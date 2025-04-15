7 shows to watch if you liked Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is an American science fiction action-adventure animated series streaming on Netflix. Directly following Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020–2022), the second television chapter in the Jurassic Park franchise bridges the timeframe between the original series and the events of Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Along with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall, who have worked on other franchises, Aaron Hammersley and Scott Kreamer are the showrunners and executive producers. Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, and Raini Rodriguez reprise their roles from Camp Cretaceous. Darren Barnet and Kiersten Kelly join the main group.

Set six years after the group's traumatic escape from Isla Nublar, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory reunites "The Nublar Six." Together, they uncover a dangerous global conspiracy threatening both dinosaurs and humans. The crew explores a world where dinosaurs roam free and secrets run deep. They must also cope with unresolved pain, personal upheavals, and increasing obligations.

Since its first season premiered on May 24, 2024, the series has continued to captivate audiences with two more seasons released by April 2025.

More shows similar to the vibes of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

1) Kong: King of the Apes (Netflix)

Kong: King of the Apes (Image via Netflix)

Kong: King of the Apes has similar elements to Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, including large monsters, high-stakes chases, and a technologically advanced future. It chronicles the narrative of a little kid and his friendship with the powerful Kong, who becomes a target after being framed for destruction.

Like Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, the show investigates the delicate balance between nature and science. It examines how technology can either safeguard or damage the world. The action is dynamic, with the animation style clear and well-executed. While the tone is more youthful, the stakes remain high.

It's ideal for fans of animal-themed novels with heart and tension.

2) The Dragon Prince (Netflix)

The Dragon Prince (Image via YouTube/Netflix Family)

While it doesn't feature dinosaurs, The Dragon Prince captures a similar tone of mystery and evolution. This fantasy series excels in world-building, complex characters, and the uneasy alliance between species. Like Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, the characters encounter decisions that blur the boundaries between right and wrong.

The show also embraces growth, with characters learning, failing, and pushing through danger. The plot follows two human princes and an elven assassin on a journey to return a stolen egg that could stop a war. The mix of action and deep storytelling fits perfectly with what Jurassic World: Chaos Theory offers, just in a more magical setting.

3) Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Image via Netflix)

Naturally, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous makes this list. This is the show that directly sets up Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. Viewers meet the same group of teens, who first experience the chaos of dinosaurs during the fall of Jurassic World.

The original series is slightly lighter but still delivers thrilling moments. It focuses on survival, teamwork, and trust—all themes that return in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. Watching Camp Cretaceous first adds emotional weight to the sequel. It helps explain the trauma and bonds that shape the characters' relationships later on.

4) Primeval (BritBox, Amazon Prime Video)

Primeval (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Primeval is a British sci-fi series that brings prehistoric creatures into the modern world. It centers around a group of scientists investigating time anomalies, allowing ancient animals to roam present-day Earth. Like Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, the threat comes from creatures that don’t belong in our time.

The show keeps the tension high and blends scientific theory with high-octane scenes. There’s a sense of awe and fear with each new creature. Primeval also explores the human element—how people react when faced with something powerful and uncontrollable. Fans of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will find the pace and suspense of Primeval familiar and exciting.

5) Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix, Paramount+)

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Image via Netflix Tudum)

This may seem like an odd fit, but the live adaptation series Avatar: The Last Airbender shares the spirit of growth, danger, and world-changing events. It's group of young heroes mirrors the cast of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, not just in age but in courage and depth.

The series follows Aang, the last Airbender, as he embarks on a journey to master all four elements and confront a tyrant. Throughout his adventure, the show deals with war, identity, and nature themes. While there are no dinosaurs, the creatures in this world are just as wild and wondrous. The strong storytelling and character arcs make it a worthy follow-up for fans of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

6) Terra Nova (Disney+, Amazon Prime Video)

Terra Nova (Image via Disney Plus)

Terra Nova depicts a group of people who travel back in time to escape a dying Earth. They establish a colony in the prehistoric past and attempt to survive amidst dinosaurs. The show blends family drama, action, and science fiction.

This live-action series, much like Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, features dinosaurs and explores the theme of humanity pushing nature too far. It investigates how humans adjust when civilizations are rebooted. The images are striking, and the plot progresses through levels of mystery and struggle.

7) 3Below: Tales of Arcadia (Netflix)

3Below: Tales of Arcadia (Image via Netflix)

From the creators of Trollhunters, this animated series is part of the Tales of Arcadia universe. 3Below tells the story of two alien royals who crash-land on Earth. They try to blend in while avoiding bounty hunters and fighting off threats from their past.

Though aliens replace dinosaurs, the tone aligns well with Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. It’s fast-paced, character-driven, and packed with sci-fi action. The series also explores trust, leadership, and what it means to survive when everything feels foreign. Fans of the Chaos Theory group dynamics will enjoy the relationships and teamwork in this show.

Furthermore, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory reveals that animated shows may be emotionally powerful. It boldly explores a more complicated narrative in the Jurassic franchise.

The good news for fans is that many other shows capture the same thrills and themes, like Camp Cretaceous and Terra Nova, to otherworldly adventures like 3Below and The Dragon Prince. After Chaos Theory, Primeval, Avatar, and Kong: King of the Apes offer additional adventure.

