7 shocking moments from Peacemaker season 2

Like its predecessor, Peacemaker season 2 presents an entertaining narrative that explores larger-than-life plot progressions, which sets it apart from other superhero shows. Set after the events of Superman (2025), Peacemaker season 2 witnesses the titular hero chancing upon an alternate universe where he can live the kind of life that he as always wanted, fighting crime alongside his brother and father.

Containing eight episodes in total, Peacemaker season 2 came to a close on October 9, 2025. Fans will have a hard time saying goodbye to their favorite characters, who are far from perfect but still oddly charming. Like the first season, James Gunn's creative genius comes through in many Peacemaker season 2 scenes that fans won't easily forget.

While it is true that Peacemaker season 2 has many memorable moments, the ones mentioned below are particularly noteworthy because they left the audience stunned.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources and has spoilers.

7 moments from Peacemaker season 2 that amped up the shock and awe factor

1) Chris kills his doppelgänger

In Peacemaker season 2, Chris has to face several tragedies (Image via Official Instagram)

In Peacemaker season 2, Chris (John Cena) explores the parallel dimension, and in doing so, comes to the quick conclusion that the alternate world is much better than the world he comes from. As he adjusts to his new environment, he comes across his doppelgänger, aka his alternate self, who calls Earth‑2 home.

What could have been an eye-opening experience for both versions of Chris turns sour when his doppelgänger mistakenly identifies him as an evil shapeshifter. Things quickly become tense, which results in a fight inside the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. Before fans could form an idea about where the altercation is heading, Earth‑2 Chris accidentally rockets into a spike and ends up dying.

The Peacemaker season 2 scene wherein Chris is seen cradling his own bloody corpse is one that will haunt fans for a long time to come.

2) Chris reunites with Keith

Seeing his brother alive in Peacemaker season 2 bring back a lot of memories for Chris (Image via James Gunn Instagram)

Fans who have been following Chris' journey so far are aware that the superhero carries a lot of pain and remorse. One big factor behind his trauma is the tragic passing of his brother, Keith. Although it was their father who had instigated the fight, Chris still feels guilty about his actions.

In Peacemaker season 2, Chris is shocked to see that his brother is alive and well in the alternate world. Portrayed by David Denman, the character is part of the "Top Trio" team with two other members, namely Peacemaker and Auggie.

Like Chris, the audience is also stunned to see the older, more mature version of Keith in the flesh. Even though it is a heartwarming Peacemaker season 2 moment, it is also triggering because Peacemaker can see for himself what could have been if his brother had survived in his own timeline.

3) The alternate Earth is ruled by Nazis

Some viewers guessed that there was something amiss about Earth-2 (Image via Official Instagram)

This twist in Peacemaker season 2 wasn't completely shocking for many fans as they had started to put two and two together, but the well-executed reveal still deserves credit. Chris is certain that the alternate universe is perfect or as near to perfect as it can get, but he ignorantly overlooks the fact that things that are too good to be true usually are.

When he is giving Emilia Harcourt, portrayed by Jennifer Holland, a tour of the alternate Earth, he notices that there is a swastika on the American flag. In addition to that, viewers see Danielle Brooks' Leota Adebayo being chased by a group of white supremacists. The fact that Chris couldn't see the signs that the Nazis won World War II in Earth-2 is both alarming and hilarious.

4) Blue Dragon's unfortunate death

It is sad that viewers got such little time with the better version of Auggie (Image via James Gunn Instagram)

While a lot of the twists in Peacemaker season 2 were bloody and horrifying, one turned out to be quite pleasing. The alternate version of Robert Patrick's Auggie Smith was a welcome change.

In season one, Auggie's white supremacist beliefs and attitude towards Peacemaker left a bitter impression on viewers, and so, they were pleasantly surprised to find that Earth-2's variant denounced Nazism. He still has a ruthless streak, without a doubt. But there is a sincerity that comes through, which assured fans that he wasn't a bad guy.

It is unfortunate he had to die at the hands of Freddie Stroma's Vigilante because he could have made a good father figure to Peacemaker, who never got the support he needed from his own father.

5) The relationship between Harcourt and Rick Flag Jr. wasn't platonic

Harcourt's past experiences contributes to her emotional guardedness (Image via Official Instagram)

Apart from exploring the concept of the alternate universe, Peacemaker season 2 also presented a deeper look at the main characters, including Harcourt. Her relationship with Peacemaker has been an emotional rollercoaster, and although it has been enjoyable to see their ups and downs, this reveal in Peacemaker season 2 answers a lot of questions about the initial animosity.

It turns out that before his death, Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) and Harcourt had evolved from friends to something more intimate. Before they could make things official, he was pulled into the Corto Maltese mission, wherein he was killed by Peacemaker. Even though Harcourt knew that the orders came from above, it was only natural for her to keep her distance from Chris while she processed the grief.

6) The deal with Lex Luthor

Superman fans in particular were excited about this cameo (Image via James Gunn Instagram)

It is always a treat when special characters make a cameo, and that is exactly what happened in Peacemaker season 2. As it is set after Superman, the latest season showed Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) wearing an orange jumpsuit, which indicates that he is imprisoned. Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. meets the intimidating villain to get some valuable information about the interdimensional portal.

DC fans know that Lex Luthor never does anything that doesn't benefit himself, and so, when he agrees to make a deal with Flag Sr., something feels off. Like most guest appearances, Luthor doesn't get a lot of screen time, but the iconic antagonist still makes a memorable impression. His appearance also hints at a possible link to Man of Tomorrow, which is scheduled to release in 2027.

7) Eagly turns out to be Prime Eagle

Eagly proved in Peacemaker season 2 that he is just as capable as any other hero on screen (Image via Official Instagram)

Like the previous season, Peacemaker season 2 introduces strange subplots that are surprisingly engaging. When Michael Rooker's Red St. Wild claims that Eagly is a mystical bird, it feels like the world's foremost eagle hunter is losing his touch. But in due time, it turns out that St. Wild had actually hit the nail on its head.

He then makes it his mission to kill the fabled Prime Eagle, but Eagly is no easy prey. During their altercation, he summons some of his brethren, and they corner the hunter together. At one point, St. Wild breaks down in tears and begs Eagly to show mercy, but the Prime Eagle is not persuaded and orders a fatal attack.

In terms of plot progression, it does seem a little over-the-top, but it is still very much in line with everything else happening in the ongoing Peacemaker narrative.

James Gunn kept viewers glued to their screens by incorporating these surprising reveals in Peacemaker season 2 that helped elevate the viewing experience.

