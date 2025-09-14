"Can't fill Cavill's shoes" - Internet debates on Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt in The Witcher season 4 

New updates of The Witcher season 4 have further raised the anticipation of fans. Netflix shared an official teaser for the upcoming season and announced that it will release on October 30, 2025.

With the third season separating Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer by its end, there is a lot that season 4 will have to unravel about the characters. Notably, one of the biggest changes that the season will have is the entry of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, replacing Henry Cavill, who played the role for the past three seasons.

While the latest teaser showed Hemsworth in action as Geralt for the first time, many people took to the internet to express their views on his first look. The debate on how Hemsworth looks in place of Cavill brought a mixed reaction from fans.

Some of the viewers pointed out their displeasure with Liam Hemsworth's presence in the upcoming season.

"I feel bad for the guy. You can't fill Cavill's shoes," tweeted one user.

Several other users on X also shared similar reactions to Hemsworth taking on the mantle of Geralt of Rivia.

Spiral Out @OutSpiralling No disrespect intended to Liam, but no.

Añj @MsAnjaliB Literally any other actor would have made a far better choice than Liam Hemsworth.

hImU @Himu_Art Temu version of Geralt. This is gonna flop so bad.

Some fans also expressed their feelings on Henry Cavill's exit from the series.

Kimberly Le @le_kimber77 Really sad Henry is leaving the role. Nobody embodies the Witcher like him.

Shogun Hip Hop and Gaming media @ShogunHipHopM nah i aint feeling it.. its not so bad but really not what cavill brought.. as a genuine fan he brought that energy the voice the aura of geralt..

manhasnoname @grasserfa Henry Cavil was so perfect for the role

On the other hand, some X users also voiced their support for Liam Hemsworth stepping in as Geralt in season 4.

Hilton Collins @HiltonCollins while i think hemsworth could be great, he's in a difficult position having to follow another actor who was beloved in the role and did a good job, henry cavill. ​ not hemsworth's fault he's in this position though. cavill left, so someone else had to step in. wish him the best.

' @AlexBrianIII It looks good, they've done a good job

About The Witcher season 4

A still from the official teaser for The Witcher season 4 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The Witcher season 4 will continue from where season 3 left off, taking the viewers back to the chaotic state of war-stricken Continent. While Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer's paths have diverged in different directions, danger still chases them all at every step.

The teaser for the upcoming season showcases Geralt engaged in an intense altercation with a wraith. The action-packed scene shows the powerful spirit giving Hemsworth's Geralt a tough fight. However, Geralt manages to win using his Witcher training and powers.

Several photos from the series have also been unveiled by Netflix, giving fans a glimpse into what can be expected ahead. Along with Hemsworth, Laurence Fishburne is also a new entry this season. He will be playing the role of Regis.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich talks about what to expect from The Witcher season 4

A still from the official teaser for The Witcher season 4 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

While fans of the show eagerly wait for the latest installment of the series, there are several questions that they expect to be answered. Talking about the details of The Witcher season 4, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich spoke to Netflix Tudum about what is coming ahead for the viewers, hinting at some unexpected developments.

"One of the things we always say is that it wouldn't be The Witcher if everything ended happily. This is the beginning of a two-season journey for our family to finally reunite and be together — hopefully forever," she said.

She also addressed the changes and adoption of different elements in the final two seasons.

"Show up, be willing to be surprised, be willing to accept that things look different, and know that the core of what you love is still there. We also have this amazing opportunity, halfway through a series, to relaunch it — to say, 'Things are different, we're coming out of the gate with a bang, and it's bigger and better than ever,'" Hissrich said.

While the showrunner's statements and the latest updates give an idea of what lies ahead for the Witcher and his companions, viewers can expect a lot of surprises and twists to come in The Witcher season 4.

Stay tuned for more updates.

