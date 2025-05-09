9 shows to watch if you liked Lioness season 2

Lioness season 2 explores espionage, loyalty, and complicated relationships. Following the first season's popularity, the second delves into the horrifying experiences of its main protagonists, including Zoe Saldana's Joe and Laysla De Oliveira's CIA agent Cruz.

Ad

Joe and her crew undertake perilous clandestine operations for a top-secret assignment, balancing personal sacrifices with work. As the stakes rise, their commitment to their objectives is tested, and the convoluted storylines unfurl thrillingly. A well-written story keeps viewers captivated throughout the season's dark themes and tremendous tension.

The second season centers on Joe's attempt to unite her squad amid internal and external obstacles. As politics change and global dangers increase, each team member must make tough decisions that might affect their futures and the lives of many others.

Ad

Trending

Bodyguard, The Spy, Killing Eve, and more shows similar to Lioness season 2

1) Bodyguard (2018)

Bodyguard (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

Richard Madden plays David Budd, a combat veteran turned special protection officer assigned to defend the UK Home Secretary, Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), in the British political drama Bodyguard. As he balances his duty to protect Montague with his own psychological struggles, Budd becomes entangled in a complex political scheme.

Characters in both Bodyguard and Lioness season 2 occupy high-stress roles, navigating the complexities of loyalty, trust, and treachery. The political intrigue and personal strife Budd experiences reflect the difficulties Joe and her group had in Lioness season 2.

Ad

2) Homeland (2011–2020)

Homeland (Image via Hulu)

Where to watch: Hulu

Ad

The multi-layered political thriller Homeland centers on CIA operative Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) as she investigates and tries to stop possible terrorist threats while battling her own mental illness. The show explores the nuances of government operations, espionage, and the emotional toll of leading a life of concealment.

Like Lioness season 2, Homeland strongly emphasizes the personal sacrifices agents make in their quest for justice. It's frequently at the expense of their relationships and well-being.

Ad

Both Homeland and Lioness season 2 feature strong female leaders in the intelligence community, navigating complex missions while handling both professional and personal challenges. Homeland is the ideal watch for everyone intrigued by the intense, character-driven espionage seen in Lioness season 2.

3) The Spy (2019)

The Spy (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

Based on the true story of Eli Cohen, an Israeli Mossad agent who infiltrated the Syrian government in the 1960s, The Spy follows his transformation from an ordinary citizen into a high-stakes undercover operative. The series delves into the psychological and emotional toll of living a double life, exploring themes of loyalty, deception, and the heavy cost of operating in a world built on secrets.

Sacha Baron Cohen delivers a gripping dramatic performance, capturing both the vulnerability and resolve of a man torn between duty and identity. With an emphasis on the moral conundrums spies encounter and on the sacrifices they make, The Spy presents a riveting picture of espionage, much like Lioness season 2.

Ad

4) Killing Eve (2018–2022)

Killing Eve (Image via Hulu)

Where to watch: Hulu

Ad

Killing Eve is a spy drama that centers on the cat-and-mouse dynamic between MI5 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and the unpredictable assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). As the two women become entangled in a dangerous game of obsession and pursuit, the series unfolds with sharp wit, dark humor, and unpredictable plot twists.

Their personal struggles and psychological complexities add depth to the high-stakes action, while their intense, often twisted connection creates a uniquely compelling hero-villain dynamic.

Ad

Killing Eve explores the emotional complexity of its characters, especially in relation to espionage and high-stakes activities, much like Lioness season 2. Fans of Lioness season 2 who value characters with strong emotional depths and a mix of moral ambiguity will find significant value in the show's psychological drama, suspense, and action combination.

5) The Americans (2013–2018)

The Americans (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Where to watch: Hulu

Ad

The Americans is set during the Cold War and follows Elizabeth and Philip Jennings, played by Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, KGB agents who live in Washington, D.C., as normal American parents. As their task goes on, they have to prove their love for their family and country. The show is a tense look at deception, trust, and the human costs of spying.

The Americans and Lioness share many thematic parallels, especially in their portrayal of loyalty and the psychological toll of living a life built on lies. For viewers who appreciated Lioness season 2, The Americans is a must-watch because it shows how spying and the emotional toll of undercover work can affect human relationships.

Ad

6) Treadstone (2019)

Treadstone (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ad

Derived from the Bourne movie series, Treadstone explores the clandestine government initiative producing highly talented assassins. The show focuses on various agents who are activated and forced to confront their pasts. Treadstone is a fast-paced story akin to Lioness season 2 with great action sequences, espionage, and moral conundrums.

Both series examine the psychological and emotional effects of living in an espionage environment. Fans of Lioness season 2 will find Treadstone to be perfect, as the protagonists must negotiate their internal issues while on high-stakes missions.

Ad

7) 24 (2001–2010)

24 (Image via Hulu)

Where to watch: Hulu

Ad

Following counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) as he races against the clock to resolve major national security issues, 24 is a classic political thriller. Bauer's life spans 24 hours, hence, each 24-episode season plays in real time.

24 presents its protagonist with moral conundrums and terrifying events, much like Lioness season 2. Both shows explore the high-stakes field of national security and espionage with characters who are passionate about their missions—often at the price of their personal lives.

Ad

8) The Night Agent (2023–present)

The Night Agent (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

Based on Matthew Quirk's book, The Night Agent revolves around Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent stationed in the White House basement responding to a seldom ringing phone until one night he finds himself enmeshed in a deadly scheme extending to the Oval Office.

Along with tech CEO Rose Larkin, Peter has to find a mole within the U.S. government while juggling mounting mistrust, risk, and emotional entanglements. The Night Agent investigates issues of espionage, personal sacrifice, and complex ties among clandestine organizations, much like Lioness season 2 does.

Ad

9) Seal Team (2017–2024)

Seal Team (Image via Paramount Plus)

Where to watch: Paramount+

Ad

Seal Team shows the dangerous tasks that the special Navy SEAL team goes on all over the world. The show looks at their personal and professional lives, showing how much they give, how hard things are for them, and how loyal they are to each other.

The action and psychological complexity in Seal Team is the same as in Lioness season 2. Both shows are about characters whose jobs put them in dangerous situations, both personally and professionally. They also both look at the relationships and moral problems that people who work in dangerous situations have to deal with.

Ad

Lioness season 2 is available for online streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More