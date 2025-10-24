9-1-1 season 9 episode 4 release date & time, what to expect, and everything you need to know

Titled Reentry, 9-1-1 season 9 episode 4 drops next week on October 30, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET, and fans can catch the upcoming installment in the procedural drama on ABC on Thursday night before it arrives on streaming the next day. While the title doesn't suggest much, next week's episode will continue the disasters the first responders are facing. There remains danger on Earth and in space.There's still the lingering question about Athena and Hen's future and whether they will survive another disaster in space or not. And with how episode 3 left them bracing for the massive impact hitting the ISS, they are about to face another life-altering journey in space.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Reader's discretion is advised.When does 9-1-1 season 9 episode 4 come out?A still from the series (Image via @the911onabc/X)9-1-1 season 9 episode 4 drops next week on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the show's usual airtime of 8:00 pm Eastern Time. Check out the exact release timings depending on the region in the table below.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeThursday, October 30, 20255 pmCentral TimeThursday, October 30, 20257 pmEastern TimeThursday, October 30, 20258 pmBritish Summer TimeFriday, October 31, 20251 amCentral European TimeFriday, October 31, 20252 amEastern European TimeFriday, October 31, 20253 amIndian Standard TimeFriday, October 31, 20255:30 amJapan Standard TimeFriday, October 31, 20259 am9-1-1 season 9 episode 4 will get its airtime on ABC on Thursday night. It will then arrive on streaming the following day. Those who can't catch the episode on air can stream it on Hulu at around 3:00 am ET on Friday, October 31.How many episodes are left in 9-1-1 season 9Like the previous seasons, season 9 will get 18 episodes, which means there are 15 more to come, including the upcoming 9-1-1 season 9 episode 4, before the season ends.A brief recap of 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3, The Sky is Falling, Athena and Hen find themselves still stranded in space. They can't go back to Earth safely after opening the hatch of the spacecraft to suppress the fire. But Karen finds them the next best thing, at least she thinks it's the safer option—go higher up to the International Space Station.However, the ISS turns out to be in the middle of the debris field. The station could crumble with another hit, and that next hit is fast approaching. 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 ends with the Inara crew and a woman from the ISS bracing for impact as another debris hit comes. Meanwhile, the debris from space is falling in balls of fire back on Earth.The 118 rescue people after a train station is hit by one of the debris, ending with Chimney needing to amputate one of the victims in order to save her life. Meanwhile, everyone is on deck to help victims from various incidents, including May Grant and Athena's kids at the firehouse.Major events to expect in 9-1-1 season 9 episode 4Here are some highlights and potential plot developments to expect in next week's 9-1-1 season 9 episode 4:Athena and Hen will be facing increasing dangers in space. The ending of the previous episode sees them bracing for impact as another hit threatens the ISS.Back on Earth, Karen is expected to find another way to reach Hen and the others, but with the Inara spacecraft now floating aimlessly in space, they have to find another way to get the crew back on Earth, or they could be stranded in space.The effects of the geo storm aren't stopping anytime soon. Expect more high-pressure rescue missions for the 118 in the next episode.Stay tuned for more 9-1-1 season 9 news and updates as the series progresses.