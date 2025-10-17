9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

There's a geomagnetic storm, and 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 is set to continue the storyline of the disaster it brings to Hen and Athena in space and the rest of the world. The Inara spacecraft's descent to Earth is even more disastrous than the time it spent spiraling in space, and Hen and Athena, with the other &quot;everyday heroes,&quot; somehow have to do everything they can to return home alive.9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 will arrive next Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 8:00 pm on ABC before streaming on Hulu the following day. Titled The Sky is Falling, the next installment will thrust everyone into the most frightening, heart-stopping disaster in the series so far, with balls of fire falling from the sky.Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for the series. Reader's discretion is advised.When does 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 come out?Following the show's weekly release schedule, 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 drops next week on Thursday, October 23, 2025, kicking off ABC's Thursday evening programming at 8:00 pm Eastern Time. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCheck out the exact release timings for the next episode below, depending on the timezone.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeThursday, October 23, 20255 pmCentral TimeThursday, October 23, 20257 pmEastern TimeThursday, October 23, 20258 pmBritish Summer TimeFriday, October 24, 20251 amCentral European TimeFriday, October 24, 20252 amEastern European TimeFriday, October 24, 20253 amIndian Standard TimeFriday, October 24, 20255:30 amJapan Standard TimeFriday, October 24, 20259 amLike the previous episodes, 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 will be airing on ABC first on Thursday night. The following day, on Friday, October 24, it will be available for streaming on Hulu at around 3:00 am ET.How many episodes are left in 9-1-1 season 9?According to TV Insider, 9-1-1 season 9 will follow the tradition of the previous seasons and will also have 18 episodes. It means the 118's story will continue for 16 more episodes, including 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3. That said, it will have a mid-season break, with the first half of the series releasing from October to November.Here's the release schedule for upcoming episodes in the series:Episode 3: The Sky is Falling - October 23Episode 4: Reentry - October 30Episode 5: Diaz de Los Muertos - November 6Episode 6: TBA - November 13Episode 7: TBA - November 20A brief recap of 9-1-1 season 9 episode 29-1-1 season 9 episode 2 kicks off with Hen and Athena, along with three other &quot;everyday heroes,&quot; going to space aboard the Inara. The lift-off is uneventful, and they get some anti-gravity experience until disaster strikes. A satellite debris from the geomagnetic storm hits their ship, causing it to spin aimlessly in space. They also lost all contact with Earth.A still from the series (Image via @911onabc/Instagram)Meanwhile, the planet experiences the beginning of the disaster the geostorm is causing, with balls of fire falling down from the sky. With Tripp Hauser's satellites down, all his high-tech machines, from self-driving cars to surgical robots, start acting crazy, prompting the 118 to act fast.9-1-1 season 9 episode 2 ends with Karen, and in turn Tripp, making contact with Hen and Athena in space using old tech. They manage to engage the thrusters so the ship can return to Earth. However, the episode ends just as the air vents in the ship start blowing up fire.Major events to expect from 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3The end of episode 2 previews the disaster that will continue to threaten Hen and Athena's trip to space and everyone back on Earth. Here are some potential plot developments fans can expect in 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3:Athena and Hen's journey in space goes from bad to worse. They may be on their way to Earth, but the fire in the vents will be a huge problem. Their oxygen supply they are dependent on for their survival, will be dwindling, and they have very little, if any, help from Earth.It's raining fire on Earth. It will be one of the most destructive crises the 118 will have to deal with as 911 calls continue coming.The next episode will be suspense-filled as the biggest question will be whether Hen and Athena will survive their disastrous descent back to Earth.Stay tuned for more news and updates on 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 as the series continues.