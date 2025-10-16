Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 3 ending explained: Does Janine enjoy the baseball game?

Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 3, titled Ballgame, aired on October 15, 2025. In this episode, principal Ava Coleman invites the staff to a Teachers' Appreciation Night at a Philadelphia Phillies game. However, Janine is extremely reluctant about joining the group, as she doesn't like the game and believes she will be bored by the end of it.Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 3. Readers' discretion is advised.That’s exactly how the event starts, with her showing up wearing a helmet and a giant foam hat after spending the previous night watching baseball blooper videos. While she eventually takes off the giant foam hat, Janine’s first baseball game at a stadium doesn't kick off well. She is bewildered by what’s going on inside the stadium and a little shocked as well.To make matters worse, she gets food thrown in her face when fans celebrate around her, but things take a turn when the dance cam focuses on her. Suddenly, Janine finds her spark and manages to find a way to have fun, and it seems like the evening is turning around for her. That is, until a stray ball thrown into the stands, for the fans, by one of the players hits her on the head.She and Gregory are then forced into the medical suite as a result, but despite his concerns that she wouldn’t like the game he adores, Janine reassures him otherwise. She tells him that, despite getting hit in the head and getting food thrown on her, she has fallen in love with the game.Janine gets hit in the head, gets popcorn thrown on her, and still manages to fall in love with baseballA still from Abbott Elementary season 5 (Image via Instagram/@abbottelemabc)Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 3 kicks off with Ava Coleman entering the teacher’s lounge and telling the staff that the Philadelphia Phillies have invited them to watch a game for Teachers' Appreciation Night. She takes two tickets and then picks Gregory, Melissa, Barbara, Jacob, and Janine to represent Abbott Elementary at the stadium. However, Janine is completely against it as she isn't a fan of the game and believes the ticket will be wasted on her. But Gregory manages to convince her. Despite being reluctant about going to the game, she does turn up the next day. However, she is wearing a helmet and a giant foam hat, as she is utterly terrified of being hit by a stray ball. She is sure it will happen, especially after spending all night watching YouTube videos on the same.As Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 3 progresses, Janine fears that she will be bored, and her fear comes true during the game. To make matters worse, she gets some popcorn thrown on her. She then tells the camera that she is planning on going home at half-time, only to realise that there is no half-time. Things take a turn after the dance cam focuses on her, and she proceeds to light up the stands with her moves. This excites her, especially as the crowd starts to cheer her on. It continues as fans high-five her, which only raises her spirits even more until a stray ball, thrown into the stands, hits her on the head in Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 3.She and Gregory are taken to the medical bay, but the doctor tells them that it’s only a minor bump. He fears that Janine now hates the sport that he loves so much. However, she quickly reassures him that that is not the case, and instead, she has fallen in love with it because it shows how a community can come together and become one in support of something.Also read: 7 shocking moments from Peacemaker season 2Melissa’s entrepreneurial spirit is beaten out by one of the students in Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 3 focuses on Janine and her experience with baseball, Melissa has other ideas by the end of the episode. The group of teachers gets invited to meet Phillie Phanatic after the team offers them the chance to make up for Janine being hit by a stray baseball.That, however, turns into something more as minutes after meeting the Phillie Phanatic, Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber arrives on the scene. The team decides to add a little extra to show the teachers their appreciation, and Schwarber walks over to sign a few autographs, take pictures, and have a little chat with them.And that’s when Melissa gets an idea. After the photo session is over, she pulls Schwarber over to have a conversation in Abbott Elementary, season 5, episode 3.Then, at the end of Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 3, it is revealed that she had Schwarber sign a whole book of autographs and is now selling them for $50 a page. It showcases Melissa's sharp entrepreneurial instincts, but she is quickly outdone by a student, who buys one page and attaches it to her collection of &quot;Lafufus&quot;.The knockoffs of the popular Labubu toys are selling like hotcakes at Abbott Elementary, and the student outdoes the master, earning praise from Melissa at the end.Also read: Fire Country season 3 recap: All to know before season 4 arrivesInterested viewers can watch Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 3 on ABC.