90 Day: The Single Life season 4 Tell-All special: Mama Debbie and Miss Debbie clash backstage

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 15, 2024. During the latest segment, Tell-All part 5, the cast and fans saw Natalie get served divorce papers by her estranged husband, Mike, while her ex-boyfriend, Josh, was present.

Since Mike couldn't serve the papers to Natalie himself, he asked Mama Debbie, aka Debbie Johnson, to serve them to her. This angered Debbie Aguero, aka Miss Debbie, who thought it would have been better for a stranger to have delivered them to her.

Mama Debbie stood up for Mike when Miss Debbie chastised him for serving Natalie papers. This led to the two Debbies clashing. The clash later continued backstage when Chantel told Mama Debbie about Miss Debbie's comments about her clothes.

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 Tell All: A discussion about Chantel's clothes leads to a big blowout

In 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 Tell-All part 5, the cast gathered backstage just as they were wrapping up filming when Debra Johnson, aka Mama Debbie, complimented Chantel about her clothes. Mama Debbie told the cast member that she looked beautiful and reminded her that she was young and that it was her age to have fun.

Chantel was appreciative of the remark, particularly considering that Debbie Aguero, known as Miss Debbie, had made negative remarks in an earlier segment. Chantel told Mama Debbie that Miss Debbie didn't like that Chantel didn't wear underwear while in Greece.

"Miss Debbie's commented on your outfits? Really? The clothing expert from hell?," Mama Debbie said.

Miss Debbie responded by reminding Mama Debbie that so far, the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 star has called her a clown and insulted her as soon as she walked on stage. She recalled Mama Debbie's reaction to Miss Debbie defending Natalie due to the reality star's "fragile and emotional" state.

Mama Debbie told Miss Debbie that she had known Natalie a lot longer, and told the latter that she (Miss Debbie) came in with her "two cents worth" of opinions in her "beautiful orange outfit."

Miss Debbie said that there was a "mean girl club" on set, and she didn't wish to participate. She further told Mama Debbie that she was very insulting, and Mama Debbie reminded her that she lied about her age to get a date.

"Well, you know, go ahead and have at it. Have at it. I'm thankful that I'm 68 and I have good health and I have been helping other people. I don't know what you're going with your life but I feel good," Miss Debbie retaliated.

Veronica chimed in and defended the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 cast member and said that Mama Debbie had helped quite a lot. She said that whenever she had issues with Jamal and didn't want to bother Tim, she would reach out to Mama Debbie instead.

Miss Debbie brought the conversation back to Natalie being served divorce papers by the hands of Mama Debbie and said that she didn't need friends like that. Veronica asked whether Miss Debbie thought it would have been better if a sheriff knocked on Natalie's door instead.

Mama Debbie asked Miss Debbie to ask Natalie about how she felt, and Miss Debbie retaliated that Natalie didn't know how she was feeling. The 90 Day: The Single Life cast member added that Natalie was coming from a "place of pain."

"And guess what, it turned out to be like a freak show and a circus," Miss Debbie stated.

Mama Debbie said that Natalie felt worse due to Miss Debbie's comments, and Miss Debbie reminded Mama Debbie that she called her a clown. She further said that Mama Debbie insulted her earlier.

"You insulted me way back," Miss Debbie replied.

Episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 are available to stream on TLC.

