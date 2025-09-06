Cold Justice - Season 5 episode 21: A detailed case overview of Shookman's disappearance

Cold Justice: Mystery on the Mountain, episode 21 of Season 5, revisits the mysterious 2012 disappearance of 32-year-old father Brian Shookman, who went missing while traveling to a family reunion in Shoshone County, Idaho. Later, without any remains or signs of struggle, his car was found parked along a remote mountain access road.

Ad

Investigators, including prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Abbey Abbondandolo, work alongside the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office to comb the area, analyze forensic clues, and interview friends and family in search of answers. With suspicions ranging from relapse-related wandering to potential foul play involving acquaintances connected to drug use, the case remains a haunting mystery.

This case highlights the challenges of conducting searches in dense, mountainous forests and the emotional toll on families seeking closure. The episode is re-airing on Oxygen on September 6, 2025. It is also available to stream on Peacock and the Oxygen app.

Ad

Trending

Cold Justice: Background and disappearance of Brian Shookman

Brian was going for a family reunion (Image via Unsplash/ @ Mohammed Nabeel/ Cold Justice)

In August 2012, Brian Shookman left his Montana residence for a family reunion in Idaho. He went missing along the way, and his Ford Escort was later discovered on a mountain road access area in Shoshone County on July 28, 2012, without any signs of struggle or footprints around it.

Ad

Investigators noted the absence of physical evidence near the car, making it challenging to ascertain if Shookman had gone away voluntarily or encountered foul play.

At that point, Shookman was reportedly sobering up from a history of substance abuse and was considered sober. Although he had spent the weekend with his cousin, Justin Smith, who was known to be involved with methamphetamine. These circumstances raised concerns about a possible relapse, according to Oxygen.

Ad

Investigation and Forensic Findings

Investigators do not have any conclusive proof in the case (Image via Unsplash/ @ Markus Winkler)

The Cold Justice team worked closely with the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office to recreate the scene using a car identical to Shookman’s. They placed energy drink cans in the recreated car to compare DNA evidence. Forensic analysis revealed that both cans contained only Shookman’s DNA, suggesting he had consumed them earlier in the drive, but providing no leads beyond that.

Ad

Investigators also conducted interviews with individuals in Shookman’s circle. Two men, identified as drug dealers who had contact with Shookman and Smith at the time, agreed to DNA testing and interviews; they claimed to know nothing. Smith’s then-girlfriend was also interviewed, although she denied attending the reunion despite appearing in photographs from the event, according to Oxygen.

Suspect profiles and theories

Cold Justice: Mystery on the Mountain(Image via Unsplash/ @ Kaleidico)

Several individuals were scrutinized during the investigation. Among them, Justin Smith, Shookman’s cousin, drew significant attention due to his involvement with methamphetamine and his erratic comments at the reunion. Shookman’s sister recounted Smith making disturbing remarks about a "dead body out that way."

Ad

Other suspects named include Shawn Beare, Danny Tetrault, and Christina Korff, whose connections and possible motives were explored in the episode. While authorities considered the possibility of a relapse or accidental wandering, the presence of individuals with violent histories and the drug-related context fueled theories of foul play. However, no conclusive proof implicating any individual has been established, as per Oxygen.

Current status and ongoing efforts

Brian's remains are still missing (Image via Unsplash/ @ Scott Rodgerson/ Cold Justice)

As of March 2020, the remains of Brian Shookman have not been found. In July 2019, a second search in the Dobson Pass area was carried out unsuccessfully by the Idaho Department of Lands and the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office. Prosecutor Keisha Oxendine and the investigative team reaffirmed their commitment to completing the investigation, saying the case "isn't over yet."

Ad

The episode highlights the importance of community tips and ongoing forensic investigations in providing the family with closure. Oxygen says anyone with new information is encouraged to contact the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office or the Idaho Cold Case Tip Line.

Watch Cold Justice: season 5, episode 21, on Oxygen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More