricks, this show highlights someone whose different perspective clashes with strict norms.

Ad

Murphy encounters skepticism from colleagues who doubt his potential. His unconventional approach often solves complex problems that stump experienced professionals. The series explores workplace dynamics when someone does not fit the typical mold.

Both shows celebrate characters who bring fresh approaches to traditional professions. Professional and financial pressures create tension throughout every episode. Audiences watch as outsider prove their worth in environments designed to exclude them.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

2) Schitt's Creek

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

In this story, wealth disappears overnight, forcing a family to rebuild from scratch. The show follows the Rose family as they move to a small city they once bought as a joke.

Ad

The comedy shares DNA with Old Dog, New Tricks through its examination of massive lifestyle changes. The Roses must adapt to a world without privilege or luxury. Their struggle mirrors Antón's transition from a life of profound rural work to retail in the town.

Both series find humor in characters confronting realities they never imagined they would encounter. The show demonstrates that starting over can lead to unexpected growth and development. Class differences create comedic friction while uncovering more profound truths about real happiness. Pride gives way to humility as characters learn what actually matters.

Ad

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) Superstore

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Retail work becomes a stage for examining modern life and economic realities. The series takes place in a big box store where employees navigate personal challenges and corporate absurdity. The workplace comedy format connects directly to Old Dog, New Tricks and its pet store setting.

Ad

Both series ground their humor in the day-to-day struggles of working people. Characters deal with unreasonable and demanding customers, as well as tight budgets.

The show highlights how people make the best of less than ideal situations. Workplace friendships offer support when everything feels overwhelming. Economic anxiety runs beneath the comedy without weighing down the entertainment. These series remind us that dignity exists in every job.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

4) Ted Lasso

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

An American football coach relocates to England to manage a soccer team, despite having no prior knowledge of the sport. The show embraces the distinctive concept that makes Old Dog, New Tricks so appealing. Ted's optimism clashes with the intensity of his new environment.

Ad

His background seems entirely wrong for the jobs he's been hired to do. Yet his honest care for people helps him win where others were rooting for her expected failure.

Both shows feature main leads who refuse to let unfamiliar situations defeat them. The cultural shock provides humor while the emotional core keeps audiences interested. Kindness becomes a strength in worlds that often forget its value. These shows prove that expertise is not everything.

Ad

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Workin' Moms

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

In this show, motherhood and career ambitions collide in hilarious and messy ways. The show follows four friends as they balance professional lives with raising kids.

Ad

The series shares Old Dog, New Tricks' honest portrayal of people trying to navigate modern economic pressures. The characters make compromises they never thought they would accept. They juggle several roles while questioning whether they are doing anything right.

Financial pressure impacts crucial life decisions throughout the show. Both series reject the idea that life follows an easy path. Humor emerges from the chaos of trying to meet the expectations of everyone. The show celebrates imperfect people doing their best.

Ad

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Derry Girls

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The teenagers navigate life in Northern Ireland during the 1990s troubles. The show might seem unique from Old Dog, New Tricks at first glance, but both find comedy under challenging circumstances. The characters navigate situations beyond their control while maintaining their spirit.

Ad

Additionally, political tension and economic hardship form the backdrop of coming-of-age stories. Like Antón adapting to pet store culture, these girls constantly adjust to their complicated world. Both shows employ humor to explore how people cope when life does not go as planned. The series strikes a balance between light entertainment and intense themes about resilience. Laughter becomes a tool for surviving troubled times.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

Ad

7) Kim's Convenience

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

A Korean-Canadian family runs a convenience store in Toronto, navigating cultural and generational differences. The show explores themes of adaptation that resonate with Old Dog, New Tricks. The parents immigrated to build a comfortable life but encountered constant challenges. Their children straddle two cultures as they find their own paths.

Ad

Economic survival drives several plot points as the family works to keep their store afloat. Both shows explore the consequences of dreams colliding with reality.

The workplace becomes a space where separate expectations and values collide. Family dynamics add emotional weight to the comedy. These shows honor the dignity of everyday people working hard.

Old Dog, New Tricks delivers laughs while exploring actual struggles with empathy and wit. These seven recommendations capture similar themes of resilience, adaptation, and finding humor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More