Chicago Med season 10 episode 19 recap: What happened between Maggie and Goodwin?

Chicago Med Season 10 episode 19, The Stories We Tell Ourselves, aired on NBC on April 23, 2025. In this episode, Sharon Goodwin let Maggie Lockwood down in negotiations with the union for the hospital's nurses. Maggie trusted Goodwin's assurances when she secured an extra week for the hospital to continue negotiating.

However, she discovered later that the hospital had prepared to hire replacement nurses during this period. This made Maggie feel betrayed as it strained her relationship with Goodwin at work.

The episode also featured Dr. John Frost treating an abandoned boy at the hospital, reminding him of his past. Dr. Hannah Asher began to test herself to determine if she could serve as a surrogate for her sister following a miscarriage. Dr. Mitch Ripley and Dr. Dean Archer handled an emergency when a skateboarder was struck by a response car.

Chicago Med season 10 episode 19 recap

Maggie felt betrayed during the Union talks

In Chicago Med season 10 episode 19, Maggie Lockwood suggested a week's extension as the nurses' contract was running out, with Sharon Goodwin's assurance that hospital management would negotiate within that time frame. The union agreed to postpone any strikes following this.

During the extension, Maggie discovered that the hospital arranged to house future replacement nurses. She perceived this as a lack of transparency behind the negotiations. In a later conversation, Maggie confronted Goodwin regarding the move.

Goodwin contended that moving was a procedural step, to which Maggie replied that the move has become personal, indicating a transformation in their professional relationship.

The hospital board members indicated that they were not willing to provide additional compensation or role structuring to the nurses' roles in the operation. Replacement nurses hired during this extension phase made Maggie question the negotiation process and its consistency with earlier assurances.

Dr. Frost connected with a patient's situation

In Chicago Med season 10 episode 19, Dr. John Frost was assigned a pediatric case for a boy with abdominal pain, and his mother's note relinquishing parental rights. Hospital personnel confirmed that the mother has a history of substance use and has left the hospital facility.

The case made Frost consider his childhood memories, most notably his previous relationship with Ainsley, a figure from his early acting career. In conversation with Dr. Charles, Frost explored how he internalized these memories. The episode featured Frost directly conversing with Ainsley to resolve lingering elements from their mutual past.

Hannah evaluated surrogacy for her sister

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Erin Anderson as Elizabeth "Lizzy" Asher (Image via One Chicago Center)

In Chicago Med season 10 episode 19, Dr. Hannah Asher was approached by her sister, Lizzy, when she had suffered a miscarriage. Lizzy, unwilling to have a stranger involved, asked Dr. Asher about her last embryo. Dr. Asher suggested careful consideration at first.

Later, Dr. Archer found Hannah performing her blood tests and asked about her condition. She revealed that she was considering whether or not she might offer to be a surrogate for Elizabeth. Dr. Archer advised her to think thoroughly. By the episode's conclusion, Hannah assured her that she would be a surrogate.

Goodwin's relationship with Dennis raised questions

In Chicago Med season 10 episode 19, Sharon Goodwin visited Dennis Washington's house and was surprised to meet his daughter, Alex. Dennis had not disclosed his relationship with Goodwin, resulting in a strained encounter.

Goodwin confronted Dennis, who confessed he had not shared the information yet. She later met with Alex for lunch to provide more background information. Alex questioned Goodwin about her father's relationship with her, prompting further consideration on both parts.

Ripley and Archer handled an emergency trauma case

In Chicago Med season 10 episode 19, Dr. Mitch Ripley and Dr. Dean Archer responded to a trauma case involving a skateboarder hit by an emergency vehicle. The patient was admitted with numerous injuries. The staff coordinated through departments to evaluate and stabilize the patient. This subplot illustrates procedural handling of emergency situations during a high-volume shift.

How did the episode conclude?

The episode concluded with tension left over for Maggie and Goodwin, as there was no reconciliation. Maggie's trust remains compromised, and the labor situation at the hospital appears increasingly fragile.

Meanwhile, Hannah officially volunteered to serve as her sister's surrogate. Dr. Frost stepped toward processing his past, and Goodwin's relationship remained under scrutiny.

Catch new episodes of Chicago Med season 10 every Wednesday on NBC at 8 pm ET.

