9-1-1 season 9 episode 2 release date & time, what's next, and everything you need to know

9-1-1 season 9 episode 2 continues the exciting hour that the season premiere set up. Athena and the rest of the Station 118 team continue to grapple with the grief of losing Bobby six months later. But life has to move on, and there are exciting turns of events coming.9-1-1 season 9 episode 2 will air next Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET, on ABC. It will stream on Hulu the following day. After billionaire Tripp Houser's proposal for Hen, which will give the LAFD a much-needed cash boost, she's going on a trip to space, and she's bringing Athena with her.Titled Spiraling, the next episode sets up an exciting venture, but also a dangerous one. A disaster is set to strike Earth.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the show. Reader's discretion is advised.When does 9-1-1 season 9 episode 2 come out?The new season of 9-1-1 will follow a weekly release schedule. This means 9-1-1 season 9 episode 2 drops next Thursday, October 16, 2025. It will kick off the channel's evening programming at 8:00 pm ET. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe exact release timings of the next episode, depending on the timezone, are below.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeThursday, October 16, 20255 pmCentral TimeThursday, October 16, 20257 pmEastern TimeThursday, October 16, 20258 pmBritish Summer TimeFriday, October 17, 20251 amCentral European TimeFriday, October 17, 20252 amEastern European TimeFriday, October 17, 20253 amIndian Standard TimeFriday, October 17, 20255:30 amJapan Standard TimeFriday, October 17, 20259 amAs tradition of the series, 9-1-1 season 9 episode 2 will first air on ABC on Thursday night before it arrives on streaming, only on Hulu, the following day at around 3:00 am ET.How many episodes are left in 9-1-1 season 9Like 9-1-1 season 8, the new season of the procedural drama will bring another set of 18 episodes. There are still 17 episodes left in the series, including 9-1-1 season 9 episode 2.Moreover, like the previous seasons, the first half of season 9 will be released every week from October to November. The show will have a mid-season break before the remaining nine episodes arrive. Here's the release schedule for the rest of the first half of 9-1-1 season 9, episode-wise:Episode 2: Spiraling - October 16, 2025Episode 3: The Sky is Falling - October 23, 2025Episode 4: Reentry 0 October 30, 2025Episode 5: Diaz de Los Muertos - November 6, 2025Episode 6: TBA - November 13, 2025Episode 7: TBA - November 20, 2025A brief recap of 9-1-1 season 9 episode 19-1-1 season 9 episode 1 kicks off around six months after Bobby Nash's death. The team continues to grapple with his now missing presence in their lives. Athena has been putting herself in one sting operation after another, so that she lost touch with what's happening with her kids, especially Harry, who had dropped out of high school.A still from the series (Image via ABC/YouTube)In a more exciting turn of events, a buddy romance between Eddie and Hen is brewing, and Buck is jealous. Meanwhile, as teased in 9-1-1 season 8, Chimney has taken over as captain at 118, but only temporarily. He still wouldn't commit to making it official because he thinks he, of all people, doesn't deserve to fill the shoes Bobby left behind.Hen is also offered to go to space after a video of her giving a billionaire tech mogul CPR, after a humpback whale swallows him whole and spits him back out, goes viral. In exchange, he will give the LAFD a $5 million donation, and Hen has secured a plus-one for the journey.Major events to expect from 9-1-1 season 9 episode 2Following the events of the previous episodes, here are some highlights and potential plot development in 9-1-1 season 9 episode 2:Athena will ruminate over the idea of being Hen's plus-one on the trip to space. But as teased in the season trailer and the flash-forward scene in the premiere, she will eventually say yes.Chim's internal battle about wanting to replace Bobby Nash as the captain of Station 118 would be a highlight as the series continues, especially after revealing why he doesn't want to pursue the position.The space excursion is going to be a nightmare not only for Hen and Athena, but also for the people on Earth. As teased in the intro of the premiere, two weeks later, there's a geomagnetic storm.Stay tuned for more 9-1-1 season 9 news and updates as the series continues.