All American season 7 episode 12: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

While the teaser for American season 7 episode 12 brings some good news about Jordan Baker's fate, there are still some problems ahead. He's expected to focus on his recovery after his surgery, but he ultimately has to make the decision about his attacker, which could affect Khalil, the person he's hell-bent on giving a good chance at life.
Find out more about what happens next in American season 7 episode 12 next Monday, April 28, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET, only on The CW. Titled Don't Hate the Player, the next episode is expected to bring internal struggles and guilt to the surface. There's also the huge question of whether Cassius and KJ's connection to the Bakers will finally be out in the open.
Episode 12 is directed by Avi Youabian, with the script written by David Strauss. Both have previously worked on the series, with Youabian as director and Strauss as a writer and executive producer.
When will All American season 7 episode 12 be released?
All American season 7 is set to continue its weekly episode release every Monday evening until the finale, after a one-week delay a few episodes back. This means that All American season 7 episode 12 will be airing next Monday night, April 28, 2025, at 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.
To watch the new episode live when it drops, please take a look at the table below for the exact timings of the next episode's airing schedule in selected major time zones worldwide.
Where to watch All American season 7 episode 12
The CW is the exclusive home for watching All American season 7. So, like the previous episodes of the season, the next one will be airing on The CW channel on the scheduled release dates and times mentioned above. However, fans who can't watch it live can stream American season 7 episode 12 on The CW website.
However, please note that new episodes won't be available for streaming until the very next day of their television premiere. Meanwhile, seasons 1 through 6 of the series are available for streaming on Netflix.
A brief recap of All American season 7 episode 11
In American season 7 episode 11, Khalil celebrated his 18th birthday with a surprise appearance from Deion. However, another surprise visit, this time from Marqui, who had just gotten out of prison, put a dampener on his celebration. Marqui wanted Khalil to come live with him again, but Khalil stood up to his father and said that he wanted to stay at the Baker House.
Marqui was visibly upset, and shortly after, Khalil found Jordan Baker unconscious at the school gym. He was bleeding from the stab wound in his stomach. Jordan needed surgery, but he had lost a lot of blood. Needing a donor of rare AB-negative blood and Liv, his twin, still hours away from the hospital, Cassius and KJ volunteered to get tested.
Khalil, Amira, and Coop, who were at the hospital, were shocked to learn Cassius' confession that he was Jordan's first cousin. American season 7 episode 11 revealed that the long-lost uncle whom Jordan had been looking for early in the season was Cassius' father, Frank, who still held a grudge for being put up for adoption.
What to expect in All American season 7 episode 12
American season 7 episode 12 is titled Don't Hate the Player, which is expected to bring some hard truths to the surface after the tragedy that put Jordan Baker's life on the line in the previous episode. Jordan, for one, will be focused on his recovery while also having to make a choice about what his next move will be regarding his attacker.
Meanwhile, thinking that it was Marqui's fault that Jordan got stabbed, Khalil is understandably filled with guilt. However, like his problem with the gang members before, he has a community that could help him in his current struggles. Here's what's expected to play out in the next episode, per the synopsis:
"In the aftermath of his attack, Jordan finds comfort in Olivia and Layla's support; KJ tries to make things up to Tori; Coop tries to help Khalil overcome his overwhelming guilt about Jordan's situation; Jordan makes a big decision."
Stay tuned for more All American season 7 news and updates as the series nears its end.