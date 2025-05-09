9 shows to watch if you liked Lioness season 2

Lioness season 2 explores espionage, loyalty, and complicated relationships. Following the first season's popularity, the second delves into the horrifying experiences of its main protagonists, including Zoe Saldana's Joe and Laysla De Oliveira's CIA agent Cruz.
Joe and her crew undertake perilous clandestine operations for a top-secret assignment, balancing personal sacrifices with work. As the stakes rise, their commitment to their objectives is tested, and the convoluted storylines unfurl thrillingly. A well-written story keeps viewers captivated throughout the season's dark themes and tremendous tension.
The second season centers on Joe's attempt to unite her squad amid internal and external obstacles. As politics change and global dangers increase, each team member must make tough decisions that might affect their futures and the lives of many others.
Bodyguard, The Spy, Killing Eve, and more shows similar to Lioness season 2
1) Bodyguard (2018)
Where to watch: Netflix
Richard Madden plays David Budd, a combat veteran turned special protection officer assigned to defend the UK Home Secretary, Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), in the British political drama Bodyguard. As he balances his duty to protect Montague with his own psychological struggles, Budd becomes entangled in a complex political scheme.
Characters in both Bodyguard and Lioness season 2 occupy high-stress roles, navigating the complexities of loyalty, trust, and treachery. The political intrigue and personal strife Budd experiences reflect the difficulties Joe and her group had in Lioness season 2.
2) Homeland (2011–2020)
Where to watch: Hulu
The multi-layered political thriller Homeland centers on CIA operative Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) as she investigates and tries to stop possible terrorist threats while battling her own mental illness. The show explores the nuances of government operations, espionage, and the emotional toll of leading a life of concealment.
Like Lioness season 2, Homeland strongly emphasizes the personal sacrifices agents make in their quest for justice. It's frequently at the expense of their relationships and well-being.
Both Homeland and Lioness season 2 feature strong female leaders in the intelligence community, navigating complex missions while handling both professional and personal challenges. Homeland is the ideal watch for everyone intrigued by the intense, character-driven espionage seen in Lioness season 2.
3) The Spy (2019)
Where to watch: Netflix
Based on the true story of Eli Cohen, an Israeli Mossad agent who infiltrated the Syrian government in the 1960s, The Spy follows his transformation from an ordinary citizen into a high-stakes undercover operative. The series delves into the psychological and emotional toll of living a double life, exploring themes of loyalty, deception, and the heavy cost of operating in a world built on secrets.
Sacha Baron Cohen delivers a gripping dramatic performance, capturing both the vulnerability and resolve of a man torn between duty and identity. With an emphasis on the moral conundrums spies encounter and on the sacrifices they make, The Spy presents a riveting picture of espionage, much like Lioness season 2.
4) Killing Eve (2018–2022)
Where to watch: Hulu
Killing Eve is a spy drama that centers on the cat-and-mouse dynamic between MI5 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and the unpredictable assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). As the two women become entangled in a dangerous game of obsession and pursuit, the series unfolds with sharp wit, dark humor, and unpredictable plot twists.
Their personal struggles and psychological complexities add depth to the high-stakes action, while their intense, often twisted connection creates a uniquely compelling hero-villain dynamic.
Killing Eve explores the emotional complexity of its characters, especially in relation to espionage and high-stakes activities, much like Lioness season 2. Fans of Lioness season 2 who value characters with strong emotional depths and a mix of moral ambiguity will find significant value in the show's psychological drama, suspense, and action combination.
5) The Americans (2013–2018)
Where to watch: Hulu
The Americans is set during the Cold War and follows Elizabeth and Philip Jennings, played by Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, KGB agents who live in Washington, D.C., as normal American parents. As their task goes on, they have to prove their love for their family and country. The show is a tense look at deception, trust, and the human costs of spying.
The Americans and Lioness share many thematic parallels, especially in their portrayal of loyalty and the psychological toll of living a life built on lies. For viewers who appreciated Lioness season 2, The Americans is a must-watch because it shows how spying and the emotional toll of undercover work can affect human relationships.
6) Treadstone (2019)
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Derived from the Bourne movie series, Treadstone explores the clandestine government initiative producing highly talented assassins. The show focuses on various agents who are activated and forced to confront their pasts. Treadstone is a fast-paced story akin to Lioness season 2 with great action sequences, espionage, and moral conundrums.
Both series examine the psychological and emotional effects of living in an espionage environment. Fans of Lioness season 2 will find Treadstone to be perfect, as the protagonists must negotiate their internal issues while on high-stakes missions.
7) 24 (2001–2010)
Where to watch: Hulu
Following counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) as he races against the clock to resolve major national security issues, 24 is a classic political thriller. Bauer's life spans 24 hours, hence, each 24-episode season plays in real time.
24 presents its protagonist with moral conundrums and terrifying events, much like Lioness season 2. Both shows explore the high-stakes field of national security and espionage with characters who are passionate about their missions—often at the price of their personal lives.
8) The Night Agent (2023–present)
Where to watch: Netflix
Based on Matthew Quirk's book, The Night Agent revolves around Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent stationed in the White House basement responding to a seldom ringing phone until one night he finds himself enmeshed in a deadly scheme extending to the Oval Office.
Along with tech CEO Rose Larkin, Peter has to find a mole within the U.S. government while juggling mounting mistrust, risk, and emotional entanglements. The Night Agent investigates issues of espionage, personal sacrifice, and complex ties among clandestine organizations, much like Lioness season 2 does.
9) Seal Team (2017–2024)
Where to watch: Paramount+
Seal Team shows the dangerous tasks that the special Navy SEAL team goes on all over the world. The show looks at their personal and professional lives, showing how much they give, how hard things are for them, and how loyal they are to each other.
The action and psychological complexity in Seal Team is the same as in Lioness season 2. Both shows are about characters whose jobs put them in dangerous situations, both personally and professionally. They also both look at the relationships and moral problems that people who work in dangerous situations have to deal with.
Lioness season 2 is available for online streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount Plus.