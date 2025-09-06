Cold Justice - Season 5 episode 21: A detailed case overview of Shookman's disappearance

Cold Justice: Mystery on the Mountain, episode 21 of Season 5, revisits the mysterious 2012 disappearance of 32-year-old father Brian Shookman, who went missing while traveling to a family reunion in Shoshone County, Idaho. Later, without any remains or signs of struggle, his car was found parked along a remote mountain access road.
Investigators, including prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Abbey Abbondandolo, work alongside the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office to comb the area, analyze forensic clues, and interview friends and family in search of answers. With suspicions ranging from relapse-related wandering to potential foul play involving acquaintances connected to drug use, the case remains a haunting mystery.
This case highlights the challenges of conducting searches in dense, mountainous forests and the emotional toll on families seeking closure. The episode is re-airing on Oxygen on September 6, 2025. It is also available to stream on Peacock and the Oxygen app.
Cold Justice: Background and disappearance of Brian Shookman
In August 2012, Brian Shookman left his Montana residence for a family reunion in Idaho. He went missing along the way, and his Ford Escort was later discovered on a mountain road access area in Shoshone County on July 28, 2012, without any signs of struggle or footprints around it.
Investigators noted the absence of physical evidence near the car, making it challenging to ascertain if Shookman had gone away voluntarily or encountered foul play.
At that point, Shookman was reportedly sobering up from a history of substance abuse and was considered sober. Although he had spent the weekend with his cousin, Justin Smith, who was known to be involved with methamphetamine. These circumstances raised concerns about a possible relapse, according to Oxygen.
Investigation and Forensic Findings
The Cold Justice team worked closely with the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office to recreate the scene using a car identical to Shookman’s. They placed energy drink cans in the recreated car to compare DNA evidence. Forensic analysis revealed that both cans contained only Shookman’s DNA, suggesting he had consumed them earlier in the drive, but providing no leads beyond that.
Investigators also conducted interviews with individuals in Shookman’s circle. Two men, identified as drug dealers who had contact with Shookman and Smith at the time, agreed to DNA testing and interviews; they claimed to know nothing. Smith’s then-girlfriend was also interviewed, although she denied attending the reunion despite appearing in photographs from the event, according to Oxygen.
Suspect profiles and theories
Several individuals were scrutinized during the investigation. Among them, Justin Smith, Shookman’s cousin, drew significant attention due to his involvement with methamphetamine and his erratic comments at the reunion. Shookman’s sister recounted Smith making disturbing remarks about a "dead body out that way."
Other suspects named include Shawn Beare, Danny Tetrault, and Christina Korff, whose connections and possible motives were explored in the episode. While authorities considered the possibility of a relapse or accidental wandering, the presence of individuals with violent histories and the drug-related context fueled theories of foul play. However, no conclusive proof implicating any individual has been established, as per Oxygen.
Current status and ongoing efforts
As of March 2020, the remains of Brian Shookman have not been found. In July 2019, a second search in the Dobson Pass area was carried out unsuccessfully by the Idaho Department of Lands and the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office. Prosecutor Keisha Oxendine and the investigative team reaffirmed their commitment to completing the investigation, saying the case "isn't over yet."
The episode highlights the importance of community tips and ongoing forensic investigations in providing the family with closure. Oxygen says anyone with new information is encouraged to contact the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office or the Idaho Cold Case Tip Line.
Watch Cold Justice: season 5, episode 21, on Oxygen.