All American Season 7 Episode 10: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After Spencer James hosted a boys' night out filled with competitive arcade games last episode, All American Season 7 Episode 10 will bring its own set of twists and turns. One of it is the continued threat to Khalil's life despite Spencer's previous efforts to take the heat off him.

All American Season 7 Episode 10 will be dropping on a Sunday evening as usual, on April 14, 2025, at 5:00 pm PT, only on The CW. Titled Just a Friend, the next episode is expected to be filled with personal drama, threats, and possible budding romances.

Episode 10 will be directed by Jes Macallan, the Ava Sharpe in DC's Legends of Tomorrow, who has previously directed four episodes in All American, All American: Homecoming, and Found Season 2.

When will All American Season 7 Episode 10 be released?

All American consistently releases one episode every week on Monday nights, and the same schedule will continue until the finale. It means that All American Season 7 Episode 10 will be aired next Monday evening, April 14, 2025, at 5:00 pm Pacific Time or 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, please note that release timings vary from one region to another. The table below serves as a guide on the exact release dates and times for when the next episode drops in selected time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday, April 14, 2025 5:00 pm Central Time Monday, April 14, 2025

7:00 pm Eastern Time Monday, April 14, 2025

8:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025

12:00 am Central European Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025

1:00 am Eastern European Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025

2:00 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025

5:30 am Japan Standard Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025

9:00 am

Where to watch All American Season 7 Episode 10

Like the previous nine episodes of the ongoing series, All American Season 7 Episode 10 will only be available to watch on The CW. It will first air on The CW channel on the scheduled release day mentioned above, but for those who can't watch it live, the episode will be streaming on The CW website and app the following day.

While Season 7 is only available via The CW, the previous six seasons of All American are available to watch on Netflix.

A brief recap of All American Season 7 Episode 9

In All American Season 7 Episode 9, two OG cast members joined the group: Daniel Ezra's Spencer James and Da'Vinchi's Darnell Hayes. However, what the two initially planned as a strip club crawl with Jordan Baker, with Cassius Jeremy also invited, turned into a boys' night out with a competitive twist.

The change of plan came after Spencer saw the growing tension between Jordan and Cassius, as well as KJ and Khalil. In hopes of helping them get their pen-yup competitive spirit out, he planned a game night at the arcade, with Jordan and Cassius teaming up, as well as KJ and Khalil. There are two club seat tickets on the line for Monday's game, which KJ and Khalil, by extension, win.

All American Season 7 Episode 9 also showed how the rest of them stood behind Khalil when his father's gang tried to corner him. With Spencer's threat to get Flip involved, the gang members agreed that Khalil was going to be off-limits. Meanwhile, Coop finally decides that she owes Amina the truth about Mo's death.

What to expect in All American Season 7 Episode 10

Despite Spencer James making it clear that Khalil is off limits in the previous episode, it appears that threats will continue to follow him in All American Season 7 Episode 10. And while he's always tried to be independent and handle his problems on his own, he's going to have to ask someone for help as the threats escalate.

Meanwhile, as Beverly tops the school ranking with South Crenshaw having to forfeit their previous game after what happened to Yasi in All American Season 7 Episode 8, Cassius is set to make a tough choice. Here's what audiences can expect in next week's episode, per the synopsis:

"When Cassius decides to bench his starters, KJ fights for their right to play; Amina returns from Baltimore determined to save Khalil from the threats he's facing; Khalil finally turns to Coop for help; Layla helps Breonna and Coop find their way."

Stay tuned for more updates and news on All American Season 7 and other anticipated shows as 2025 continues.

