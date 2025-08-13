Crystal Rogers case update: Houck found guilty of Rogers’ murder, Joseph Lawson sentencing set for August 21

Crystal Rogers was a 35-year-old mother of five who was reported missing from her home in Bardstown, Kentucky, on July 5, 2015. Her car was discovered two days later with a flat tire, and her keys, phone, and purse were left behind.

Despite extensive investigations, no trace of Crystal Rogers has ever been found. Authorities suspect foul play, and the case is also tied to the 2016 unsolved murder of her father, Tommy Ballard, who was searching for his daughter at the time of his death.

A six-episode miniseries called The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers came out in 2018. It was about Rogers' absence in 2015 and her father's death that followed.

The show explores the problems that police have to deal with, like not having enough proof and people not believing them. The miniseries brought the question back to the public's attention by going into great detail about the investigation and how it affected the Rogers family personally.

In 2023, Crystal's ex-boyfriend, Brooks Houck, was one of three men charged with her murder. This was a major turning point in the case. After going to court, Houck, Joseph Lawson, and Steve Lawson were all found guilty in 2025. We will decide what to do with Joseph Lawson on August 21, 2025.

Joseph Lawson’s sentencing is scheduled for August 21 in Crystal Rogers' murder

Joseph Lawson will be sentenced on August 21, 2025. He was found guilty of planning to kill someone and messing with physical evidence. After looking into what happened to Crystal Rogers and whether she was killed, he was found guilty. The group thought he should spend 20 years in jail for plotting and 5 years for tampering with evidence.

Rogers' family has been vocal about the impact of the crime, and their victim impact statements have provided a poignant backdrop to the trial. As per WHAS11abc, published on August 6, 2025, Rogers’ sister, Brooke Bryan, addressed the court directly, saying,

"You could have stopped this, you could have saved her life. Your silence took Crystal’s life and my dad’s."

Her uncle, Mike Ballard, said the same thing, asking the court to think about how much Crystal's children have lost. The government's case against Lawson focused on how he was involved in the plot that killed Rogers. The proof was strong, and the jury took less than three hours before making a decision.

Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson were both accused of being involved in Rogers' death during the hearing. Houck's status as the main defendant garnered a lot of media attention. After being found guilty, Joseph Lawson had his own hearing and was also found guilty.

Brooks Houck found guilty in Crystal Rogers' murder

Brooks Houck Found Guilty in Crystal Rogers' Murder

Brooks Houck, who used to date Crystal Rogers, was also found guilty of murder and fiddling with evidence, along with Joseph Lawson. Houck was the last person who saw Rogers before she went missing, and his contradictory statements to the police raised early red flags in the case.

Even though Houck said he wasn't guilty, the jury found him guilty because there was more and more evidence linking him to the crime. Houck's defense team said during the trial that there wasn't enough direct proof to convict him. But the prosecutors made a strong case because they showed proof of what he did before and after Rogers went missing.

The jury’s recommendation for Houck’s sentence is life in prison, with an additional five years for tampering with evidence.

The continuing search for Crystal Rogers' remains

The continuing search for Crystal Rogers' remains

Even though those responsible have been found guilty and sentenced, Rogers' body has still not been found, and the search is still going on. The police are still holding out hope that new information will finally lead to the discovery of her body. Rogers' family, especially her children, still wants justice to bring them the answers they need and put an end to the case.

Police in the United States and other countries have searched for her many times since she went missing, including digging in places linked to the suspects.

Joseph Lawson’s sentencing is scheduled for August 21, 2025, and Brooks Houck has already been convicted. To know more about the crime, watch The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers on Peacock.

