Acapulco season 4 episode 8 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Acapulco season 4 episode 8 will premiere on September 3, 2025, at 12 am ET on Apple TV+. With Esteban recovering, episode 7 shifted the focus back to Las Colinas following a heavy and emotional episode 6. Thus, Maximo’s attention returned to the growing rivalry between Las Colinas and El Alma del Mar, with Don Pablo and Maximo’s battle back in the mix.

However, the latter was struggling to find a way to compete with Don Pablo until he found out about the Miss Universe pageant. That led to some major consequences for Chad and Gloria’s relationship, but at the same time, it marked a turning point in the battle against El Alma for Las Colinas.

Moreover, Maximo’s convincing argument to the Miss Universe CEO made her change her mind about hosting it at El Alma, and she picked Las Colinas instead. It allowed the mentee to gain crucial ground on his mentor, but at a big personal cost. With only three episodes remaining in the series, the pace is expected to accelerate as Acapulco season 4 moves toward wrapping up its storylines in the grand finale.

When does Acapulco season 4 episode 8 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Acapulco season 4 episode 8 will premiere on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12 am ET exclusively on Apple TV+. Following episode 7, titled The Heat Is On, viewers can continue following Maximo's journey as the story progresses.

Here's when viewers can watch the new episode in major time zones around the world:

Regions Release date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) September 3 12:00 am Central Time (CT) September 2 11:00 pm Mountain Time (MT) September 2 10:00 pm Pacific Time (PT) September 2 9:00 pm British Summer Time (BST) September 3 5:00 am Central European Time (CET) September 3 6:00 am India Standard Time (IST) September 3 9:30 am Japan Standard Time (JST) September 3 9:30 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) September 3 2:00 pm New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) September 3 4:00 pm

How many episodes are left in Acapulco season 4?

Like the previous three seasons, Acapulco season 4 has a total of 10 episodes, and after the release of episode 7, there are three episodes left in the season. Here are the release dates and the list of the remaining episodes:

Episode 8: TBA - September 3, 2025 (written by Celeste Klaus)

Episode 9: TBA - September 10, 2025 (written by Maggie Feakins)

Episode 10: TBA - September 17, 2025 (written by Gonzalo Lomeli and Sam Laybourne)

A brief recap of Acapulco season 4 episode 7

A still from Acapulco (Image via AppleTV+)

The Heat Is On, the seventh episode of Acapulco season 4, shifted focus back to the resort rivalry after the emotional hospital scenes of episode 6. With Esteban on the road to recovery following his heart attack, Maximo and the group returned their attention to the growing competition between Las Colinas and El Alma del Mar.

The episode centered on Maximo's efforts to find a competitive edge against his mentor and competition, Don Pablo. When news of the Miss Universe pageant coming to Acapulco emerged, both resorts scrambled to secure the prestigious event, with El Alma del Mar winning the race.

However, Chad inadvertently revealed sensitive information about El Alma’s plans, allowing Maximo and Las Colinas to take advantage, so much so that Maximo managed to convince the Miss Universe CEO to hold the pageant in his resort. The plan worked, but it came at a great personal cost for Chad.

Maximo appeared to be gaining momentum in his quest to return Las Colinas to the top of the rankings chart, setting the stage for Acapulco season 4’s final three episodes.

What to expect from Acapulco season 4 episode 8?

A still from Acapulco (Image via AppleTV+)

As Acapulco season 4 approaches its final episodes, viewers can expect an increase in the series' pace as the show is beginning to wrap up its various plot threads. Episode 8, written by Celeste Klaus, will likely continue exploring the aftermath of Esteban's health crisis.

While episode 7 focused solely on Maximo, Las Colinas, and their rivalry with El Alma del Mar, episode 8 will likely balance both storylines. Maximo’s rivalry with his mentor, Don Pablo, will also likely intensify, especially after the Miss Universe pageant picked Las Colinas over El Alma.

Beyond that, episode 8 and the following episodes will likely explore the aftermath of Gloria deciding to end her relationship with Chad and how the two employees from rival resorts deal with the fallout. Meanwhile, in the present day, Maximo has a new challenger for Julia’s love and will have to figure out a way to deal with that.

The episode will likely touch upon that as his plans for the new and improved Las Colinas slowly come to fruition.

Interested viewers can watch the series on Apple TV+.

