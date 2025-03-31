Bosch: Legacy season 3, episode 6- Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

Expectations run high for Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 6, set to air on Thursday, April 3, at 3 am ET, as the suspenseful final season inches toward its end. Based on Michael Connelly's novels, the series has provided an engaging blend of crime, drama, and suspense. With only a few episodes to go before the season—and series—comes to an end, every new episode heightens the stakes for its characters.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 4 kept viewers on their toes as Bosch endured grueling interrogation at a grand jury hearing over Kurt Dockweiler's murder and his previous association with Preston Borders. Maddie and Vasquez pursued their investigation into follow-home robberies, getting closer to finding the suspects.

Honey Chandler refused to allow political aspirations to get in the way of her decision-making and pursued other means of lessening the burgeoning crisis surrounding her district attorney campaign. The episode ended with a shocking revelation—Bosch discovered Sheila Walsh murdered moments after she had left him a voicemail agreeing to discuss Finbar McShane’s suspicious activities.

With so many unanswered questions from the previous episodes, here’s everything to know about Bosch: Legacy season 3, episode 6, including its release date and what fans can expect.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 6: Release date and time

Episode 6 will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. ET. Fans can set that date on their calendars. In keeping with the final season's release schedule, which has kept viewers on the edge of their seats, Episode 6 will air concurrently with episode 5. A detailed timetable for each region can be found below.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Thursday, April 3, 2025 3:00 AM ET Pacific Time (PT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 12:00 AM PT Central Time (CT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 2:00 AM CT Mountain Time (MT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 1:00 AM MT Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 7:00 AM GMT Central European Time (CET) Thursday, April 3, 2025 8:00 AM CET India Standard Time (IST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 12:30 PM IST

Where to watch

Still from the series(Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

The third season of Bosch: Legacy is available only on Amazon Prime Video. As soon as the episode is available, Prime members can view it. To view the most recent episodes of Bosch: Legacy season 3, non-subscribers can take advantage of Amazon's 30-day free trial.

Recap of Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 4

The drama and tension that have defined the season were further intensified in episode 4. During a grand jury session, Bosch was interrogated about his past relationships with informant Curtis Dignan and his potential connections to Preston Borders.

Ultimately, Maddie and Vasquez advanced their follow-up robbery investigation by pursuing fresh leads that led them to the lethal offenders. However, Honey Chandler faced tremendous pressure throughout her candidacy for district attorney. She sought out journalist Scott Anderson for an off-the-record interview, refusing to compromise Bosch's integrity despite the political risk.

A dramatic and suspenseful build-up to episode 6 was created in the episode's ending when Bosch, following a lead from Sheila Walsh, arrived at her home only to find her dead body. Viewers can expect a thrilling conclusion to one of Amazon Prime Video's longest-running programs when the final season of Bosch: Legacy unfolds.

What to expect from Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 6

Episode 6, Broken Order, is likely to raise the stakes on the show as Bosch moves closer to unpeeling the deceptions around the murder of Dockweiler. Bosch has been facing more and more powerful foes, and as he draws closer to revealing the truth, the danger escalates exponentially.

Bosch is likely to find new evidence in this episode that will have profound implications for the case. In the meantime, his daughter, rookie LAPD-officer Maddie Bosch, deals with the twin stresses of working as a cop and dealing with personal threats having arisen due to her father's perilous probes.

Defense lawyer Honey Chandler likewise has a lot of work to do from a legal point of view, fighting corruption within the system. Based on the trend of past episodes, the audience can expect action-packed moments, moral crises, and plot twists that will pave the way towards the dramatic season-ending episodes.

Catch the latest episode of the series streaming on Prime Video.

