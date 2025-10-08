Alien: Every Movie and Show from the Franchise Ranked

Alien movies and shows have established a permanent place in science fiction history. Since 1979, the franchise has terrified viewers with its vision of survival against impossible odds.

The Xenomorph has become one of cinema's most recognizable monsters. What started as a single movie has grown into a vast universe. Each entry brings something unique. Some lean into horror. While others embrace action. The franchise attracted talented casts and visionary directors.

Jude Law, recognized for his roles in Cold Mountain, The Talented Mr. Ripley, and Sherlock Holmes, recently joined the cast in the recent instalment. His presence adds grounding to the show, already fueled by memorable performances. From prison planets to space stations, the settings shift, but the terror remains constant. This ranking assesses how each instalment compares.

Every Alien movie and show ranked from the series

8) Alien: Resurrection (1997)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Ellen Ripley comes back as a clone with mixed DNA. The military creates her to harvest the Xenomorph growing within. Smugglers arrive at the research station. The aliens escape containment. Bodies pile up as the crew fights to survive. The underwater scenes stand out, and Ripley feels different here, neither entirely alien nor human. The movie strikes a balance between dark humor and horror. Not every joke lands. Still, Alien movies and shows benefit from experimentation.

7) Alien 3 (1992)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Ripley's escape pod falls apart on a prison planet. The inmates are dangerous criminals who've discovered a religion. A Xenomorph starts hunting them.

The movie strips away hope from the beginning. David Fincher's debut faced studio interference. Yet something valuable stays put. The movie commits to bleakness, and Ripley encounters her mortality head-on. The setting feels claustrophobic. The single alien becomes a more personal threat. Alien movies and shows often explore corporate desperation. This one examines sacrifice. The ending provides closure, even if it hurts.

6) Alien: Covenant (2017)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A colony ship detects a signal from a close planet. They land to investigate the planet. David, the synthetic from Prometheus, waits there conducting experiments.

His research has created horrors. The crew becomes test subjects. Xenomorph stalks them through corridors and fields. Michael Fassbender plays two roles. His performance carries the whole movie. The horror elements work effectively. Alein movies and shows thrive on the ambience. This entry delivers what is required most in alien movies. The mystery surrounding David maintains the tension. It executes familiar beats with accuracy.

5) Prometheus (2012)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

An expedition seeks humanity's creators. They follow ancient star maps to a separate world. The crew discovers structures built by Engineers. Inside, they find biological weapons. The expedition turns into a fight for survival.

David has his own agenda. He conducts secret experiments. The movie asks huge questions about purpose and origin. It focuses on mystery over monsters. The pace slows to explore ideas. Some sequences display body horror brilliantly. The medical pod scenes stand out. Such movies and shows rarely aspire to this level of quality. The film expands the mythology significantly.

4) Alien: Romulus (2024)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Rain is lost in a mining colony. Her contract keeps developing further. Her ex-boyfriend's crew plans to steal cryofuel from an abandoned station. Rain agrees to help.

They board the station. Facehuggers come to the surface, and Xenomorphs hunt the crews through tight corridors. The movie returns to horror roots. Additionally, practical effects blend with modern technology.

Tension rarely lets up. David Jonsson delivers a standout performance as Andy. His character provides emotional weight. Such movies and shows are most effective in confined spaces. This entry understands that. It focuses on survival. The scares feel earned.

3) Alien: Earth (2025)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, a Xenomorph reaches Earth. This breaks the franchise's most significant rule. The eight-episode season builds carefully. Corporate corruption creates the disaster. A crashed ship additionally releases the alien.

Several factions pursue separate goals. The corporation wishes to weaponize it. Scientists want to study it, and survivors hope to live. Noah Hawlet brings his storytelling style. He introduced hybrids, synthetic bodies housing human consciousness.

The series expands the possibilities for what Such movies and shows can explore. Television allows more nuanced character development. The season culminates in a chaotic finale. Additionally, different groups merge, and the show asks who the actual monsters are.

2) Alien (1979)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A commercial spacecraft responds to a distress signal. The crew discovers a chamber filled with eggs, and one of them hatches. A creature attaches to Kane's face. The facehugger gets killed. Kane seems alright about it. Then comes the dinner sequence. What emerges transforms cinema forever. The crew encounters an enemy beyond comprehension.

It bleeds acids and kills effectively. Ridley Scott crafts atmosphere through sound and shadow. The Xenomorph appears sparingly. Every appearance terrifies. H.R. Giger's design defined the creature. Such movies and shows owe everything to this foundation. The film earns in every scare.

1) Aliens (1986)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Ripley drifts in space for 57 years. She learns that colonists settled on the alien planet, and contact was ceased. She later joins the Marines to investigate. They find the colony destroyed. Hundreds of Xenomorphs swarm the facility. The Marines are sent to investigate. They find the colony destroyed.

Hundreds of Xenomorphs swarm the facility. The Marines encounter overwhelming numbers. James Cameron seamlessly shifts from action to horror. Pulse rifles light up the darkness. Such movies and shows try to replicate the success of the former instalment. The power loader combat sequence concludes with accuracy. Ripley protects Newt Fiercely. Every set piece delivers. The characters feel real. The movie proves that sequel can match their predecessors.

Such movies and shows continue evolving. Every entry attempts something unique. The franchise remains crucial because it takes risks from action to horror to philosophy.

