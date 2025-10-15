7 Shows to Watch If You Loved Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites brings animated chaos to life through the lens of four aliens left on Earth. The premise of the show follows their attempt to comprehend human culture as they debate whether the planet deserves safety.

Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan created Solar Opposites, blending humor with elements of science fiction. It stands out for its breathtaking situation and unprecedented storytelling. Each episode throws new complexities at the alien family as they navigate modern life. The show balances genuine heartfelt moments with cynical analysis.

The audiences appreciate how Solar Opposites manages to be both surprisingly thoughtful and wildly entertaining. The Wall subplot adds layers of intrigue that expand beyond the central storyline. For viewers who have finished binge-watching and are looking for something equally engaging, these seven recommendations offer similar themes.

Final Space, Futurama, Invincible, and four other shows to watch if you liked Solar Opposites

1) Rick and Morty

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Rick and Morty follow a brilliant scientist and his anxious grandson through multidimensional adventures. The series explores family dysfunction against a backdrop of bizarre creatures and infinite universes.

Rick drags Morty into threatening situations that often spiral beyond control. The show excels at blending bizarre humor with existential dread in an unexpected manner.

Every episode presents creative sci-fi concepts that push boundaries of animated narration. The dynamic between nervous grandson and cynical grandfather creates engaging tension. Fans of Solar Opposites will recognize the same irreverent willingness and spirit to get intense.

Both shows share a creator and a similar animation pattern. The multiverse concept additionally allows for endless possibilities and constantly fresh situations. This series delivers the unpredictable energy that makes Solar Opposites addictive.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Final Space

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This movie centers on Gary Goodspeed, an astronaut serving a prison sentence in the depths of space. He meets Mooncake, a strong alien who becomes his closest friend during lonely travels.

The series builds an epic space opera filled with emotional character arcs and cosmic threats. Gary's journey transforms from humorous misadventures into stressful battles for universal survival.

The show balances genuine emotional weight with humor as characters encounter difficult choices. Animation quality brings alien worlds to life with bright colors and imaginative designs.

Fans of Solar Opposites will appreciate how Final Space mizes serious storytelling with comedy. Both series feature outsiders trying to look for their place in outwardly environs. The found family theme resonates throughout as unlikely allies become close friends.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Futurama

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Futurama is set a thousand years in the future after Fry accidentally freezes himself. He finds employment at an interplanetary delivery company alongside a motley crew of outsiders. The series crafts jokes about society, technology, and human nature through a science-fiction lens.

The episodes range from surprisingly touching explorations of loss and love to silly adventures. The writers pack references and background gags into each frame for attentive audiences. Fry's fish-out-of-water perspective mirrors how Solar Opposites examines contemporary culture through the eyes of an alien.

Both series use a sci-fi environment to comment on real-world absurdities with sharp wit. The ensemble cast develops meaningful relationships despite their constant mishaps and bickering. The show maintains sharp writing that rewards several viewings. Fans of Solar Opposites will like this timeless blend of humor and heart.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Invincible

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show follows Mark Grayson as he develops superpowers and joins his father's heroic lineage. The series starts as a typical superhero tale before revealing many intense truths beneath the surface. Brutal action scenes contrast sharply with the seemingly wholesome family dynamics at the center.

Mark struggles with the weight of expectations as he discovers disturbing secrets about his legacy. The show subverts the superhero genre in a shocking manner that keeps audiences guessing what lies ahead.

Voice acting brings emotional nuance to a character encountering physical dangers and moral dilemmas. While Solar Opposites pokes fun at alien encounters, the show thoughtfully explores the scary implications. Both shows examine the consequences of powerful beings interacting with ordinary humans.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) The Orville

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show presents a hopeful vision of humanity's future among the stars aboard a mid-level exploratory vessel. Captain Ed Mercer leads a diverse crew through unexpected cosmic phenomena and diplomatic missions.

The series captures the spirit of classic space exploration narratives while adding contemporary sensibilities. Episodes deal with complex ethical questions about artificial intelligence, alien cultures, and morality in uncharted territories. Humor emerges organically from character interactions rather than being manufactured jokes that detract from the story.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6)Lower Decks

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show focuses on support crew members aboard a Starfleet ship, rather than the prestigious bridge officers. The series follows four ensigns as they handle mundane tasks while dramatic events unfold above their pay grade.

Fast-paced comedy fills each episode as characters navigate bureaucracy and bizarre alien encounters one after another. The show lovingly parodies Star Trek conventions while respecting the core values of the series and optimistic vision.

Much like Solae Opposites, this how finds humor in characters reaching to relatable frustrations with absurd situations. Both series feature ensemble casts, where each member brings a unique energy to the group's dynamics.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Close Enough

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show follows a couple navigating their thirties while raising a daughter in Los Angeles. Reality splits open as bezzerk events interrupt their attempts at maintaining relationships and responsible adulting.

It captures millennial anxieties through absurd circumstances that escalate beyond recognition within minutes. Characters struggle with mundane problems, such as jobs and rent, before supernatural chaos takes over entirely.

Humor emerges from relatable circumstances pushed to ridiculous extremes that somehow feel emotionally honest. The animation brings fantastical elements to the everyday environment, creating a unique visual contrast throughout.

Fans of Solar Opposites will recognize similar energy in how Close Enough blends wild premises with grounded character work.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven shows to watch if you liked Solar Opposites. Let us know in the comments section which one is your favorite.

