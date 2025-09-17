Acapulco season 4 episode 10 ending explained: Did Maximo accept Ricardo Vera’s offer to leave Las Colinas?

Acapulco season 4 episode 10, titled Never Gonna Give You Up, premiered on September 17, 2025, serving as the series finale. With the grand reopening of Las Colinas underway, the episode kicks off with present-day Maximo making one final attempt to reconcile with Julia. Not only that, but he also tells his nephew one last story from his past as they attempt to make sense of things.

Ad

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Acapulco season 4 episode 10. Readers' discretion is advised.

After successfully navigating the Miss Universe pageant crisis in the previous episode, episode 10 began with high emotional stakes as the series reached its conclusion. The finale featured parallel storylines across two timelines, as usual, with present-day Maximo attempting to mend his bridges with Julia while dealing with the grand reopening of Las Colinas. In 1986, young Maximo was preparing to propose to Julia when Ricardo Vera turned up with a new complication.

Ad

Trending

Vera offered him a new job in his brand-new fancy resort as Head of Operations, but Maximo initially turned it down. However, after his proposal doesn’t go well and the situation turns on its head for him, the two have another conversation. This time, Vera offers him a 30% hike to leave Las Colinas, and Maximo considers it before renegotiating.

He tells Vera that he’ll only accept the offer if he also gets 20% ownership, but Vera renegotiates him down to 5% and the freedom to bring his own team. This kicks off Maximo’s journey into the self-made billionaire he eventually became in the present day.

Ad

Maximo gets an offer he can’t refuse from Ricardo Vera in

Acapulco season 4 episode 10

Acapulco season 4 episode 10, Never Gonna Give You Up (Image via AppleTV+)

Maximo enters the finale riding high on his success in Acapulco season 4 episode 10 after the Miss Universe pageant successfully concluded in the previous episode. It saw Las Colinas regain momentum in its race for the number 1 ranking, but the series finale focused more on Maximo and his future. While his professional life seems to be on track, Maximo's personal world shatters when Julia reveals she's received an apprenticeship offer from the House of Dior in Paris.

Ad

The couple have an argument, with Maximo thrown for a loop when he realizes that Julia wants to take the opportunity, leaving his plan to propose in tatters. It leads to a heated argument as she accuses Maximo of being selfish and refusing to support her dreams, breaking up with him in the process. Now, heartbroken and confused about his future, Ricardo Vera reapproaches him about a potential job offer.

He had initially offered Maximo a position as Head of Operations in his new resort, but Maximo rejected that, as he planned to propose to Julia. However, with that dream now shattered, he renegotiates the deal with Vera and walks away with a 5% ownership share in the new venture, his current role as Head of Operations, and the freedom to bring his own team.

Ad

Present day Maximo and Julia mend their bridges and start a new relationship

Acapulco season 4 episode 10, Never Gonna Give You Up (Image via AppleTV+)

In Acapulco season 4 episode 10, Maximo seemed devastated as Julia continued giving him the cold shoulder even during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. So much so that his nephew asked him what actually went wrong, and Maximo launched into his last and final story. That tale ended up being the inspiration that Maximo needed to create a plan to mend things with Julia, and he used Hugo to get things running.

Ad

Hugo’s job was to get Julia to turn up at a pre-planned spot, and while attempting to do so, he accidentally reveals to her that Maximo had actually planned to propose to her all those years ago, before they broke up. Julia was stunned by the revelation, as Maximo had never told her and had threatened Memo and Lorena to stop them from telling her.

She decides to go meet him, and there, the two hash things out, with Maximo doing the talking. He admits to being selfish and having the wrong concept of happiness, one that only considered his dreams and didn't consider her desires and dreams. He then recites a Jane Eyre poem and hands her a blank piece of paper as a symbolic gesture for all the plans they can create together.

Ad

It all works perfectly as the two reconcile in a passionate kiss as fireworks light up the sky above the newly relaunched Las Colinas.

Interested viewers can watch Acapulco season 4 episode 10 on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddhant Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.



Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant. He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.



Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.



If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004. Know More